How U.S. Sanctions Against Venezuela Backfired

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 57.44 +0.59 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 59.91 +0.57 +0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.909 +0.046 +1.61%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 57.25 +0.57 +1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 47 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.909 +0.046 +1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 58.97 +0.54 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 59.24 +0.74 +1.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 55.89 +1.12 +2.04%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 60.15 +0.38 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 59.32 +1.20 +2.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Girassol 3 days 59.76 +1.03 +1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.73 +0.69 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 55.23 +0.54 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.63 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 52.23 +0.89 +1.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.28 +1.09 +2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.13 +0.84 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 50.73 +0.89 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 50.18 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 16 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 50 mins Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 2 hours Vanity Fair:  "There will be no disciplinary action against Marjorie Taylor Greene because, let’s be honest, she’s the future of the Republican party." 
  • 8 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 8 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 min What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 day SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 2 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 7 hours Is Bitcoin Now a Stock Market Indicator?

Breaking News:

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Why Biden’s Approach To Venezuela Is So Important For Oil Markets

Why Biden’s Approach To Venezuela Is So Important For Oil Markets

President Trump’s hard stance on…

Crisis Stricken Venezuela Faces Mounting Pressure From The U.S.

Crisis Stricken Venezuela Faces Mounting Pressure From The U.S.

The U.S. is not backing…

Venezuela’s Crisis: A Cautionary Tale For Oil Nations

Venezuela’s Crisis: A Cautionary Tale For Oil Nations

Venezuela’s over-reliance on crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How U.S. Sanctions Against Venezuela Backfired

By Matthew Smith - Feb 07, 2021, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Harsh U.S. sanctions, a crumbling economy, and near collapsed petroleum industry have done little, if anything, to loosen President Maduro’s grip on power in Venezuela. It appears that one of Latin America’s most reviled heads of state has not only outmaneuvered his domestic opponents but beaten U.S. sanctions designed to remove him from power. By December 2020, Maduro had taken control of Venezuela’s National Assembly, the only major state institution not controlled by the government and United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). In last year’s election, which was boycotted by most opposition candidates including Juan Guaidó, Maduro’s party won 256 out of the 277 seats available in the legislative body. This not only consolidated Maduros’ power over the crisis-ravaged Latin American nation but demonstrated that harsh U.S. sanctions are failing to remove him from power. Taking control of the National Assembly was particularly important for Maduro because the legislative body is required by Venezuela’s constitution to ratify international treaties and approve oil contracts with foreign energy companies. The law-making body has long been a thorn in Maduro’s side and the latest development essentially cements his control of Venezuela. This is an especially important development because it coincides with Maduro’s plans to revive Venezuela’s economically crucial oil industry by opening it up to foreign investment. In his annual accountability speech earlier this year Maduro stated that he planned to rebuild Venezuela’s shattered oil industry with the assistance of foreign partners and boost crude oil production to 1.5 million barrels daily. To achieve this, Maduro needed control of the National Assembly to gain approval for foreign investment in oil projects, which is currently capped at 49% with the remainder awarded to national oil company PDVSA. When coupled with Maduro’s anti-blockade law, which is intended to promote the free trade of strategic goods such as gasoline, it indicates that Venezuela is open for business and willing to accept foreign investment in its economically crucial hydrocarbon sector. By gaining control of the legislative body Maduro can remove the cap on foreign investment in oil projects and approve full ownership to international energy companies, making Venezuelan oil projects more attractive to foreign investors. Those outcomes have further sidelined opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is internationally recognized as Venezuela’s legitimate interim president. By taking control of the National Assembly Maduro has effectively nullified Guaidó’s power base further fracturing his support and putting his claim to Venezuela’s presidency in question because he will no longer be the assembly speaker.

Related: Energy Commodities Rally: Oil Nears $60, Natural Gas Jumps Above $3

These are important developments for Maduro because Venezuela’s economically vital oil production fell to an average of 431,000 barrels daily during December 2020. The oil rich Latin American country is pumping crude at volumes not seen since the 1940s. The near collapse of Venezuela’s petroleum industry is responsible for the implosion of its economy, which has triggered one of the worst humanitarian crises since World War Two with 96% of Venezuelan’s now living in Poverty. This is an extraordinary development when it is considered that Venezuela was once the wealthiest country in Latin America and in 1950 the world’s fourth richest by capita. Even Maduro’s allies of convenience Russia, Cuba, China, and Iran have been unable to arrest the disintegration of Venezuela’s oil industry and prevent the country’s near economic collapse. Joint ventures between Russian state-controlled energy major Rosneft and PDVSA failed to prevent the oil industry’s catastrophic disintegration. This highlights that Venezuela needs to attract massive transfers of capital, technology and expertise if Caracas is to rebuild the economically vital oil industry to spur on economic recovery. Western oil majors such as Chevron, which has a century long history of operating in Venezuela, are best positioned to provide the necessary investment and resources. For that to transpire, Washington must ease sanctions against Venezuela, notably those which prevent Caracas from accessing global energy and financial markets as well as those blocking foreign companies from operating in the country. That could very well occur under a Biden administration. Biden has flagged that he will take a more diplomatic and humanitarian approach toward Venezuela which could include an easing of sanctions. Maduro’s ability to not only cling to power but strengthen his position despite a decaying economy, substantial internal opposition, international criticism and a severe humanitarian crisis indicates that U.S. sanctions have failed. Related: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

The primary objective of Washington’s current policy toward Venezuela is to precipitate regime change. While it has effectively crippled Venezuela’s economy and petroleum industry, causing considerable suffering for every-day Venezuelans, it has only made Maduro’s regime more resilient. As modern history demonstrates, economic sanctions on their own usually fail to trigger regime change. Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz once described sanctions and punitive trade policy as a wasting asset that over time has less impact as the targeted people and organizations find alternatives to go around them. This is exactly what has happened in Venezuela. Maduro and his supporters found other sources of support, notably forming alliances with Russia, China, Cuba and Iran. Those countries have also provided financing in exchange for oil, military assistance and even facilitated the avoidance of U.S. sanctions.

The latest events demonstrate that Washington needs to take a different approach to deal with Venezuela, particularly when it is considered that growing Russian and Iranian influence has the potential to destabilize Latin America. A decision needs to be made soon because time is running out for Venezuela’s vast petroleum reserves. PDVSA’s rapidly corroding energy infrastructure, declining global demand for sour heavy crude oil, and the emergence of peak oil demand are causing the value of those crude oil reserves to deteriorate and could eventually see them become a stranded asset.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Venezuela’s Crisis: A Cautionary Tale For Oil Nations
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told
The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom

The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom
These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com