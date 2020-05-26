Alberta Energy Minister: Now Is The Perfect Time To Build A Pipeline

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 33.87 -0.48 -1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 36.17 +0.64 +1.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 mins 1.778 -0.015 -0.84%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 34.55 +1.10 +3.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 33.60 -1.15 -3.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 19 mins 1.778 -0.015 -0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 5 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 5 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.75 -0.67 -2.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 32.25 -0.67 -2.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 33.65 -0.67 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 28.75 -0.67 -2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 28.30 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 33 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 6 mins The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 48 mins 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 3 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 46 mins Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 6 mins New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 12 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 12 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 2 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 15 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 18 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 18 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 20 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 10 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday

Breaking News:

COVID-19 Spreads To Brazil’s Offshore Oilfields

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

The U.S. rig count continues…

Big Oil’s Best Survival Strategy

Big Oil’s Best Survival Strategy

The oil industry is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta Energy Minister: Now Is The Perfect Time To Build A Pipeline

By Irina Slav - May 26, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

With social distancing measures in place, pipeline opponents would find it hard to gather for protests, which makes this the perfect time to build a pipeline, Alberta’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage said on a podcast by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

"Now is a great time to be building a pipeline because you can't have protests of more than 15 people. Let's get it built," Savage said as quoted by Bloomberg.

The minister went on to say, "People are not going to have tolerance and patience for protests that get in the way of people working," adding, "People need jobs, and those types of ideological protests that get in the way are not going to be tolerated by ordinary Canadians."

The podcast prompted a reaction from Savage’s spokesperson, who confirmed she had been on the podcast but noted that “the limitations to public gatherings ... have benefited no one -- including project proponents and any opposition groups."

Alberta’s new government has taken up where Rachel Notley’s NDP government left off and has pursued the Trans Mountain pipeline even more relentlessly than their predecessors. With an oil industry pummelled by crisis after crisis and few growth opportunities, the pro-oil government’s determination to get the Trans Mountain pipeline built is probably understandable.

Work on Trans Mountain’s expansion—the project that has attracted vocal opposition—is already underway. Pipe installation in Alberta started last year, and the section is about 60 percent complete, CBC News reported recently, adding that work was now due to begin on a section of the pipeline passing through British Columbia.

The province’s government joined environmentalists and First Nations in opposing the project, claiming it would increase the danger of spills and leaks both along its route and in the waters around the port of Burnaby where the pipeline is supposed to load oil onto tankers bound for export markets.

The Trans Mountain project, which is federal property, has also been challenged multiple times in court. The last win for the project came in January this year, when Canada’s Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by British Columbia that aimed to stop work on the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australia Embarks On A Mammoth Renewable Energy Exporting Project

Next Post

Russian Gas Flow To Europe Drops As Poland Transit Deal Expires

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Alt text

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com