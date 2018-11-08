Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 60.62 -0.05 -0.08%
Brent Crude 11 mins 70.73 +0.08 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.561 +0.018 +0.51%
Mars US 3 hours 65.12 -1.10 -1.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.63 -0.82 -1.15%
Urals 20 hours 69.61 -0.24 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.74 -1.68 -2.35%
Bonny Light 20 hours 71.82 +0.94 +1.33%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.82 -1.22 -1.82%
Marine 20 hours 71.35 +1.37 +1.96%
Murban 20 hours 73.95 +1.58 +2.18%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 65.57 -1.51 -2.25%
Basra Light 20 hours 71.33 -1.52 -2.09%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 70.54 +1.04 +1.50%
Girassol 20 hours 71.62 +0.96 +1.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 26.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.17 -0.54 -3.67%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 43.67 -0.54 -1.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.77 -0.54 -0.87%
Sweet Crude 2 days 22.67 -0.54 -2.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.67 -0.54 -2.97%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.67 -0.54 -1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 28.67 -0.54 -1.85%
Central Alberta 2 days 13.67 -0.54 -3.80%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 57.25 -1.00 -1.72%
Giddings 20 hours 51.00 -1.00 -1.92%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.74 -0.99 -1.36%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 54.62 -1.00 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 58.57 -1.00 -1.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 57.12 -1.00 -1.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.25 -2.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.68 -1.43 -1.96%
All Charts
Ukraine To Consider Plan B, If Gazprom Deal Fails

Oil Prices Tumble As Iran Sanctions Set In

There was uncertainty in oil…

An Epitome Of Gloom: Venezuela’s Oil Output Is Still Plunging

Despite recent bond payments and…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Anadarko Sells Midstream Assets For $4B

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 08, 2018, 4:00 PM CST

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is selling for US$4.015 billion basically all of its remaining midstream assets to Western Gas Partners, a master limited partnership formed by Anadarko a decade ago to own, develop, and operate midstream assets.  

Anadarko will receive US$2.0075 billion of the transaction proceeds in cash, while the remainder to be paid in new Western Gas equity, Anadarko said in a statement on Thursday.

Anadarko’s remaining midstream assets subject to the sale are largely associated with Anadarko’s two key U.S. onshore oil plays in the Delaware and DJ basins. The acquired assets include DBM Oil Services, APC Water Holdings, the Bone Spring Gas Plant, and the MiVida Gas Plant in the Delaware Basin of West Texas. In the DJ Basin in Colorado, the partnership is buying Anadarko’s 100-percent interest in both the DJ Basin Oil System and the Wattenberg Plant. Anadarko is also selling its equity stakes in the Saddlehorn Pipeline, the Panola Pipeline, and the Wamsutter Pipeline.

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Related: The Achilles’ Heel Of Electric Vehicles

The midstream asset sale “supports our durable strategy of returning value to Anadarko’s shareholders, as we expect to continue prioritizing the use of cash and free cash flow to repurchase shares, reduce debt, and increase the dividend over time,” Anadarko’s president and CEO Al Walker said.

Following the deal announcement, Anadarko (NYSE:APC) shares were up 2.25 percent at 10:01 a.m. EST on Thursday. On Wednesday, Anadarko’s stock jumped 6 percent after voters in Colorado rejected a ballot initiative to increase the setback distance for drilling, in a big win for Colorado-exposed oil firms such as Anadarko.

“We appreciate the passionate efforts of our employees and many others who shared information to help bring Coloradans together to defeat this extreme measure,” Anadarko’s Al Walker said in a statement following the Colorado ballot.

“We recognize the defeat of Proposition 112 is not a lasting referendum, and we will work with the newly elected officials and those continuing in office to find a better equilibrium to reduce the concerns associated with the rapidly growing population and oil and gas activity in Colorado.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

