U.S., France Warn Iran Not To Draw Out Nuclear Talks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day SellBuy 74.05 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day SellBuy 76.18 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day SellBuy 3.496 +0.078 +2.28%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day SellBuy 2.149 -0.013 -0.60%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.264 -0.017 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.09 +0.35 +0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.09 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 1 day 72.25 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.264 -0.017 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.41 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.33 -0.32 -0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.62 +0.59 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.87 +0.34 +0.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.99 +0.51 +0.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.09 +0.35 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.09 +0.35 +0.47%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.23 +0.44 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.09 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.21 +0.66 +1.13%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 58.40 -0.23 -0.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 72.30 +0.22 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 73.70 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 68.80 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 66.30 +0.22 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 66.30 +0.22 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 68.65 +0.22 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 71.80 +0.47 +0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 66.20 +0.22 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.06 +0.42 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.95 +0.75 +1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.95 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.64 +1.62 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 8 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 40 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 3 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry

Breaking News:

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

Oil Piracy Has Spiked During COVID Pandemic

Oil Piracy Has Spiked During COVID Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic and floating…

Why A New Nuclear Deal With Iran Looks Unlikely

Why A New Nuclear Deal With Iran Looks Unlikely

The likelihood of a new…

Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance

Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance

Saudi Arabia has threatened OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S., France Warn Iran Not To Draw Out Nuclear Talks

By RFE/RL staff - Jun 26, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

 

The United States and France have warned Iran not to draw out nuclear talks, a day after an interim agreement for the UN nuclear watchdog to monitor Tehran’s atomic activities expired.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran are holding discussions to extend a temporary agreement on monitoring nuclear activities that expired on June 24.

If it is not extended, six weeks of negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could descend into crisis, diplomats said.

"This remains a serious concern," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a news conference in Paris alongside his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on June 25.

"The concern has been communicated to Iran and needs to be resolved," he added.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to update the UN body’s Board of Governors on the matter at some point on June 25.

The interim monitoring deal was struck in February for three months, then extended by a month on May 24.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump trashed Iran's nuclear deal with six world powers in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

Iran responded by gradually breaching restrictions on centrifuges and uranium enrichment set out in the deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Related: Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

In response to ongoing sanctions and the assassination of a nuclear scientist last year, Iran announced in February that it was scrapping some of the deal's inspection and monitoring measures.

While the temporary inspections regime eased some concerns, the reduced compliance has made it more difficult to detect a secret nuclear facility or activities, if there were any.

U.S. President Joe Biden is seeking to revive the JCPOA, but a sixth round of indirect talks in Vienna adjourned on June 20 with key issues still unresolved.

The negotiations have largely stalled over technical details and demands from Iran that all sanctions be lifted.

"We still have significant differences with Iran," Blinken said, warning that if too much time passes the JCPOA will remain moribund.

"There will come a point, yes, where it will be very hard to return back to the standards set by the JCPOA," Blinken said.

"We haven't reached that point -- I can't put a date on it -- but it's something that we're conscious of."

Blinken warned that if Iran "continues to spin ever more sophisticated centrifuges" and steps up uranium enrichment, it will lessen the "breakout" time needed for Tehran to develop a nuclear bomb.

France -- a remaining party to JCPOA alongside Britain, Germany, Russia, and China -- also called on Iran to advance the talks.

"We expect the Iranian authorities to take the final decisions -- no doubt difficult ones -- which will allow the negotiations to be concluded," Le Drian said at the joint news conference with Blinken.

Separately, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said reviving the nuclear deal with Iran is "within reach.”

Earlier this week, Iran’s outgoing President Hassan Rohani and other top officials signaled progress had been made in negotiations.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Clean Power Push Set To Upend The Geopolitics Of Energy
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy
The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry
Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens

Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens
Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?
China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com