Bahrain Makes Its Biggest Oil Discovery In History

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.13 -1.81 -2.79%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.78 -1.56 -2.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.676 -0.057 -2.09%
Mars US 23 hours 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 5 days 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Bonny Light 6 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 6 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.676 -0.057 -2.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 5 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 6 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 6 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 6 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 6 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 6 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 6 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.57 -0.88 -1.98%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.54 +0.61 +1.65%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 66.44 +0.56 +0.85%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.19 +0.56 +0.87%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.44 +0.56 +0.94%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.44 +0.56 +1.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.44 +0.56 +1.00%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 58.44 +0.56 +0.97%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.44 +0.56 +0.86%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.19 +0.56 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 5 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.16 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 5 days 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 5 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 5 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 5 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Buena Vista 5 days 70.70 +0.56 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 17 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 53 mins FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 3 days No1: Germany's Unemployment Is At A Record Low And More Than A Million Jobs Are Open
  • 1 hour Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 3 days Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 3 days France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 6 hours Amazing Fact: The Amount Of Solar Energy That Hits Earth In A Single Day - Could Power The World For 27 Years
  • 1 day Sad Memories: Fifty Years Ago, Martin Luther King Jr. Was Killed On a Memphis Hotel balcony
  • 4 days Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 4 days EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 3 hours America's First Climate Change Refugees
  • 3 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 4 days Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 3 days Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal

Breaking News:

Alibaba, Ford Unveil China’s First Car Vending Machine

Alt Text

Europe Cracks Down On Diesel Vehicles

In the wake of high-profile…

Alt Text

EV Battle Heats Up Amid Trump Tariffs

Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs…

Alt Text

Energy Sector Leads Estimated Earnings Growth

Despite recent market troubles and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Bahrain Makes Its Biggest Oil Discovery In History

By Irina Slav - Apr 02, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Bahrain oil

Bahrain announced the biggest crude oil discovery in its history that will “dwarf” its current reserves, media reported, citing the tiny kingdom’s official news agency. Details on the size of the reserves will be released later this week.

Bahrain is the smallest oil producer in the Persian Gulf, drawing its oil from the Bahrain Field at a rate of 45,000 bpd, and from the Abu Safah field that it shares with Saudi Arabia, which produces around 300,000 bpd. Bahrain’s daily total, including oil from Abu Safah, averages around 210,000 barrels.

Under a bilateral agreement from 1958, the two countries share the revenues from the field, but Aramco is the operator. Bahrain, for its part, refines its share at its single Sitra refinery and then sells the production. The Sitra refinery has a capacity of 267,000 bpd, which substantially increases domestic crude production, so most of the oil it processes comes from Saudi Arabia.

The new discovery is a shale deposit that lies off the country’s west coast, adjacent to the Bahrain field. “Initial analysis demonstrates the find is at substantial levels, capable of supporting the long-term extraction of tight oil and deep gas,” Bahrain’s Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said. Related: EV Revolution Could Cost Thousands Of Jobs

The discovery was made as the country seeks to raise production from the Bahrain Field to 100,000 bpd by 2020, despite the fact that it is currently bound by the OPEC production cut deal that may be extended beyond its December 2018 deadline.

Bahrain has proved reserves of around 125 million barrels of crude, but the new field’s resources could increase this substantially. The kingdom has been pumping oil since 1932. It is also a minor producer of natural gas, consuming all of its production locally. As demand grows, the kingdom plans to build an LNG import terminal along with expanding its crude oil production.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

How The Smart Money Is Playing The New Lithium Boom

Next Post

Is Russia Cheating On The OPEC Deal?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely
Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

 Why Natural Gas Prices Will Rise This Summer

Why Natural Gas Prices Will Rise This Summer

 OPEC Scrambles To Justify Output Cuts

OPEC Scrambles To Justify Output Cuts

 Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Inventory Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com