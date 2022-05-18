Russia's Gas Flows Via Ukraine Plunged 50% In The Past Week

Russian natural gas flows to Europe via Ukraine have plummeted by 50 percent over the past week, according to Gazprom data compiled by Anadolu Agency, after Ukraine halted flows via one of the pipeline routes in the middle of last week.

Gazprom's gas flows to Europe via Ukraine stood at 49.3 million cubic meters on May 17, the agency's estimates showed on Wednesday. This is a 50-percent plunge in gas deliveries to Europe via Ukraine compared to a week earlier.

Last week, the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSOU) said it would no longer be able to accept gas transit from Russia via the Sokhranivka entry point, through which nearly one-third of the Russian gas headed through Ukraine goes. The GTSOU said in a statement that it could not operate at its Novopskov gas compressor station in the Russia-controlled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine due to "the interference of the occupying forces in the technical processes."

The Ukrainian operator also said there were "unauthorized gas offtakes from the gas transit flows," which endangered the stability and safety of the entire Ukrainian gas transportation system.

Ukraine will restart gas flows from Russia to Europe via the Sokhranivka point only when Kyiv regains full control over its gas pipelines, the head of the Ukrainian gas system operator Sergiy Makogon said later in the week.

Russia also cut last week gas supply to a former Gazprom subsidiary in Germany that Europe's biggest economy placed under trusteeship in April.

Gas supply to some units of Gazprom Germania has stopped, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Parliament last week.

Russia last week imposed sanctions on Gazprom's subsidiaries in Europe, banning them from supplying Russian gas.

"Gazprom and its subsidiaries are affected," Minister Habeck said as quoted by Reuters, adding that "This means some of the subsidiaries are getting no more gas from Russia. But the market is offering alternatives."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

