Russian Gas Flow To Europe Drops As Poland Transit Deal Expires

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 33.87 -0.48 -1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 36.17 +0.64 +1.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 mins 1.778 -0.015 -0.84%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 34.55 +1.10 +3.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 33.60 -1.15 -3.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 19 mins 1.778 -0.015 -0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 5 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 5 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.75 -0.67 -2.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 32.25 -0.67 -2.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 33.65 -0.67 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 28.75 -0.67 -2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 28.30 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 33 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 6 mins The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 48 mins 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 3 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 46 mins Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 6 mins New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 12 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 12 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 2 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 15 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 18 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 18 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 20 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 10 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday

Breaking News:

COVID-19 Spreads To Brazil’s Offshore Oilfields

U.S. Cuts Royalty Rates For Oil Firms

U.S. Cuts Royalty Rates For Oil Firms

The U.S. Administration has been…

Driving Season Won’t Save Gas Demand

Driving Season Won’t Save Gas Demand

Memorial day weekend usually marks…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Gas Flow To Europe Drops As Poland Transit Deal Expires

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 26, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

The flow of natural gas from Russia to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline crossing Poland completely stopped on Tuesday after a two-and-a-half-decade-old transit deal between Russia and Poland expired and after the COVID-19 pandemic battered gas demand in Europe.

The Russia-Poland transit deal for natural gas from the Yamal peninsula to Germany, via Belarus and Poland, expired on May 17. Poland has aligned its legislation with the energy regulations of the European Union (EU) and Polish operator Gaz-System began offering capacity bookings on the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline in accordance with EU regulations.

Poland has been trying to wean itself off Russian energy supplies and has become one of the first eastern European countries to have booked U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes.

With the end of the gas transit agreement with Russia, Poland is moving to a more liberalized natural gas market, but it expects that Russia will continue to send similar volumes of gas before the transit deal expired, a Polish official told Reuters last week.

For July 1 through October 1, Poland’s Gaz-System has already sold 80 percent of the capacity on the pipeline made available as a result of termination of the transit contract, the company said on May 15. The remaining available capacity will be auctioned in June, July, and August at monthly auctions for monthly volumes.

But the capacity bookings for the first days following the expiration of the gas transit showed little appetite for gas in Europe, according to analysts.

Gaz-System told Reuters that the capacity booked for Sunday was much lower than for the previous days. So, “there is no need for the pumping stations to work for 24 hours a day at such low orders for the transit service,” the company said.

Commenting on the drastic decline in gas flows from Russia via Poland, VTB Capital said in a note, as carried by Bloomberg:

“Such a significant reduction in gas transit is primarily driven by weak demand in Europe amid warm winter, high levels of gas in underground storage and demand distortion due to Covid-19.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Alberta Energy Minister: Now Is The Perfect Time To Build A Pipeline

Next Post

Tacking The U.S. Infrastructure Crisis Could Save The Economy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Alt text

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com