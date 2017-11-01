Tensions Rise As Iraq Halts Kirkuk Oil Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.21 -0.09 -0.17%
Brent Crude 60.49 -0.45 -0.74%
Mars US 56.21 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 57.70 +0.17 +0.30%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.900 +0.01 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.28 +1.35 +2.33%
Murban 61.88 +1.15 +1.89%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Basra Light 56.08 -0.46 -0.81%
Saharan Blend 60.81 +0.06 +0.10%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Girassol 61.01 +0.09 +0.15%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.77 +0.25 +0.63%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.75 +0.29 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 48.33 +0.23 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.83 +0.23 +0.45%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.33 +0.48 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 3 hours Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 5 hours PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 7 hours Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 8 hours Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 1 day Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 1 day OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 1 day UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 1 day Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 1 day Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 1 day BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 1 day Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 1 day Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 2 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 2 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 2 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 2 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 2 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 2 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 2 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 2 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 5 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 5 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 5 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 5 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 5 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 6 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 6 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 6 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 6 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 6 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 6 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 6 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 6 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 6 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 7 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 7 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 7 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40

Breaking News:

UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018

Alt Text

Iraq Conflict Won’t Trigger Oil Rally

As the conflict between Iraq…

Alt Text

Trump’s China Trip To Reap Billions In Energy Deals

U.S. President Donald Trump is…

Alt Text

Venezuela Could Default In The Next 48 Hours

After failing to make a…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tensions Rise As Iraq Halts Kirkuk Oil Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Kirkuk

Since the Iraqi army took control of the fields in the oil-rich Kirkuk area in mid-October, reports of disruptions in oil flows have been a daily occurrence, but now, according to an official at the Kirkuk provincial council, Iraq’s oil ministry has ordered a stop to all oil exports from Kirkuk’s oil fields to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.  

“The halt is not a technical issue,” Ahmed Askari, head of the oil and gas committee at the Kirkuk Provincial Council, told Kurdish news outlet Rudaw.

“Because we have asked and it turned out there was no issue,” he added.

The reason for the decision is not clear yet, Askari told Rudaw.

Since Iraq’s government forces completed in mid-October an operation to seize control of all oil fields that Iraqi state-held North Oil Company operates in the oil-rich Kirkuk region from Kurdish forces, oil exports to Ceyhan from Kirkuk fields have reduced to 70,000 bpd, but now even that amount has been halted, according to Askari.  

Oil production in the Kirkuk area continues at the Baba Gurgur, Khabbaz, and Jambour oil fields, but only insofar as to meet demand from local refineries, according to the official.

The North Oil Company (NOC) has stopped feeding crude oil into the export pipeline. Related: The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again

“The stoppage was upon the order of the Oil Ministry and we don’t know the reason,” a senior NOC official told Iraq Oil Report on Tuesday.

Since the Iraqi federal forces moved to retake fields in Kirkuk, oil flows in the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline have more than halved, to some 220,000 bpd, and reports of new disruptions emerge almost every day. 

Meanwhile, Iraq has boosted its oil exports from the southern Basra port by 200,000 bpd to make up for lost exports on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan route. OPEC’s second-largest producer also increased its total oil export capacity from its southern ports by 900,000 bpd to 4.6 million bpd a few days ago, after adding a new floating terminal.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Venezuela Avoids Default With Critical Payment

Next Post

Trump’s China Trip To Reap Billions In Energy Deals
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

 Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com