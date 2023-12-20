5 Million Barrels of Russian Oil Stuck En Route to India

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.34 +0.40 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.80 +0.57 +0.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.98 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.441 -0.051 -2.05%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.201 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 47 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.201 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.08 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.44 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.00 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 751 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.73 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.18 +0.65 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 204 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 52.94 +1.12 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.09 +1.12 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.34 +1.12 +1.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.19 +1.12 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 63.19 +1.12 +1.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.44 +1.12 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.94 +1.12 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 11 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days e-cars not selling
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Brent Breaks Past $80 Barrier As Houthis Attack Red Sea

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. nuclear energy policy is…

The International Race for Biofuel Dominance Is Heating Up

The International Race for Biofuel Dominance Is Heating Up

Governments and private entities around…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

5 Million Barrels of Russian Oil Stuck En Route to India

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 20, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Nearly five million barrels of Sokol grade crude oil from Russia is languishing en route to Indian refiners, caught in a sanctions trap for a month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. 

According to Bloomberg, citing tanker tracker data, one tanker, the NS Century, remains stuck near Sri Lanka due to U.S. Treasury Department sanctions on the vessel. Now, two other tankers, both owned by Sovocomflot, are stuck in the same place. All three tankers are carrying Russian Sokol grade crude. 

Bloomberg suggests that the tankers are stuck due to the G7 price cap imposed on Russian crude, though this has not been independently confirmed. 

In November, Reuters reported that India’s top refiner, Indian Oil Corp., had purchased a cargo ol Sokol for November delivery. At that time, Reuters said it signaled that output from Russia’s Sakhalin-1 project was potentially recovering in the wake of Exxon Mobil’s exit. 

The price cap set by the G7 and the EU says that Russian crude shipments to third countries can use Western insurance and financing if cargoes are sold at or below the $60-a-barrel ceiling. The measure took effect at the end of 2022 when the EU imposed an embargo on imports of Russian crude oil.  

In mid-November, the European Union said it was considering tighter sanctions on Russian oil due to the fact that virtually none of the sanctioned crude was trading below the price cap ceiling. 

Throughout the course of 2023, Russia has significantly increased crude oil exports to both India and China. 

According to pipeline monopoly Transneft, Russian volumes of crude to China reached 2 million barrels per day this year. Russia says it has exported 100 million tons of its crude to China this year and 70 million tons to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria Looks to Attract Investments by Cutting Costs for Oil Firms

Next Post

Chinese Banks Lead $120 Billion Global Financing for Coal Projects

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com