100 Offshore Projects To Be Sanctioned In 2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.78 -0.15 -0.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.16 -0.20 -0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.761 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 5 hours 67.52 +0.54 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.60 -0.64 -0.90%
Urals 6 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.93 -1.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.93 -1.29%
Bonny Light 22 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.761 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 70.13 +0.55 +0.79%
Murban 22 hours 73.38 +0.50 +0.69%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 67.41 -1.04 -1.52%
Basra Light 22 hours 70.91 -1.20 -1.66%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 72.31 -1.27 -1.73%
Bonny Light 22 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Bonny Light 22 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Girassol 22 hours 72.48 -0.80 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.60 -0.64 -0.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 50.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.25 -0.92 -1.83%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.75 -1.32 -1.94%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.35 -1.32 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.25 -2.42 -3.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.25 -1.32 -2.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.25 -1.32 -2.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.25 -1.32 -2.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.25 -1.42 -2.16%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.25 -0.32 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.93 -1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Giddings 22 hours 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.94 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 61.88 +0.68 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 64.38 +0.68 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.01 -1.32 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 10 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 8 hours EU Will Not Negotiate U.S. Tariffs Under Threat
  • 9 hours How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 10 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 5 hours Oil at $300?
  • 1 hour Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 11 hours Mercedes-Benz Exits Home Battery Market
  • 7 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 19 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 20 hours Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 1 day U.S. Sanctions: Russia’s 50 Richest Businessmen Have Lost Close To $12 billion In One Day
  • 19 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 23 hours China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 1 day What's next? Russia & Iran Warn Of Global 'Chaos' After U.S. led Strike On Syria
  • 11 hours Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall

Breaking News:

100 Offshore Projects To Be Sanctioned In 2018

Geopolitics Beat Fundamentals To Lift Oil Prices

Geopolitics Beat Fundamentals To Lift Oil Prices

Geopolitical factors trumped fundamentals as…

UBS: Petroyuan Will Undermine U.S. Market Dominance

UBS: Petroyuan Will Undermine U.S. Market Dominance

The Petroyuan will undermine U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Related News

100 Offshore Projects To Be Sanctioned In 2018

By Rystad Energy - May 02, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Offshore rig

The current tailwind in the oil market is likely to propel 100 new offshore projects to be sanctioned in 2018, according to Rystad Energy. This compares to only 60 projects in 2017 and below 40 in 2016, as shown in the latest Oilfield Service Report by Rystad Energy. These projects represent a collective $100 billion worth of capital investment, giving an average of about $1 billion per project. In contrast, the average projected capex for offshore projects approved in 2013 was $1.8 billion.

“The offshore suppliers have created their own comeback,” says Audun Martinsen, VP of Oilfield Service Research at Rystad Energy. “Their constant search for cost reductions and streamlining of operations has enabled them to cut offshore project costs by almost 50% compared to the heights of the last cycle.”

According to Rystad Energy, the prices charged by offshore suppliers have fallen more than onshore, and it depicts an average reduction of close to 30% in 2018 compared to 2014. The main driver for this is the large drop in day rates by offshore drilling contractors, which is down 50-70%. EPCI costs for surface platforms and subsea infrastructure are down by 20-30%.

“Not only are the suppliers charging less for their services, they have also improved the efficiencies of their operations, thus shortening lead times from project sanctioning to first oil. As an example, the time required to drill and complete a well has fallen by 30% in the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil over the past four years,” Martinsen adds.

Related: Shell Wants Deepwater Breakevens Below $40

Geographically speaking, these 100 projects in 2018 are widespread. We forecast about 30 project approvals to come through in Asia this year, including Pegaga in Malaysia and D6 in India, and another 30 in Europe, including Neptune Deep in Romania and the already sanctioned Penguins redevelopment in UK. Africa should see green lights given to nearly 20 projects, including Zinia 2, and a similar number is forecasted in the Americas, where major schemes like Vito and Mero 2 are maturing.

“E&P companies have more free cash flow at hand in 2018 than they did during the recent peak years of 2008 and 2011. In fact, 60% of the companies looking to finance their project development costs can do so through their cash flow. Supported by strong oil prices, we see a very small risk of these projects not materializing,” Martinsen says.

The average breakeven price for deepwater developments currently stands at about $45 per barrel, and for shallow water it is close to $30 per barrel. Meanwhile payback times have fallen by three years for deepwater projects and by 1.5 years for shallow water schemes since 2014. “Offshore projects can now compete with some of the best acreages in the Permian basin in terms of breakeven prices. With rising inflation in the US shale, offshore appears geared to out-compete shale this year and next,” Martinsen says.

Find the original article on Rystadenergy.com

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit From Semi-Truck Start-Up

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com