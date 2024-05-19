Tehran's Nuclear Threats Raise Global Concerns

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 80.06 +0.83 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 83.98 +0.71 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.10 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.626 +0.131 +5.25%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.574 +0.036 +1.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 198 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.574 +0.036 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.31 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.92 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.61 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 901 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.56 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.84 +0.60 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 354 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 65.54 +0.58 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.89 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 79.14 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 75.24 +0.58 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 74.99 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 81.94 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 72.34 +0.58 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 69.46 +0.60 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 85.52 +0.48 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.46 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.75 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.26 +0.61 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 30 mins A question...
  • 5 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 11 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

WTI Challenges $80 Again on Strong Economic Data

U.S. Continues to Tighten Grip on Russia's Military and Industrial Sectors

U.S. Continues to Tighten Grip on Russia's Military and Industrial Sectors

The U.S. Treasury and State…

North Korean-Iranian Military Cooperation Raises Alarm in the West

North Korean-Iranian Military Cooperation Raises Alarm in the West

Increased military cooperation between North…

EU Unleashes Sweeping Sanctions Against Moscow and Minsk

EU Unleashes Sweeping Sanctions Against Moscow and Minsk

The European Commission presents a…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tehran's Nuclear Threats Raise Global Concerns

By RFE/RL staff - May 19, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Iranian officials' recent rhetoric suggests a potential shift towards nuclear weaponization as a deterrence amid hostilities with Israel.
  • Iran's advanced nuclear capabilities and failed revival of the 2015 nuclear deal add credibility to these threats.
  • Despite public statements, Iran's Foreign Ministry insists there is no change in the country's nuclear doctrine.
Tehran

Acquiring nuclear weapons has long been a taboo topic in Iran, where the country's supreme leader has declared them un-Islamic.

But a growing number of Iranian officials in recent weeks have openly suggested that the Islamic republic could weaponize its nuclear program, which Tehran has long claimed is strictly for civilian purposes.

The change in rhetoric has coincided with Tehran's growing hostilities with Israel. Last month, Israel launched an attack on Iran in response to Tehran's unprecedented missile and drone assault on its archfoe.

Experts say Iran's growing threats to build nuclear weapons is worrying, although they maintain that the statements are likely geared toward deterring another attack on Iranian soil.

Eric Brewer, deputy vice president of the Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative, said the Iranian threats appeared to be "conditional."

"I do think that if Israel or the United States carried out an attack on Iran's nuclear program, there is a very good chance that Tehran would in fact decide to build nuclear weapons," he said.

Real Or Rhetoric?

Kamal Kharazi, a former foreign minister and current adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned on May 13 that if Israel threatens Iran, "we might review our nuclear doctrine."

"We do not want nuclear weapons and the supreme leader's fatwa is to that effect. But if the enemy threatens you, what do you do?" he said.

Days earlier, in an interview with Al-Jazeera, Kharazi said Iran "has the capacity to produce a bomb," though the country had not taken the actual step of making one.

Just before Israel's April 19 strike on Iran, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps warned that an attack that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities would prompt a reciprocal attack on Israel and could lead to a rethinking of Iran's stance on nuclear weapons.

Brewer said what lent the threats "a degree of credibility" is that Iran's nuclear program is far more advanced today than it was in the past.

A landmark deal with world powers in 2015 restricted Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. But then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement and reimposed sanctions in 2018, leading Tehran to accelerate its uranium enrichment and limit international inspections of its nuclear sites.

Farzan Sabet, a senior research associate at the Geneva Graduate Institute, says failed international efforts to revive the nuclear accord could be behind Tehran's recent threats to build nuclear weapons.

Another reason, he said, could be to “deter the current or a future U.S. administration from undertaking another ‘maximum pressure’-style economic and military campaign against Iran.”

Fatwa Not An Obstacle

In 2010, Khamenei issued a fatwa, or religious decree, saying that Iran considers the use of nuclear weapons to be "haram" and that the country would not pursue one.

The fatwa has been cited as evidence by Iranian officials that the Islamic republic does not seek nuclear weapons.

But Brewer said Khamenei's fatwa was "not a meaningful barrier to Iran building the bomb."

"Iran could in theory do most of the work on a weapon with the fatwa in place and then Khamenei could rescind it at the last minute," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the public comments by Iranian officials, the Foreign Ministry has insisted that there has been no change in the country's nuclear doctrine.

Sabet said this dual messaging could "reflect a debate inside the system in Iran, in which the balance of power or consensus until recently did not favor building and deploying nuclear weapons, but which may be shifting."

Some Iranian media reports have said that the country has enough enriched uranium to produce 10 nuclear bombs.

Brewer says U.S. estimates suggest that it would take Iran about two weeks to produce enough weapons-grade uranium to make a bomb. But he says manufacturing a deliverable nuclear device could take months, or even more than a year.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Fast-Tracks $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory
Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point
Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com