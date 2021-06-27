Why Did Iraq Pull The Plug On Its $2 Billion Oil Deal With China?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.92 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 76.01 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 mins SellBuy 3.525 +0.029 +0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 43 mins SellBuy 2.140 -0.009 -0.42%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.250 -0.014 -0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.09 +0.35 +0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.09 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 72.25 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.250 -0.014 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 73.41 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Murban 3 days 74.33 -0.32 -0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 70.62 +0.59 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 75.87 +0.34 +0.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 74.99 +0.51 +0.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.09 +0.35 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.09 +0.35 +0.47%
Chart Girassol 3 days 75.23 +0.44 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.09 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 59.21 +0.66 +1.13%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 58.40 -0.23 -0.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.30 +0.22 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 73.70 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 68.80 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 66.30 +0.22 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 66.30 +0.22 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 68.65 +0.22 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 71.80 +0.47 +0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 66.20 +0.22 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.06 +0.42 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 71.95 +0.75 +1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 71.95 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.64 +1.62 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

Saudi Arabia and Russia’s historic…

U.S. Energy Independence Is Fueling Iran’s Middle East Power Grab

U.S. Energy Independence Is Fueling Iran’s Middle East Power Grab

The United States shale boom…

Iraq Could Seek An Exemption From OPEC+ Output Cuts

Iraq Could Seek An Exemption From OPEC+ Output Cuts

Iraq is considering applying for…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Did Iraq Pull The Plug On Its $2 Billion Oil Deal With China?

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 27, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Just when it looked like Iraq was becoming a regional leader it decided to halt a $2 billion pre-paid oil supply deal with China's state-owned Zhenhua Oil Co. despite aims to strengthen ties with China. 

Iraq decided to end a deal with Zhenhua and sell its crude supply to other customers as oil prices continue to rise. The deal with the Chinese company, that was agreed upon earlier this year, would have seen 4 billion bpd of oil supplied each month. The oil was expected to be ‘destination free’, meaning Zhenhua could sell it to other companies.

However, government officials in Iraq are making the country’s budget priority clear as the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) deputy director-general Ali al-Shatari stated, "For the time being we may say it is not applicable at this stage because of oil prices, which are high and we are in a better position and we are even generating additional profits in excess of what the Iraqi budget needs."

The end of the Zhenhua deal follows recent announcements of big oil backing away from Iraq. Earlier this month, oil super-major, BP, said it wanted to change its operations in Iraq’s supergiant Rumaila oil field, to create a stand-alone company. 

U.S. super-major ExxonMobil announced its intention to withdraw from Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oil field. And Royal Dutch Shell got out long ago, ceasing operations in Iraq’s supergiant Majnoon oil field in 2017 and West Qurna 1 in 2018. 

Related: U.S. Agrees To Lift Iran Oil Sanctions There are several reasons for the Western supermajors’ exit from Iraq, including the movement away from traditional oil and gas towards low-carbon projects, persistent corruption in Iraq’s oil industry, and China’s dominance of Iraqi oil.  

However, we mustn’t overlook the fact that oil prices in Iraq have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year, as the government promises higher export levels. SOMO’s crude was going for $65.842 a barrel in May, up 23.5% from January. And now Iraq is expecting as much as $80 a barrel, although no timeframe has been given for this confident prediction.

Iraq’s oil exports have been strong in 2021, as the third-largest oil exporter to China, after Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the top supplier to India last month. Iraq has been setting its sights on China and India, as oil demand from the two Asian giants looks set to continue well into the next decade. 

As the country’s Basrah Medium crude grows in popularity and production picks up after a recent agreement with OPEC+ on supply, export levels will steadily increase throughout the rest of the year. Iraq exported 1.013 million bpd of Basrah Medium in May, up from 891,000 bpd exported in January, around a 14% increase.  

OPEC restrictions on output had limited Iraq’s oil exports, but the easing of these constraints will allow Iraq to produce 4.016 million bpd in July, an increase from 3.954 million bpd in June and 3.905 million bpd in May. 

Related: Rising Demand Closes The Gap Between WTI And Brent Prices

But Iraq will have to maintain its competitive position in the market if it wants to maintain its regional reputation as a key oil and gas exporter, with neighboring Iran expected to take center stage upon a nuclear agreement with the U.S.  

Just this week, Iran announced that the U.S. had agreed to remove all oil sanctions on Iran, although Washington has not yet confirmed this move. If this were true, it would unlock Iran’s 208.6 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, allowing it to become a major international player once again. 

As Iraq focuses its exports on China and India, following the distancing of Western supermajors from the country, it will have to foster these relationships well if it wants to maintain its competitive edge in the region before Iran’s oil operations get back into full swing. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S., France Warn Iran Not To Draw Out Nuclear Talks
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy
The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale
Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens

Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens
China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths
Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com