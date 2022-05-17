Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 113.9 +1.46 +1.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.9 +0.98 +0.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.310 +0.006 +0.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 3.815 +0.015 +0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 27 mins 3.970 +0.028 +0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.3 +3.75 +3.33%
Graph up Marine 21 hours 110.6 +4.05 +3.80%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 113.2 +3.73 +3.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 111.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 169 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 118.6 +3.28 +2.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.84 +2.35 +2.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 100.1 +3.71 +3.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 116.4 +3.71 +3.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 114.6 +3.71 +3.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 112.5 +3.71 +3.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 109.7 +3.71 +3.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.3 +3.75 +3.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.0 +3.60 +3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 106.4 -1.80 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Breaking News:

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

API Reports Inventory Draws In Crude, Gasoline Despite SPR Release

By Julianne Geiger - May 17, 2022, 3:46 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw this week for crude oil of 2.445 million barrels, compared to analyst predictions of a 1.533 million barrel build.

The draw comes even as the Department of Energy released 5 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in Week Ending May 13.

U.S. crude inventories have shed some 76 million barrels since the start of 2021 and about 18 million barrels since the start of 2020, according to API data.

In the week prior, the API reported a build in crude oil inventories of 1.618 million barrels after analysts had predicted a draw of 457,000 barrels.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday as the market anticipates a resurgence in oil demand from China, with Shanghai returning to normal as early as June 1.

WTI was trading up 0.56% at $114.80 per barrel on the day at 11:21 a.m. ET—up roughly $15 per barrel on the week. Brent crude was trading up 0.51% on the day at $114.80—and up nearly $17 per barrel on the week, with the spread between the two benchmarks now completely evaporated.

U.S. crude oil production fell to 11.8 million bpd in the week ending May 06—the first drop since the end of January. Crude production in the United States is down 1.3 million barrels per day from pre-pandemic times.

This week, the API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 5.102 million barrels for the week ending May 13—after the previous week's 823,000-barrel build.

Distillate stocks saw a build in inventories of 1.075 million barrels for the week compared to last week's 662,000-barrel increase.

Cushing saw a 3.071-million-barrel draw this week. Cushing inventories slipped to 28.242 million barrels in the week prior, as of May 6, according to EIA data—down from 59.2 million barrels at the start of 2021, and down from 37.3 millin barrels at the end of 2021.

At 4:39 pm, ET, WTI was trading at $112 (-1.93%), with Brent trading at $111.30 (-2.58%).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

