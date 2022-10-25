API Surprises With Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 85.32 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 92.89 -0.37 -0.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.71 +0.71 +0.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 5.613 +0.414 +7.96%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.916 +0.186 +6.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 81.18 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.916 +0.186 +6.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 5 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.81 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 330 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.82 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.39 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.10 -0.78 -1.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 63.33 -0.47 -0.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 86.73 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 84.98 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 82.13 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 80.13 -0.47 -0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 89.08 -0.47 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 78.43 -0.47 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Wind droughts
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

API Surprises With Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

EU Leaders Set To Meet To Discuss Energy, Ukraine Security

EU Leaders Set To Meet To Discuss Energy, Ukraine Security

Leaders of the European Union…

What To Expect For Q3 Energy Earnings

What To Expect For Q3 Energy Earnings

Energy earnings season is upon…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

API Surprises With Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 25, 2022, 3:45 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build this week for crude oil of 4.520 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have grown by roughly 32 million barrels so far this year, according to API data, while the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves fell by six times that figure, at 192 million barrels.

The build in crude oil inventories includes the Department of Energy’s release of 3.4 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending October 21, leaving the SPR with 401.7 million barrels.

In the week prior, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 1.27 million barrels.

WTI rose on Tuesday on the weaker dollar. At 12:12 p.m. ET, WTI was trading up $054 (+0.64%) on the day at $85.12 per barrel. This is an increase of roughly $2 per barrel from the prior week as OPEC+ and the United States ready for an oil battle of production cuts and SPR releases. Brent crude was trading up $0.16 (+0.17%) on the day at $93.42—an increase of more than $3 on the week.

U.S. crude oil production has remained flat for months. For the week ending October 14, U.S. crude oil production rose slightly to 12 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA data, within the same 11.9-12.1 million bpd range it has been in since the beginning of summer. At 12 million bpd, U.S. crude production is just a 300,000 bpd rise from the levels seen at the start of the year, and still a 1.1 million bpd shortfall from the levels seen at the start of the pandemic.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories this week of 2.278 million barrels for the week ending October 21, compared to the previous week’s 2.17 million-barrel draw. 

Distillate stocks also saw a build this week of 635,000 barrels, compared to last week’s 1.09-million-barrel decrease.

Cushing inventories rose 740,000 barrels in the week to October 21. In the week prior, the API saw a small Cushing increase of 89,000 barrels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Warns About Misusing Oil Stockpiles

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com