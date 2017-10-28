Venezuela Avoids Default With Critical Payment

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 53.90 +1.26 +2.39%
Brent Crude 60.13 +1.09 +1.85%
Mars US 55.64 +1.63 +3.02%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.15 +0.51 +1.03%
Natural Gas 2.964 -0.09 -2.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 56.63 +0.80 +1.43%
Murban 59.38 +0.85 +1.45%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.68 +1.49 +2.70%
Basra Light 55.83 +1.11 +2.03%
Saharan Blend 60.07 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Girassol 60.34 +1.57 +2.67%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.16 +0.64 +1.62%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.20 -0.25 -0.43%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.84 +0.46 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 hours Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 23 hours Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 1 day Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 1 day Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 1 day Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 1 day U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 1 day PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 2 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 2 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 2 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 2 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 2 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 2 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 2 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 2 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 2 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 2 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 3 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 3 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 3 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 3 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 3 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 3 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 4 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 4 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 4 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 4 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 4 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 4 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 4 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 4 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 5 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 5 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 5 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 5 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 5 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 8 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 8 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Alt Text

Oil Markets Fear Iraqi Escalation

The military operation by Iraqi…

Alt Text

Are Oil Markets Becoming Immune To Geopolitical Risk?

The geopolitical risk premium in…

Alt Text

Can Venezuela Avoid Default?

The Venezuela crisis continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Avoids Default With Critical Payment

By ZeroHedge - Oct 28, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT Venezuela

On Wednesday, when looking at the imminent principal payment on $842 million in debt issued by Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA , we warned that the state - which had previously activated a 30-day grace period on over $586 million in interest payment due over the past month - may be bankrupt shortly for one specific reason: unlike the rest of the country's debt, the PDVSA bonds have no grace period in the bond indenture for an event of default. It is also why some suggested that Venezuela was shoring up dollars by not repaying other debt, to have funds available for this particular issue.

In retrospect, that appears to be the case because on Friday, PDVSA said that unlike the various other "technical glitches" that had accompanied Venezuela's previous interest payment, it has transferred funds to make a principal payment on debt due Friday amid jitters among investors that the energy producer could default as soon as today."

According to Bloomberg, the Caracas-based firm said it paid $842 million on bonds that fully mature in 2020. The statement didn’t mention the $108 million interest payment that was also due Friday, but has a 30-day grace period. Petroleos de Venezuela SA owes an additional $1.2 billion by Nov. 2 for notes that mature that day.

That said, we still have to get confirmation from the transfer agent that payment was indeed made, and didn't get lost in yet another "technical glitch."

Some generic big picture observations from Bloomberg:

A default for PDVSA would have been disastrous at a time when access to credit has already been severely curtailed, refineries are running at less than half of their capacity and oil output has tanked to less than 2 million barrels a day. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has insisted that his government will continue to honor its international obligations even as imports shrivel to save cash for debt payments causing shortages of goods to worsen in a nation already suffering a deep recession and hyperinflation. Related: Kurdistan Proposes Immediate Ceasefire With Iraq

Well, that's one down... and many more to go. As the tables below show, Venezuela is entering a phase where it has a lot of interest payments and a lot of principal maturities.

Grace Period expirations:

(Click to enlarge)

Maturity Schedule

(Click to enlarge)

Debt summary breakdown

(Click to enlarge)

As such, it is not a question of if, but when the financially sanctioned state - which is finding that obtaining dollars is becoming more and more difficult - will default.

By Zerohedge

 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

 This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

 Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

 Aramco CEO Warns Of Imminent Oil Supply Crunch

Aramco CEO Warns Of Imminent Oil Supply Crunch

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com