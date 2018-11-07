This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.72 +0.05 +0.08%
Brent Crude 47 mins 72.07 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.538 -0.017 -0.48%
Mars US 45 mins 66.22 -0.54 -0.81%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
Urals 18 hours 69.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 67.04 -3.13 -4.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.538 -0.017 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 69.98 -0.66 -0.93%
Murban 18 hours 72.37 -0.62 -0.85%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 67.08 -0.05 -0.07%
Basra Light 18 hours 72.85 -0.12 -0.16%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 69.50 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 18 hours 70.66 -0.12 -0.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 25.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.71 -0.89 -5.71%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 44.21 -0.89 -1.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.31 -0.89 -1.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 23.21 +0.01 +0.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 18.21 -0.89 -4.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 18.21 -0.89 -4.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 42.21 +1.11 +2.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 29.21 -0.89 -2.96%
Central Alberta 2 days 14.21 -0.89 -5.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -0.50 -0.95%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.73 -0.13 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.62 -0.54 -0.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.12 -0.54 -0.92%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.11 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 7 minutes Stock futures on rise due the election result
  • 12 minutes Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 2 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 14 hours Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 24 hours HELLO MIDTERMS!
  • 1 hour How Restrictive Is The Merchant Marine Act of 1920 (Jones Act)
  • 5 hours BMW: Braking Bad
  • 3 hours China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 29 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 11 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 16 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 5 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 1 day "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 1 day Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 19 hours Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

France Takes The Lead In Protecting Iran Oil Trade From U.S. Sanctions

Alt Text

Oil Prices Buoyed By Draws In Gasoline, Distillate Inventories

Oil prices were stable on…

Alt Text

The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

The Trump administration has officially…

Alt Text

Are OPEC And Its Allies Producing Too Much Oil?

According to OPEC’s Joint Ministerial…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

By Irina Slav - Nov 07, 2018, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Upstream

If anyone needed any further proof that Africa is shaping up as the next major hot spot in oil and gas, this year’s edition of Africa Oil Week will provide it. The event launched amid higher oil prices and booming exploration activity across the continent with supermajors and independents both upbeat about their prospects there.

If we ignore the waywardness of oil prices, which served as the basis for Africa’s oil and gas recovery, and which can once again plunge local oil producers into recession should they drop, prospects are bright.

A PwC report on the state of the oil industry of Africa, released on the first day of the event, noted how local oil and gas field operators had adjusted to the lower-price environment and are now in a position to reap the benefits of higher international prices for oil while their costs remain low.

“Africa’s oil & gas companies have weathered the downturns and capitalised on the upswings focusing their efforts on new ways of working, reducing costs and utilising new technology,” one of the authors of the report, PwC Africa Oil & Gas Advisory Leader Chris Bredenhann said.

There is abundant evidence that the message captured in the PwC report reflects reality. None other than Exxon is looking to Africa for its next elephant find. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated that two years ago there were at least 41 billion untapped barrels of crude oil in sub-Saharan Africa alone. Exxon is focusing on western and southern Africa in its exploration work and has been amassing stakes in oil and gas prospect in Ghana, Mauritania, Namibia, and South Africa. The supermajor hopes to strike a discovery containing no less than a billion barrels of crude, also known as an elephant.

BP and Shell are also expanding in Africa. Shell earlier this year announced its first exploration rights acquisition in Mauritania. BP has partnered with Kosmos Energy on a gas project in Senegal. Also in Senegal, ConocoPhillips is partners in the giant SNE block, which might contain up to 1.5 billion barrels of crude.

Then there are the independents, some of them with a special focus on Africa, such as Tullow Oil and Cairn Energy. “When you go for business development, trying to acquire licenses or make partnerships in West Africa, you can sense the competition,” Bloomberg quoted South African Sasol’s senior VP for exploration and production, Gilbert Yevi. “It’s like a new California gold rush.” Related: Nuclear Energy Stages A Comeback In Japan

The rush is far from contained to legacy oil producers such as Nigeria or Angola. On the contrary, there is a flurry of newcomers on the oil scene, from Uganda and Kenya to Madagascar, which shares a gas-rich basin with Mozambique and has proven oil reserves, which have remained largely untapped until now.

African governments have also sensed which way the wind is blowing. Sudan and South Sudan recently said they had settled their differences and will work together to bring South Sudanese oil to export markets via the single pipeline through Sudan. Ethiopia struck a deal with rebels active in a gas-rich province, improving greatly its chances of getting developed.

In short, Africa has got on the oil bandwagon, and as long as prices stay where they are or at least don’t fall by much, this wagon could go a long way.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran’s Ghost Tankers Are Slipping Through The Cracks

Next Post

U.S. Oil Production Is Set To Soar Past 12 Million Bpd
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce
What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com