$40 Billion Ichthys LNG Project Begins Gas Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.24 -0.19 -0.29%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.48 -0.96 -1.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.248 -0.035 -1.07%
Mars US 22 hours 70.93 -3.13 -4.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.74 +1.06 +1.35%
Urals 2 days 73.10 -2.62 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.69 -2.76 -3.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.69 -2.76 -3.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.43 -2.63 -3.55%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.248 -0.035 -1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 73.13 -3.42 -4.47%
Murban 15 hours 75.77 -3.65 -4.60%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.23 -2.90 -3.86%
Basra Light 2 days 75.75 -3.14 -3.98%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.22 -3.56 -4.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Girassol 2 days 76.43 -2.40 -3.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.74 +1.06 +1.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 26.20 +1.26 +5.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.18 -2.93 -17.12%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 57.43 -2.93 -4.85%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.53 -2.93 -4.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 28.43 -2.93 -9.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.43 -2.93 -8.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.43 -2.93 -8.29%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 49.93 -2.93 -5.54%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 30.93 -2.93 -8.65%
Central Alberta 2 days 33.43 -2.93 -8.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.69 -2.76 -3.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 -2.25 -3.44%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 -2.25 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.74 +0.23 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.38 -2.69 -4.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.88 -2.69 -4.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -2.75 -4.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.19 -2.74 -3.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 4 hours (Un)expected: Trump Says Saudi Prince May be Behind Khashoggi Death
  • 3 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 1 hour Pertamina Looks for Dollar Alternatives in Oil
  • 6 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 1 hour FII Starts. How Will It Go?
  • 14 hours The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 20 mins Nuclear Pact/Cold War: Moscow Wants U.S. To Explain Planned Exit From Arms Treaty
  • 25 mins Biomass for powergeneration
  • 20 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 21 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 18 hours A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 17 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 11 hours China Opens Longest Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong to Mainland

Breaking News:

Top Chinese Refiners Not Booking Iranian Oil For November

Can Wind Farms Actually Weaken Hurricanes?

Can Wind Farms Actually Weaken Hurricanes?

Simulations have shown that spinning…

Is Saudi Arabia About To Enter The Arctic Gas Game?

Is Saudi Arabia About To Enter The Arctic Gas Game?

As the United States and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

$40 Billion Ichthys LNG Project Begins Gas Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 24, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT LNG tanker

France’s oil and gas major Total said on Tuesday that the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Ichthys LNG project offshore Western Australia had left the port of Darwin for the first export of the US$40-billion project that began producing gas in July this year.

The planned production volumes at Ichthys will be 8.9 million tons of LNG annually, 1.65 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) a year, and around 100,000 bpd of condensate at peak production and full capacity, according to the French energy supermajor.

Total is a partner in the Ichthys LNG venture with a 30-percent stake, while the operator is Japan’s largest exploration and production company, Inpex.

Inpex also confirmed on Tuesday that the first LNG cargo departed from Australia en route to INPEX-operated Naoetsu LNG terminal in Niigata Prefecture in Japan.

Some 70 percent of LNG from the Ichthys project will be bound for Japan—the largest LNG importer in the world.

Production at the Ichthys LNG began in July this year, when Inpex expected first shipment of products from the project toward the end of the first half of its current fiscal year—April to September.

At the beginning of October, the first condensate cargo departed from the Ichthys LNG project for the Asian market, while the project is also scheduled to start the shipment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) later this year, Inpex said today.

The start of LNG exports from Ichthys marks the commercial operation of the most recent LNG project off Australia’s coasts over the past decade. LNG projects that began operations in Australia in recent years include Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone.

The last of the major projects is Shell’s Prelude, a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility in Browse Basin off the northwest coast of Western Australia. Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden said on an earnings conference call in July that based on Shell’s current commissioning schedule, “we are on track to start production this year.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Why Middle East Oil To Asia Is Trading At A Discount

Next Post

‘’Canada Won’t Stop Exporting Arms To Saudi But Needs To Cut Oil Imports’’

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com