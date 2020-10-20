Alberta Gives Oil Industry Much-Needed Tax Break

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 41.46 +0.63 +1.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 43.16 +0.54 +1.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 2.915 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 41.56 +0.53 +1.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.38 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.04 -0.21 -0.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.04 -0.21 -0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.64 -0.23 -0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 2.915 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 41.50 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 42.34 -0.28 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 39.55 -0.55 -1.37%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 44.47 +0.43 +0.98%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 41.25 -0.53 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 42.53 -0.69 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.38 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 32 days 30.10 +0.71 +2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 31.56 -0.46 -1.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 40.06 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 37.66 -0.06 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 37.06 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.06 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 37.56 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 37.66 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 37.46 -0.06 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.04 -0.21 -0.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.25 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 31.00 -0.25 -0.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 42.08 -0.30 -0.71%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.78 +0.67 +1.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.73 +0.67 +1.76%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.73 +0.67 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.25 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 -0.25 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 14 mins Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 11 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 9 mins America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 44 mins France Sees 10.6% EV Market Share In September — 4× Growth Year On Year
  • 18 hours A sneak peak into the US election
  • 3 mins Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 7 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.
  • 10 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 24 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 days "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 1 day Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days Ethanol present in gasoline
  • 2 days Is the coal industry on the way out?
  • 2 days Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

The Islamic State has called…

Oil Markets Are In For A Second Round Of Trouble

Oil Markets Are In For A Second Round Of Trouble

New lockdown measures and curfews…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta Gives Oil Industry Much-Needed Tax Break

By Irina Slav - Oct 20, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

The Alberta provincial government has granted oil companies a three-year municipal property tax break to help them cope with the latest crisis, which hit before they had managed to recover from the last one, making their situation even more precarious than that of oil companies elsewhere.

“Supports to energy companies will include an exemption from property taxes for three years when drilling new wells and building new pipelines,” the provincial government said in a news release. It will also cancel a well drilling equipment tax for local energy companies.

In addition, the Alberta government said it would lower tax assessments for wells with lower productivity and maintain a 35-percent reduction in tax assessment rates for shallow gas wells that was introduced earlier this year.

“We are acting now to encourage new oil and gas development that will create jobs and boost Alberta’s recovery,” minister for municipal affairs Tracy Allard said. “Alberta needs to be as competitive as possible to attract investment into our communities. We know our municipal partners are committed to do their part to create jobs and support Albertans through this challenging economic time. We are working to secure a brighter future for our province by supporting both industry and communities.”

Another effort to stimulate the struggling local energy industry was announced earlier this month when the provincial government said it would resume oil and gas lease sales before the end of the year in a bid to attract investments.

After oil prices crashed in March, Alberta moved in early April to defer all public offerings, that is land sales and direct purchases of petroleum and natural gas and oil sands mineral rights, for a period of at least 90 days.

Alberta, which has seen its revenues shrink with the collapse of oil prices and the downturn in the industry, now hopes to resume those land sales by the end of 2020, even if the market sentiment in general and in Canada’s oil patch is still gloomy.  

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Meeting Ends Without Firm Decision On Output Cuts

Next Post

Poland Strikes $18 Billion Nuclear Power Deal With U.S.

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy

Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com