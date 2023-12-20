Russia’s Oil Exports to China and India Surge

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.78 +0.84 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.03 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.77 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.494 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.197 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 47 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.197 -0.004 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.08 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.44 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.00 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 750 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.73 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.18 +0.65 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 203 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 52.94 +1.12 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.09 +1.12 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.34 +1.12 +1.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.19 +1.12 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.19 +1.12 +1.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 66.44 +1.12 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 57.94 +1.12 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days e-cars not selling
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Brent Breaks Past $80 Barrier As Houthis Attack Red Sea

EIA Reports Significant Build in Oil and Fuel Stocks

EIA Reports Significant Build in Oil and Fuel Stocks

Oil prices have decreased following…

Smart Roof Tiles Offer Big Energy Savings

Smart Roof Tiles Offer Big Energy Savings

Researchers have created an adaptive…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Exports to China and India Surge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 20, 2023, 7:00 AM CST

Russia has increased significantly its crude oil exports to China and India this year, with volumes to China hitting 100 million tons annually, or around 2 million barrels per day, Nikolay Tokarev, the head of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, told Russian media on Wednesday.

“Export volumes to China and India have increased significantly; many times over. I can say that about 70 million tonnes of oil were supplied to India this year, while about 100 million tonnes of oil went to China,” Russian news agency Interfax quoted Tokarev as saying in an interview with state television Rossiya 24.

According to the Transneft executive, Russia sent crude to new markets this year.

“New markets have appeared: Egypt, Morocco, Myanmar, Pakistan. I can list many more,” Tokarev said.

China and India have become the key export outlets for Russia’s oil this year after the EU embargo on Russian crude and products and the G7-led price caps, above which Western insurers and financiers are prohibited from offering services for the shipment of Russian oil. Both China and India saw their respective imports of crude from Russia hit a record high at some point in 2023.

In November, Russia remained China’s top crude supplier, with Beijing importing around 2.2 million bpd of Russian oil last month, per Chinese customs data cited by Reuters.

Between January and November, China’s imports of Russian crude oil jumped by 22.2% compared to the same period of 2022, according to the data.

India has also become a top buyer of Russian crude oil alongside China since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the embargoes and price cap the EU, the U.S., and the G7 imposed on Moscow in an attempt to stifle Putin’s oil revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian imports of Russian crude hit a four-month high last month, at 1.6 million bpd, according to data Reuters has obtained from trade sources. The November imports were 3.1% higher than India’s intake of Russian crude in October and accounted for more than a third of all Indian crude oil imports last month. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Next Post

Challenging New Discoveries Could Slow China’s Oil Production Growth  

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com