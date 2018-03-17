Energy Sector Under Threat From Deadly Cyberattacks

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 62.41 +1.16 +1.89%
Brent Crude 1 day 66.05 +1.10 +1.69%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.716 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 1 day 60.99 +1.20 +2.01%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.24 +0.27 +0.44%
Urals 3 days 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.65 +0.19 +0.35%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.716 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.48 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 2 days 64.98 +0.30 +0.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.13 +0.91 +1.54%
Basra Light 2 days 62.12 +1.07 +1.75%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.50 +0.88 +1.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Girassol 2 days 66.19 +0.95 +1.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.24 +0.27 +0.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 40.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 34.19 -0.87 -2.48%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 63.39 -0.32 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 61.44 +0.23 +0.38%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.19 -0.32 -0.58%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.69 +0.23 +0.44%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.69 +0.23 +0.44%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.69 +0.23 +0.42%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.69 -0.37 -0.60%
Central Alberta 3 days 54.44 +0.23 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.75 +1.00 +1.73%
Giddings 2 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
ANS West Coast 4 days 64.82 +0.21 +0.33%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.29 +1.15 +2.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.79 +1.15 +2.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 3 days 66.95 +0.23 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does
  • 2 days Statoil Changes Name
  • 2 days Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 1 day Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 1 day Is $71 As Good As It Gets For Oil Bulls This Year?
  • 2 days Petrobras Narrows 2017 Loss, Net Debt Falls Below $85bn
  • 2 days Proton battery-alternative for lithium?
  • 2 days Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 1 day Oil Boom Will Help Ghana To Be One Of The Fastest Growing¨Economies By 2018!
  • 1 day Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 2 days I vote for Exxon
  • 1 day HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 2 days Why is gold soooo boring?
  • 2 days South Korea Would Suspend Five Coal - Fire Power Plants.
  • 1 day Spotify to file $1 billion IPO

Breaking News:

Oil Majors Look To Gain Clarity On Sanctions Against Russia

Alt Text

Russia’s Grip On European Gas Markets Is Tightening

Despite sanctions and rising U.S.…

Alt Text

How Will North Korea React To Trump’s Posturing?

Vice President Pence today announced…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia To Move Beyond Oil And Islam

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince made…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Energy Sector Under Threat From Deadly Cyberattacks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 17, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Cyber

Hackers compromised computer systems at a petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia last August, aiming to not only destroy or steal data but to cause a deadly explosion, investigators and cybersecurity experts told The New York Times, adding that they fear that the perpetrators could try to replicate such an attack in other countries because the compromised systems are used in thousands of industrial plants worldwide.

Investigators—who include a team from the maker of the compromised systems, as well as the FBI, the National Security Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, and teams of cybersecurity experts—have declined to name either the company whose petrochemical plant was a target of the August attack in Saudi Arabia or the country in which that company is based. They have not identified the culprits either, the NYT reports.

Investigators and cybersecurity experts believe a nation-state was most likely responsible for the attack on the plant in Saudi Arabia in August, because the hackers had resources and plenty of time and the computer code had not been anything like in previous cyberattacks, the NYT’s sources say.

Back in August, the only thing that prevented the attack from being successful and causing physical damage was a bug in the hackers’ computer code that had inadvertently shut down the plant’s systems. According to investigators and experts who spoke to the NYT, the attackers have probably fixed their flawed code by now and could try again a similar attack against another industrial plant.

The compromised system was Schneider Electric’s Triconex controllers, which perform tasks such as regulating voltage, temperatures, and pressure, maintaining safe operations of the system. Related: Another Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency Launches

According to Schneider Electric’s website, more than 18,000 Triconex safety systems have been delivered to over 80 countries. These controllers are used in oil refineries, water treatment facilities, nuclear plants, and chemical plants, among others.

“If attackers developed a technique against Schneider equipment in Saudi Arabia, they could very well deploy the same technique here in the United States,” James A. Lewis, a cybersecurity expert at the Washington-based think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the NYT.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trump Sanctions Russia Following Energy Grid Cyberattack
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret
Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

 OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

 Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com