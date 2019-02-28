OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.41 +0.19 +0.33%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.56 +0.25 +0.38%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.790 -0.022 -0.78%
Mars US 4 hours 63.37 +0.13 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.97 +0.89 +1.39%
Urals 23 hours 64.10 +0.56 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.40 +1.09 +1.90%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.790 -0.022 -0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 66.02 +0.58 +0.89%
Murban 23 hours 67.49 +0.93 +1.40%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 59.69 -0.34 -0.57%
Basra Light 23 hours 68.77 -0.07 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 65.97 -0.10 -0.15%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Girassol 23 hours 67.48 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.97 +0.89 +1.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 45.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 44.19 +0.94 +2.17%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 53.69 +1.44 +2.76%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 57.49 +1.44 +2.57%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 51.44 +0.94 +1.86%
Peace Sour 6 hours 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Peace Sour 6 hours 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 53.19 +1.44 +2.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 54.69 +1.54 +2.90%
Central Alberta 6 hours 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 53.75 +2.00 +3.86%
Giddings 23 hours 47.50 +2.00 +4.40%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.75 +0.45 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 51.17 +1.72 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 53.67 +1.72 +3.31%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.50 +3.28%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.04 +1.44 +2.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 4 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 17 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 4 hours Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 5 hours Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 6 hours Trojan horse: Russia Offers To Help Mediate Between India And Pakistan
  • 7 hours Can Saudis Stop Exporting Oil to U.S.?
  • 6 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 23 hours The Realities of the "Trials" Surrounding President Trump
  • 3 hours Trump and Kim Opened Their Second Summit
  • 7 hours Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 3 hours Knock-Knock: Risk of India-Pakistan War May Hang on the Fate of Downed Pilot
  • 2 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind
  • 2 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"
  • 4 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!

Breaking News:

Alberta Says Canada’s Project Approval Bill Could Worsen Oil Crisis Descripti

Saudi Oil Production Lags Behind Peers In The Mid-East

Saudi Oil Production Lags Behind Peers In The Mid-East

Despite skepticism about the level…

Oil Hits Fresh 2019 High As Trade Deal Hopes Boost Prices

Oil Hits Fresh 2019 High As Trade Deal Hopes Boost Prices

Oil prices rose early on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta Says Canada’s Project Approval Bill Could Worsen Oil Crisis Descripti

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 28, 2019, 10:00 PM CST pipelines pieces

Canada’s proposed legislation to amend the way major energy projects are being reviewed doesn’t work for oil-rich Alberta and risks exacerbating the oil industry’s troubles, Alberta’s Premier Rachel Notley said at a Senate committee hearing on Thursday.

Alberta, the heart of the Canadian oil industry, has been grappling with takeaway capacity constraints, because major proposed oil pipelines have been either scrapped or stalled for years. Alberta even resorted to a mandatory short-term oil production cut in the oil patch to lift the price of Canadian oil, which had dropped to record lows in the fall of 2018.

Alberta has also argued for the Trans Mountain pipeline project expansion, which has been stalled due to fierce opposition, various court claims, and reassessments.

The Canadian government’s Bill C-69, designed to change the environmental approval process of major projects, has become a controversial proposed legislation. Supporters argue that indigenous people would be properly consulted, while opponents say that increased government powers could lead to vetoes even before a project review begins.  

“Changing the way Canada approves infrastructure projects is long over-due but, unless it’s fixed, Bill C-69 is just another broken system replacing the old one,” Alberta’s Premier Notley tweeted before the Senate hearing today.

A day before the hearing, Notley said she would propose several amendments to the current draft legislation, such as excluding existing projects, pipelines, and in-situ facilities from additional oversight, and considering and evaluating the socio-economic benefits of a project.

“Ottawa just doesn’t get it. They don’t understand Alberta – and what this province contributes to the national economy and the well-being of all Canadians. I will make the case as clearly as I can that Bill C-69, in its current form, doesn’t work for Alberta. And, therefore, it does not work for Canada,” Notley said.

ill C-69 is far from becoming a law—it is currently being reviewed by the Senate Committee on Energy, Environment and Natural Resources. The committee could propose amendments to the text after hearing experts and stakeholders.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. To Sell Up To 6 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Next Post

Petrobras Trader Enters Guilty Plea Deal for Money Laundering

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com