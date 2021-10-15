A group of House Republicans has in a letter to President Biden slammed him for what they have called "anti-American energy policies", including the president's appeal to OPEC+ to raise oil production, Fox News reported, saying that the signatories to the letter included more than 100 lawmakers.

"It is not in America's interest to rely on these nations for energy," the letter said. Its authors include West Virginia Representative Carol Miller, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

"Instead, eliminating barriers to American-produced oil and natural gas and its infrastructure will increase American economic and job growth, enhance national and energy security, and lower energy prices for American families."

The authors of the letter also noted the Biden administration's cancellation of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline and the moratorium on oil and gas drilling on federal lands, which, according to them, were all parts of a pattern of policy initiatives that had negatively affected U.S. energy independence and contributed to the current crisis.

While the Republican representatives acknowledged the Biden administration's attempts to boost crude oil supply as "valid", they went on to note that "Unfortunately, your recent request of OPEC+ is consistent with a number of anti-American energy policies that your Administration and congressional Democrats are pushing."

Earlier this week, media reported that President Biden had met with executives from the U.S. oil industry, likely in the latest attempt to rein in prices at the pump, which in parts of the U.S. have topped $4 per gallon.

Last week, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was quoted as saying that one way of getting prices under control was releasing crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Later in the week, however, Granholm walked back on that statement, saying there were no plans to tap the SPR "at this time".

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

