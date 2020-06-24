18 Million Barrels Of Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Are Stuck At Sea

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.36 -2.01 -4.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.56 -2.07 -4.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.624 -0.013 -0.79%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 41.07 -0.36 -0.87%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.93 +0.99 +2.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.42 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.624 -0.013 -0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.72 +1.19 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.41 +0.99 +2.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.39 +0.86 +2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.12 -0.54 -1.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.92 +0.62 +1.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.93 +0.99 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.93 +0.99 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.75 +1.09 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 29.39 -0.34 -1.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 36.87 -0.36 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 39.37 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 40.77 -0.36 -0.88%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 40.37 -0.36 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 35.37 -0.36 -1.01%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 35.37 -0.36 -1.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 35.87 -0.36 -0.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 40.37 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 35.37 -0.36 -1.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.48 +0.96 +2.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 34.32 -0.09 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 38.27 -0.09 -0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.27 -0.09 -0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.01 -0.09 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 17 mins A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 3 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 9 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 8 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 4 hours Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 20 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 21 hours What Is Your Political Ideology?
  • 12 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 19 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days 3d printing record tall turbines
  • 2 days Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 2 days France looking like a war zone
  • 20 hours No Man's Land? Pompeo Says Way U.S. Treats Hong Kong Depends On How China Does
  • 2 days U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 2 days The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist

Breaking News:

18 Million Barrels Of Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Are Stuck At Sea

IEA Unveils $3 Trillion Covid-19 Clean Energy Recovery Plan

IEA Unveils $3 Trillion Covid-19 Clean Energy Recovery Plan

The International Energy Agency (IEA)…

U.S. Oil Dominance Is Coming To An End

U.S. Oil Dominance Is Coming To An End

A steep drop in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

18 Million Barrels Of Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Are Stuck At Sea

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 24, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Oil tankers carrying at least 18.1 million barrels of Venezuelan oil are currently idling at sea across the world unable to find buyers – some for as long as six months – as many potential and previous customers of Venezuela’s crude are not taking chances with delivery for fear of incurring secondary U.S. sanctions.  

According to Reuters estimates based on shipping data, industry sources, and documents of Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA, at least 16 tankers are idling off the coasts of Africa and Southeast Asia because few potential buyers would risk U.S. sanctions for dealing with the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

The 18.1 million barrels of still unsold Venezuelan crude oil is equal to two months of the country’s production at its current rate, according to Reuters.

Over the past months, the U.S. Administration has increasingly stepped up its maximum pressure campaign on Venezuela and its oil industry and exports, seeking to cut off revenues for Maduro’s regime.

Earlier this year, the United States slapped sanctions on Rosneft’s Switzerland-based trading arm and signaled that it was ready to tighten even more the noose around the Venezuelan government. 

Last week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated three individuals and eight foreign entities, and identified two vessels as blocked property for their activities in or associated with a network attempting to evade United States sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector. The sanctioned entities include Mexico-based Libre Abordo and its affiliate Schlager Business Group, the Treasury said. 

Despite the U.S. sanctions, Venezuelan crude has still been reaching China in recent months. 

According to the U.S. Administration, the tanker Delos Voyager – which is now a blocked property – loaded 515,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude in mid-January 2020 and delivered it to Qingdao, China, in February 2020, while EUROFORCE loaded 500,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude in mid-March 2020 and transferred the cargo to another vessel in the South China Sea in late May 2020. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway Is Expanding Its Arctic Oil Drilling Operations

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com