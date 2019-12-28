The Biggest Threat To The Energy Sector

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 61.72 +0.04 +0.06%
Brent Crude 1 day 66.87 +0.11 +0.16%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.231 -0.054 -2.36%
Mars US 1 day 62.12 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 10 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 3 days 59.75 +0.95 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.32 +1.37 +2.45%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.231 -0.054 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 68.26 +0.60 +0.89%
Murban 2 days 69.58 +0.28 +0.40%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.86 +0.52 +0.89%
Basra Light 2 days 72.84 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.41 +1.04 +1.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 69.40 +0.81 +1.18%
Opec Basket 10 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 41.24 +0.59 +1.45%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 36.43 +0.57 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 130 days 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Premium Synthetic 120 days 62.08 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 5 days 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.68 +0.57 +1.12%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.68 +0.57 +1.12%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 54.93 +0.57 +1.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 61.18 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 5 days 51.93 +0.57 +1.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Giddings 3 days 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
ANS West Coast 107 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.63 +0.57 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Kansas Common 3 days 52.00 +1.25 +2.46%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.91 +1.16 +1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 11 minutes Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 14 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 hour Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 19 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 1 day Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 2 hours How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 1 day Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 2 days Saudi A Top Performer in Upstream Emissions
  • 12 hours Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 10 hours 'Gas War' Averted: Russia & Ukraine Agree To Crucial Transit Deal, Defying The Hawks
  • 12 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines

Breaking News:

Tesla Scores Landmark Deal For Chinese Factory

Alt Text

Nord Stream 2 Is “Past The Point Of No Return”

The long-contested Nord Stream 2…

Alt Text

Gazprom’s Latest Plan To Avoid U.S. Sanctions

The U.S. has approved new…

Alt Text

Russia’s Latest Energy Power Play

As the fight for control…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Llewellyn King

Llewellyn King

Llewellyn King is the executive producer and host of "White House Chronicle" on PBS. His e-mail address is lking@kingpublishing.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Biggest Threat To The Energy Sector

By Llewellyn King - Dec 28, 2019, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Cyberattacks

In engineering there are credible and incredible failures. Nuclear power plants were designed against what was believed to be a “maximum credible accident.” Then came Fukushima, incredible.

In early December, a report from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC) raised the possibility that a huge electric failure, the result of a concerted cyberattack or other event, could knock out electric supply in large swathes of the country for an extended period, weeks even months. A failure with consequences which would have been beyond thinkable before the computer age.

The report, which comes from an advisory council whose mission is to inform the president, has a weight that a think-tank study, for example, would not have. Here, it is the voice of the energy establishment speaking.

I found in reading this report and talking to people in the industry and in academia, it is easy to predict the end of social order as we know it.

It is a painful mind game to try to think how long families could survive without electricity. First off, you would be hot or cold, every appliance in the home would not work. Even if you have a generator, in short order the fuel, natural gas or gasoline, would be gone. How much non-perishable food do you have? I suspect most families would be going hungry after a few days. I would. Cell phones would run down and stay down and the networks would collapse. Related: The 5 Biggest Threats To Oil & Gas In 2020

We would be reduced to living like animals without the skills that are inherent to animals. In bad scenarios, families with guns would outlast families without – for few days.

Survivalists would be proven right as they hung on, maybe for a few months, hunting for fresh food, hoping for clean water, and living off the dry goods which they have stockpiled. Rumor would dominate as communications failed.

Electric utilities live in a world in which their realities are changing. Wildfires in California and Australia have pointed to a new liability for the companies: accidental ignition through falling lines, likely to get more serious as weather gets more aberrant and droughts become the normal in a time of climate change. That, together with cyberattack, puts them in place of vulnerability they never anticipated.

Utilities are proud of their expertise – and justifiably so -- in responding to short-term outages, even major ones. They rush crews to the scene and with military zeal get the lines up and the power flowing.

Then came Puerto Rico after hurricanes Irma and Maria, which gave an inkling of what happens when the grid fails: total devastation and maybe as many as 2,975 lives lost.

The NIAC report cites Puerto Rico and emphasizes cascading, blackouts as the grid begins to fail. As it is utilities fend off daily cyberattacks, and every executive I have interviewed has emphasized that cyberattack is “what keeps me awake at night” – and as Jacqueline Sargent, general manager and CEO of Austin Energy, told me recently.

The utility industry, often keen to be reassuring, was part of the preparation of the NIAC report. Scott Aaronson, point man in the industry’s trade organization the Edison Electric Institute, was involved in the report and has been raising the alarm in interviews since its release. Related: Oil Prices Head Higher Despite OPEC+ Skepticism

A new seriousness in the federal government, particularly in the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Energy and the Pentagon, shows that the threat is real and credible. The White House has said nothing.

Changes not dictated by cyberattack defense, but which might aid it, are on the way. Small entities known as microgrids are cropping up. Think of the old utility model with central power stations as a city. The new one is a series of microgrids, more like villages loosely connected and isolatable, and depending on local generation from solar and wind.  

Also, the technology of defense against cyberattack is growing; there is a large cyber-defense industry. It is an escalating battle in which the defenses improve as the threat multiplies, a kind of cold war with weaponized computers. 

In the new year, the invisible enemy will be engaged more than ever. But who knows what is enough? In the NIAC report, insiders have sounded the alarm about their own defenses. That is serious, credible.

By Llewellyn King

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russia’s Latest Energy Power Play
Llewellyn King

Llewellyn King

Llewellyn King is the executive producer and host of "White House Chronicle" on PBS. His e-mail address is lking@kingpublishing.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?
The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

 Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

 Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

 Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com