An EU Embargo On Russian Oil Is Imminent

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 104.7 -0.67 -0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 9 hours 109.3 +1.75 +1.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 7.244 +0.356 +5.17%
Graph down Heating Oil 9 hours 4.782 -0.354 -6.89%
Graph down Gasoline 9 hours 3.472 -0.031 -0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 103.2 -0.92 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 9 hours 3.472 -0.031 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 151 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.82 +2.95 +3.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 91.26 +3.34 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 107.5 +3.34 +3.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 105.8 +3.34 +3.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 103.7 +3.34 +3.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 102.9 +3.34 +3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 106.5 +3.34 +3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 101.1 +3.34 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 109.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 95.50 +3.50 +3.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.4 +2.66 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 1 day "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 4 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 14 mins "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 1 day "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 11 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE

Breaking News:

EIA Monthly Data Shows A Dip In U.S. Oil Production

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

Global crude oil production has…

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

Oil Set To Record Longest Winning Streak In 3 Years

Crude oil prices are set…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

An EU Embargo On Russian Oil Is Imminent

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 29, 2022, 1:34 PM CDT

Members of the European Union are expected to agree on an embargo of Russian crude oil imports as early as next week, according to officials, in a move that would lay to rest a point of contention among its members.

Such a measure has been discussed for weeks—with the United States adding pressure on the group to do its part to stop funding Russia with its payments for oil and gas supplies.

The EU will continue to discuss the matter over the weekend, according to the New York Times, with the European Commission set to draft the finalized proposal to submit it to EU ambassadors for approval. Those ambassadors are scheduled to meet on Wednesday of next week, with final approval set to be delivered by the end of the week, anonymous EU officials told the New York Times.

There is no indication of how inclusive or complete an embargo would be, but it’s clear that some type of embargo is on the horizon.

The EU gets a quarter of its crude oil from Russia. Analysts have suggested that if the EU instituted a full ban on crude oil, it would result in a significant financial hit and that Russia may be unable to find enough willing buyers to take the oil that normally heads to the EU. Such a financial hit could hamper Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to continue to fund the war in Ukraine.

There are longer-term implications as well. If Russia fails to find an outlet for all of its crude oil in the wake of an EU crude oil embargo, Russia could be forced to slash production—production that may be unable to come back online.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Poland Threatens To Seize Russian Pipelines

Next Post

EIA Monthly Data Shows A Dip In U.S. Oil Production

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil

Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com