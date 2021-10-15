Activists Try To Occupy Interior Department In Protest Against Fossil Fuels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 84.86 +0.86 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 5.410 -0.277 -4.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours 2.574 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 79.83 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.14 +1.10 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.39 +1.02 +1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.38 -0.94 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 82.74 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.82 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.01 +0.17 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 66.86 +0.87 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.31 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.71 +0.87 +1.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 79.51 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 77.81 +0.87 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 79.91 +0.87 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.86 +0.87 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 72.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.71 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.50 +0.62 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 9 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 3 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 7 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 10 mins U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 5 hours Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Coal Generation In UK Jumps As Wind Speed Drops

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said…

U.S. Households To Spend 50% More On Energy Bills This Winter

U.S. Households To Spend 50% More On Energy Bills This Winter

High U.S. retail energy prices,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Activists Try To Occupy Interior Department In Protest Against Fossil Fuels

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 15, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Climate activists clashed with police as protesters against fossil fuels tried to occupy a building of the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday—a stunt that sent at least one security officer in hospital.

Dozens of environmentalists managed to enter the Stewart Lee Udall Main Interior Building on Thursday. Those who could not clashed with police outside the building, The Washington Post reports

Security personnel at the building sustained “multiple injuries” and one officer was taken to hospital, agency spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz told the Post.

The police made multiple arrests during the sit-in and the clashes, the Associated Press reported.

The climate campaigners demanded to speak with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who was out of Washington D.C. at the time.

The protesters had descended on D.C. as part of the ‘People vs. Fossil Fuels’ campaign, which was urging activists that “From October 11 to 15, thousands of people will take action at the White House, participate in civil disobedience, and demand that President Biden choose a side: People vs. Fossil Fuels. Join us!”

The Center for Biological Diversity, a non-profit conservation organization, said on Tuesday that many indigenous, climate, and conservation groups would join People vs Fossil Fuels actions at the White House this week, and would “call on President Biden to keep his promise to end federal fossil fuel leasing, drilling and mining on public lands and oceans. The federal fossil fuels programs are responsible for more than one quarter of U.S. climate emissions.”

“Interior Department leadership believes strongly in respecting and upholding the right to free speech and peaceful protest,” department spokeswoman Schwartz said in a statement as carried by the Washington Post.

“It is also our obligation to keep everyone safe. We will continue to do everything we can to de-escalate the situation while honoring first amendment rights,” she added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Coal Crisis Worsens As Top Coal Miner Halts Supply To Industrial Users

Next Post

House Republicans Criticise Biden's "Anti-American" Energy Policy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com