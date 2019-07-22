30,000 In NYC Without Power During Heat Wave Weekend

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.29 +0.53 +0.95%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.33 +0.86 +1.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.288 +0.060 +2.69%
Mars US 3 days 61.23 +0.33 +0.54%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.93 -0.17 -0.27%
Urals 4 days 59.65 -1.75 -2.85%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.17 +0.34 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.17 +0.34 +0.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.99 +0.38 +0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.288 +0.060 +2.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 61.68 -0.46 -0.74%
Murban 4 days 63.44 -0.46 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 4 days 53.28 +0.54 +1.02%
Basra Light 4 days 64.58 +0.69 +1.08%
Saharan Blend 4 days 61.08 +0.37 +0.61%
Bonny Light 4 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Bonny Light 4 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Girassol 4 days 63.37 +0.29 +0.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.93 -0.17 -0.27%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.60 +1.04 +2.70%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 46.41 +0.34 +0.74%
Canadian Condensate 35 days 51.41 +0.34 +0.67%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 56.26 +0.34 +0.61%
Sweet Crude 5 days 51.96 +0.34 +0.66%
Peace Sour 5 days 50.76 +0.34 +0.67%
Peace Sour 5 days 50.76 +0.34 +0.67%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 51.76 +0.34 +0.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 56.66 +0.34 +0.60%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.26 +0.34 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.17 +0.34 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 4 days 45.75 +0.25 +0.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.48 -1.08 -1.67%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.58 +0.33 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.53 +0.33 +0.62%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.53 +0.33 +0.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.51 +0.33 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 9 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 13 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 2 hours Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 3 hours How is E&P of Marginal Oil on the UKCS Similar to the Shale Oil Operations in the US?
  • 3 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 14 mins So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 1 hour Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 8 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 57 mins Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 8 hours First limpet mines . . . . now fly a drone at low altitude directly at U.S. Navy ship. Think Iran wanted it taken out ? Maybe ? YES
  • 3 hours EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 4 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 1 day U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 4 hours Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?
  • 7 hours Today in Energy

Breaking News:

Libya Lifts Force Majeure After Elephant Field Starts Pumping Again

It’s Time For A Fire Sale In U.S. Shale

It’s Time For A Fire Sale In U.S. Shale

The U.S. shale patch is…

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

With financial stress setting in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

30,000 In NYC Without Power During Heat Wave Weekend

By Irina Slav - Jul 22, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT New York

Some 30,000 Con Ed customers in New York City were left without power temporarily yesterday as the utility fought a string of outages caused by the heat wave that struck the city this weekend.

“Here’s where we stand: Con Ed is taking 30K customers in Brooklyn, including Carnarsie, Mill Basin and Flatbush, temporarily off power so it can make repairs and prevent a bigger outage,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

In a later tweet, De Blasio said Con Ed would begin bringing back customers to the grid at a rate of 500 at a time beginning midnight.

The heat wave hit New York on Friday and although on that day Con Ed said it was confident in the capacity of its equipment to withstand a spike in consumption, events proved otherwise.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the blackout and threatened to revoke Con Ed’s license.

“There is no God-given right that says Con Ed must be the utility company,” Cuomo said as quoted by CBS New York. “They can be replaced.”

At the moment, according to the string of De Blasio’s tweets, Con Ed was working hard to restore the electricity supply in all affected areas and also prepare its system for another heat wave later this week.

The utility also conducted a speedy investigation to identify the cause of the massive outage and issued a statement that said, “Our investigation has involved inspecting and testing transmission equipment, and analyzing the large volumes of data. Through this work, we determined that the outage was not caused by transmission equipment. Further analysis identified the issues with the relay protection system.”

“This system was supposed to be designed with redundancies. We paid Con Ed to design that system. They are not a charity,” Governor Cuomo said. The State Office of Emergency Management sent 200 troopers, 1200 generators, and 50 light towers to help restore power as soon as possible. The Governor also initiated a state investigation into the outages.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Eni, PetroChina, Trading Houses Bid In $6Bn Pakistan LNG Tender

Next Post

UK Prime Minister To Chair Meeting On Iran Tanker Crisis

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com