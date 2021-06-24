U.S. Denies Agreement With Iran To Lift Oil Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.27 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 75.56 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.431 +0.013 +0.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 22 mins SellBuy 2.163 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 33 mins 71.50 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 73.61 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 74.65 +0.44 +0.59%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.03 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 75.53 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 74.48 -0.40 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 74.79 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 58.55 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.63 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.08 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.48 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 68.53 +0.23 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.43 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 71.33 +0.23 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.98 +0.23 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.64 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 67.25 +0.22 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.02 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hit 3-Year High On Draining Inventories

UAE Oil Takes Center Stage In U.S. Pushback Against China

UAE Oil Takes Center Stage In U.S. Pushback Against China

Abu Dhabi is working to…

Hamas Targets Israeli Oil And Nuclear Facilities With Rocket Attacks

Hamas Targets Israeli Oil And Nuclear Facilities With Rocket Attacks

The military wing of Palestinian…

Can Kuwait’s New Ruler Reform The Country?

Can Kuwait’s New Ruler Reform The Country?

After the passing away of…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Denies Agreement With Iran To Lift Oil Sanctions

By Irina Slav - Jun 24, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The U.S. State Department has refuted a statement made by a senior Iranian official that the country had agreed to lift all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping industry.

"During negotiations of this complexity, negotiators try to draft text that capture the main issues, but again, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," a State Department spokesman told Reuters.

The statement, made on condition of anonymity, came in response to another one, made by the chief of staff of Iran's President earlier this week.

"An agreement has been reached to remove all insurance, oil and shipping sanctions that were imposed by (former U.S. President Donald) Trump," Mahmoud Vaezi said, as carried by Iranian state media and then quoted by Reuters.

"About 1,040 Trump-era sanctions will be lifted under the agreement. It was also agreed to lift some sanctions on individuals and members of the supreme leader's inner circle," the official added.

Reports of the statement made sure to note that the Western nations participating in the U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations were a lot more guarded in their opinions of the talks, noting that there was no final agreement yet.

"We are making progress but there are still some nuts to crack," Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told media this week as the negotiations are on pause for a while.

"Difficult decisions will need to be made in the coming days or weeks if these negotiations were not to move forward," French Junior Foreign Minister Franck Riester said, as quoted by Reuters.

Oil prices have remained relatively unchanged amid this series of contradictory signals about the nuclear deal, possibly reflecting a guarded sentiment among traders, too. While the benchmarks jumped soon after Vaezi's statement, they quickly retreated, even though the EIA served markets another crude oil inventory drop—and a sizeable one at that.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oman Is Vital To Iran And China’s Energy Agenda
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on June 24 2021 said:
    When Reuters quoted two days ago a statement made by Mahmoud Vaezi the chief of staff of Iran’s President claiming that “an agreement has been reached to remove all insurance, oil and shipping sanctions that were imposed by (former President Trump, I immediately commented that this is no more than a ploy by Reuters to depress the surge of oil prices.

    I was proven right. The US State Department has refuted the news.

    Since the start of the indirect negotiations between the P5+1 group and Iran in Vienna I have been saying that we may never see a lifting of US sanctions against Iran even by 2023 or ever. The reason is that the positions of the United States and Iran are irreconcilable.

    Iran will never agree to any limitations on its nuclear and ballistic missile development programmes and the United States will never accede to any nuclear deal that doesn’t specifically add new limitations on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and therein lies the problem.

    Iran will soon be in possession of nuclear warheads hence its need for long-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying them. The United States, Israel and the US allies in the Gulf are determined to prevent this happening.

    That is why I keep saying that the positions of the United States and Iran are irreconcilable and therefore US sanctions may never ever be lifted.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry
Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?
China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths
Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy
Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com