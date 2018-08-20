Saudi Arabia Looks To Build Oil Port In Yemen

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.45 +0.03 +0.05%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.14 -0.07 -0.10%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.950 +0.018 +0.61%
Mars US 6 hours 68.43 +1.72 +2.58%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 23 hours 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.68 +0.49 +0.69%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.68 +0.49 +0.69%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.08 +0.80 +1.31%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.950 +0.018 +0.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 70.50 +0.41 +0.58%
Murban 23 hours 72.86 +0.51 +0.70%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 66.49 +0.24 +0.36%
Basra Light 23 hours 72.05 +0.62 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 70.45 +0.23 +0.33%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Girassol 23 hours 71.78 +0.24 +0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 40.11 +0.17 +0.43%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.91 -0.25 -0.69%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 61.41 -0.25 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.36 -0.25 -0.38%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.96 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.21 -0.25 -0.54%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.21 -0.25 -0.54%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 53.46 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 61.86 -0.25 -0.40%
Central Alberta 4 days 48.21 -0.25 -0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.68 +0.49 +0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Giddings 23 hours 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.63 +2.58 +3.79%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 60.38 +0.97 +1.63%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 64.33 +0.97 +1.53%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 64.33 +0.97 +1.53%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 62.88 +0.97 +1.57%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.42 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 11 minutes The EU Loses The Principles On Which It Was Built
  • 19 minutes Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 4 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 8 hours How To Explain 'Truth Isn't Truth' Comment of Rudy Giuliani?
  • 12 hours Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid
  • 14 hours Japan carmakers admits using falsified emissions data
  • 5 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 28 mins Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 4 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 4 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 10 hours China still to keep Iran oil flowing amid U.S. sanctions
  • 17 mins Film on Venezuela's staggering collapse
  • 12 hours Western Canada Select price continues to sink
  • 12 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 9 hours Is NAFTA dead? Or near breakthrough?

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Settles $2B Venezuelan Dispute

LNG: China’s Biggest Weapon In The Trade War

LNG: China’s Biggest Weapon In The Trade War

The trade war between the…

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The EIA’s most recent weekly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Looks To Build Oil Port In Yemen

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 20, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil storage

Saudi Arabia may be looking to build an oil port in Yemen’s southeast al-Mahra governorate, where the Saudi-led coalition troops are present, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, quoting sources and a document it has obtained.

Saudi Arabia-based marine construction company Huta Marine has sent a letter to the Saudi ambassador to Yemen in which it thanks the official for the opportunity to submit a technical and financial proposal for the future oil port, according to the document that Al Jazeera has obtained.

The al-Mahra governorate borders Oman, and the border crossing, as well as the seaport and airport in the governorate, is under the control of the Saudi and UAE coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015.

Earlier this month, Yemen was said to have resumed oil exports.

Despite a worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen amid a war between the Houthi rebels and a coalition between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the poorest Arab country has found a way to restart oil production and has even exported the first cargo: 500,000 barrels from a field in the southern Shabwa province bound for a Chinese company, The National reports.

Related: Canada’s Pipeline Crisis Is A Boon For Russia

This is the first outbound shipment of crude oil from Yemen since 2015 when a civil war broke out and quickly escalated into an international conflict. The oil was offered in an open tender, in which 35 companies from around the world took part, the Yemeni ministry of oil and minerals said in a statement.

Now there are plans to restart the rest of the oil fields in Shabwa and neighboring provinces, the secretary to the oil and minerals minister told The Emirati daily. The provinces are under the control of the elected government that the Houthis are fighting as a result of the intervention of the Saudi and Emirati forces.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Three Total North Sea Platform Shut Down As Strike Begins

Next Post

ConocoPhillips Settles $2B Venezuelan Dispute

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com