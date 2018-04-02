Alibaba, Ford Unveil China’s First Car Vending Machine

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.13 -1.81 -2.79%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.78 -1.56 -2.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.676 -0.057 -2.09%
Mars US 23 hours 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 5 days 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Bonny Light 6 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 6 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.676 -0.057 -2.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 5 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 6 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 6 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 6 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 6 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 6 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 6 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.57 -0.88 -1.98%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.54 +0.61 +1.65%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 66.44 +0.56 +0.85%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.19 +0.56 +0.87%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.44 +0.56 +0.94%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.44 +0.56 +1.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.44 +0.56 +1.00%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 58.44 +0.56 +0.97%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.44 +0.56 +0.86%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.19 +0.56 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 5 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.16 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 5 days 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 5 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 5 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 5 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Buena Vista 5 days 70.70 +0.56 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 17 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 53 mins FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 3 days No1: Germany's Unemployment Is At A Record Low And More Than A Million Jobs Are Open
  • 1 hour Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 3 days Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 3 days France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 6 hours Amazing Fact: The Amount Of Solar Energy That Hits Earth In A Single Day - Could Power The World For 27 Years
  • 1 day Sad Memories: Fifty Years Ago, Martin Luther King Jr. Was Killed On a Memphis Hotel balcony
  • 4 days Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 4 days EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 3 hours America's First Climate Change Refugees
  • 3 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 4 days Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 3 days Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal

Breaking News:

Alibaba, Ford Unveil China’s First Car Vending Machine

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Inventory Build

The EIA has confirmed that…

Iran Looks To Boost Energy Relations With Turkmenistan

Iran Looks To Boost Energy Relations With Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan and Iran are discussing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Alibaba, Ford Unveil China’s First Car Vending Machine

By ZeroHedge - Apr 02, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Vending

China's Alibaba wasn't the first company to create a car vending machine - that honor belongs to a Singaporean entrepreneur who transformed Singapore's Autobahn building into what appears to be a giant PEZ dispenser stocked with luxury cars.

But after months of planning, Alibaba's T-Mall (in partnership with Ford) has opened the country's first car vending machine in the city of Guangzhou. Plans are already in motion for a second vending machine to be opened in Beijing, and the company is already planning its third machine in Hangzhou.

Customers can test drive the vending machine's inventory - and if they have the cash on hand to put down a deposit, they can drive away in their new car.

Booking test drives and other tasks can be handled via the Tmall (also known as Taobao) mobile app. According to the company, customers can pick up their cars in 10 minutes, according to the Irish Times.

The vending machine is "an important part of Alibaba's new retail strategy:

Gu Wanguo, general manager of vehicles at Tmall Auto, said the auto vending machine is an important step in Alibaba’s New Retail strategy. "By leveraging Alibaba’s data intelligence and technologies, the auto vending machine and super drive test services can enable auto brand owners and distributors better serve their customers." Gu added.

"Consumers can use the internet to access more accurate, convenient services and get a deeper understanding into particular vehicles. In the meantime, we are opening our car vending machine’s infrastructure to the entire industry to leverage and enable their distributors, in hopes of helping upgrade the automotive sector as a whole."

Sign up is done via mobile, and once they have chosen a vehicle, the buyer then takes a selfie to ensure they are the only person who can take the car from the machine, put down a deposit electronically and schedule a pick-up time, all from within the app. They then use that selfie to identify themselves and the car they have chosen is delivered to the ground floor of the car vending machine for their test drive to begin.

Related: An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

If they don’t like the car they initially chose they can try another, up to a limit of two. If they decide to make the purchase after the test drive, they can visit any of Ford’s 4S showrooms to pay the remaining balance after paying the deposit on Tmall.

Discounts and other incentives will also be provided to potential buyers based on consumer insights derived from user activity and history with the Alibaba group ecosystem.

Alibaba published a video demonstrating how customers interact with the vending machine:

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Watchdog Rebukes Tesla For Disclosing Details Of Fatal Crash

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com