Experts: Cyberattacks Could Threaten Entire Countries, Not Just Energy Assets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.27 +0.58 +1.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.20 +0.73 +1.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.839 +0.738 +18.00%
Mars US 22 hours 59.69 -4.54 -7.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.01 -2.81 -4.02%
Urals 2 days 66.76 -2.27 -3.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.76 -4.07 -6.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.76 -4.07 -6.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.53 -3.89 -6.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.839 +0.738 +18.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 65.07 -4.04 -5.85%
Murban 15 hours 67.10 -4.13 -5.80%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.73 -3.73 -5.79%
Basra Light 2 days 65.82 -4.00 -5.73%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.91 -4.04 -5.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Girassol 2 days 66.70 -4.17 -5.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.01 -2.81 -4.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 24.78 +1.25 +5.31%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 17.93 +4.49 +33.41%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 41.93 -0.26 -0.62%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.03 -0.26 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 3 days 25.58 +4.39 +20.72%
Peace Sour 3 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Peace Sour 3 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 41.03 +0.84 +2.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 29.68 +2.49 +9.16%
Central Alberta 3 days 20.43 +8.24 +67.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.76 -4.07 -6.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -4.25 -7.56%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -4.25 -8.50%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.39 -2.14 -2.99%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.64 -4.24 -7.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.59 -4.24 -7.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.59 -4.24 -7.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.14 -4.24 -7.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 -4.25 -8.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.70 -4.24 -6.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 6 minutes OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 15 minutes Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 4 hours Starbucks slashing its corporate workforce
  • 3 hours Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 56 mins Good Sign for US Farmers: Soybean Prices Signals US-China Trade Deal Progress
  • 6 hours Here We Go Again: EU Will Hit Back If U.S. Imposes Car Tariffs
  • 3 hours what's up with NG?
  • 8 mins Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 18 hours Solid-State Batteries At Least a Decade Away From Mass Adoption
  • 6 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 7 hours Zohr Giant Gas Field Increases Production Six-Fold
  • 2 days Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 3 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 4 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 7 hours Soybean sale to China down 94%

Breaking News:

Experts: Cyberattacks Could Threaten Entire Countries, Not Just Energy Assets

Nord Stream 2 Could Still Be Derailed By U.S. Sanctions

Nord Stream 2 Could Still Be Derailed By U.S. Sanctions

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry…

Saudis Study Potential OPEC Collapse

Saudis Study Potential OPEC Collapse

Saudi Arabia is studying the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Experts: Cyberattacks Could Threaten Entire Countries, Not Just Energy Assets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 14, 2018, 2:00 PM CST cybercrime

Cyber attacks have grown bolder and increasingly creative and some of them target the shutting down of entire countries, not just disrupting oil and gas assets or stealing identities, according to industry experts.

“At some point (hackers) were after a quick buck, just wanting to make some money and steal a few identities,” Wael Fattouh, a partner with PwC in Saudi Arabia, said at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“But now you have teams of people dedicated to coming up with creative ways of shutting down entire countries – not just companies,” CNBC quoted Fattouh as saying at the event.  

Experts have been warning for some time that oil and gas companies and entire countries that are big oil producers could be vulnerable to cyber threats. An analysis of data collected from 134 countries by the International Telecommunication Union has revealed that some of the world’s biggest oil producers—including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Iran, and the UAE—are lacking in the cybersecurity department.  

In addition, oil companies put investment into boosting cyber security on the back burner during the worst of the oil price plunge in 2015 and 2016, as they were striving to adapt to the lower-for-longer oil prices with cost cuts, while hackers grew increasingly inventive and bolder at the same time.

Earlier this week, the ‘Regional Risks for Doing Business’ report by the World Economic Forum showed that executives cited cyber attacks as the number one risk to doing business in Europe, North America, and East Asia and the Pacific.  

“Cyber-attacks are seen as the number one risk for doing business in markets that account for 50% of global GDP. This strongly suggests that governments and businesses need to strengthen cyber security and resilience in order to maintain confidence in a highly connected digital economy,” said Lori Bailey, Global Head of Cyber Risk, Zurich Insurance Group, and Member of the Forum’s Global Future Council on Cybersecurity.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India Ready To Import More U.S. Oil And Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com