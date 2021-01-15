Venezuela Opens Up To Foreign Oil Investment

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.32 -1.25 -2.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.15 -1.27 -2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 +0.060 +2.25%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 54.62 +0.66 +1.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.19 -0.62 -1.11%
Graph up Urals 24 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 52.15 +0.24 +0.46%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 +0.060 +2.25%
Graph down Marine 2 days 55.61 -0.67 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.88 -0.64 -1.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 51.85 -0.56 -1.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.84 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 55.18 -0.56 -1.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.10 -1.05 -1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.19 -0.62 -1.11%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 42.17 +0.66 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 52.57 +0.66 +1.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 53.97 +0.66 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 48.77 +0.66 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 46.92 +0.66 +1.43%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 46.92 +0.66 +1.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 48.82 +0.66 +1.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 50.67 +0.66 +1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 47.32 +0.66 +1.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 43.75 +0.75 +1.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 56.80 -0.43 -0.75%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 47.52 +0.66 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 51.47 +0.66 +1.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.47 +0.66 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +0.50 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.46 +0.66 +1.12%
ANZ Bank Sees Oil Stabilizing At $60 In H2 2021

The world is in dire…

In a shift away from…

Venezuela Opens Up To Foreign Oil Investment

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 15, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

Venezuela is opening up to foreign investment in its oil industry, President Nicolas Maduro said this week, in a bid to reverse a catastrophic drop in its output under the weight of U.S. sanctions.

Jorge Jraissati reported for Anadolu Agency this week that Maduro said in its annual accountability speech that Venezuela will aim to pump 1.5 million barrels of oil daily, which will need help from foreign partners.

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA already has foreign partners, in all fairness. However, foreign investments in Venezuela's oil industry are capped at 49 percent of any given project to protect state control of the industry.

Now, with the industry—and Venezuela's whole economy—in tatters, this may have to change. Indeed, a year ago, there were reports that the Caracas regime was ready to cede control of its oil industry to a foreign company, with names such as Russia's Rosneft, Spain's Repsol, and Italy's Eni rumored to be among the potential suitors.

The pandemic interfered with whatever plans were being made before March 2020, but there is legislation approved by the Venezuela National Assembly that allowed Maduro to effectively privatize PDVSA.

The law, dubbed "Anti-Blockade Constitutional Law for National Development and Guarantee of Human Rights," aims to counter the effects of U.S. sanctions on the Venezuelan economy by offering new ways for foreign investors to participate in this economy and also giving more powers to the government. According to critics, the new law would threaten Venezuela's sovereignty by inviting more private capital and opening up opportunities for privatization in strategic economic sectors.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's crude oil production has dropped to the lowest since 1940, at 557,000 bpd, according to the latest OPEC monthly report. Reversing this and boosting it to 1.5 million bpd will require substantial investment at a time when global oil demand is still weak.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

