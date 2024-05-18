These Are the 21 Most Polluted Cities in the U.S.

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 80.06 +0.83 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 hours 83.98 +0.71 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.10 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.626 +0.131 +5.25%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.574 +0.036 +1.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 197 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.574 +0.036 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.31 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.92 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.61 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 901 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.56 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.84 +0.60 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 354 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 65.54 +0.58 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.89 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 79.14 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 75.24 +0.58 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 74.99 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 81.94 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 72.34 +0.58 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 69.46 +0.60 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 85.52 +0.48 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.46 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.75 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.26 +0.61 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 4 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

WTI Challenges $80 Again on Strong Economic Data

The World's Most Polluted Countries Revealed

The World's Most Polluted Countries Revealed

The air pollution problem is…

The U.S. Has Slashed Carbon Emissions by 879 Million Metric Tons

The U.S. Has Slashed Carbon Emissions by 879 Million Metric Tons

The United States has experienced…

Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market

Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market

The mined diamond industry is…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

These Are the 21 Most Polluted Cities in the U.S.

By ZeroHedge - May 18, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Six of the top seven most polluted cities in the US are located in California.
  • The Central Valley in California experiences trapped pollution due to its geographical features.
  • Air pollution causes millions of deaths annually and has significant economic impacts.
Pollution

According to the World Health Organization, air pollution is responsible for 7 million deaths annually, and could cost the global economy between $18–25 trillion by 2060 in annual welfare costs, or roughly 4–6% of world GDP.

And with predictions that 7 in 10 people will make their homes in urban centers by mid-century, cities are fast becoming one of the frontlines in the global effort to clear the air.

In this visualization, Visual Capitalist's Chris Dickert uses 2024 data from the State of the Air report from the American Lung Association to show the most polluted cities in the United States.

What is Air Pollution?

Air pollution is a complex mixture of gases, particles, and liquid droplets and can have a variety of sources, including wildfires and cookstoves in rural areas, and road dust and diesel exhaust in cities. 

There are a few kinds of air pollution that are especially bad for human health, including ozone and carbon monoxide, but here we’re concerned with fine particulate matter that is smaller than 2.5 microns, or PM2.5 for short. 

The reason for the focus is because at that small size, particulate matter can penetrate the bloodstream and cause all manner of havoc, including cardiovascular disease, lung cancer, and chronic pulmonary disease. 

The American Lung Association has set an annual average guideline of 9 µg/m³ for PM2.5, however, the World Health Organization has set a much more stringent limit of 5 µg/m³.

The 21 Worst Polluted Cities in the U.S.

Here are the top 21 most polluted cities in the U.S., according to their annual average PM2.5 concentrations:

Rank

City, State

Annual average concentration, 2020-2022 (µg/m3)

1

Bakersfield, CA

18.8

2

Visalia, CA

18.4

3

Fresno, CA

17.5

4

Eugene, OR

14.7

5

Bay Area, CA

14.3

6

Los Angeles, CA

14.0

7

Sacramento, CA

13.8

8

Medford, OR

13.5

9

Pheonix, AZ

12.4

10

Fairbanks, AK

12.2

11

Indianapolis, IN

11.9

12

Yakima, WA

11.8

13

Detroit, MI

11.7

T14

Chico, CA

11.6

T14

Spokane, WA

11.6

15

Houston, TX

11.4

16

El Centro, CA

11.1

17

Reno, NV

11.0

18

Pittsburgh, PA

10.9

T19

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City, KS

10.8

T19

Las Vegas, NV

10.8

Note: The American Lung Association uses Core Based Statistical Areas in its city and county rankings, which have been shortened here to the area’s principal city, or metro area in the case of the Bay Area, CA.

Six of the top seven cities are in California, and four in the state’s Central Valley, a 450-mile flat valley that runs parallel to the Pacific coast, and bordered by the Coast and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges. As a result, when pollution from the big population centers on the coast is carried inland by the wind—cities #5 and #6 on the list—it tends to get trapped in the valley. 

Bakersfield (#1), Visalia (#2), and Fresno (#3) are located at the drier and hotter southern end of the valley, which is worse for air quality. The top three local sources of PM2.5 emissions in 2023 were farms (20%), forest management / agricultural waste burning (20%), and road dust (14%). 

Benefit to Economy

While the health impacts are generally well understood, less well known are the economic impacts.

Low air quality negatively affects worker productivity, increases absenteeism, and adds both direct and indirect health care costs. But the flip side of that equation is that improving air quality has measurable impacts to the wider economy. The EPA published a study that calculated the economic benefits of each metric ton of particulate matter that didn’t end up in the atmosphere, broken down by sector.

Sector

Benefits per metric ton

Residential Woodstoves

$429,220

Refineries

$333,938

Industrial Boilers

$174,229

Oil and Natural Gas Transmission

$125,227

Electricity Generating Units

$124,319

Oil and Natural Gas

$88,838

At the same time, the EPA recently updated a cost-benefit analysis of the Clean Air Act, the main piece of federal legislation governing air quality, and found that between 1990 and 2020 it cost the economy roughly $65 billion, but also provided $2 trillion in benefits

Benefit to Business

But that’s at the macroeconomic level, so what about for individual businesses?

For one, employees like to breathe clean air and will choose to work somewhere else, given a choice. A 2022 Deloitte case study revealed that nearly 70% of highly-skilled workers said air quality was a significant factor in choosing which city to live and work in.

At the same time, air quality can impact employer-sponsored health care premiums, by reducing the overall health of the risk pool. And since insurance premiums averaged $7,590 per year in 2022 for a single employee, and rose to $21,931 for a family, that can add up fast. 

Consumers are also putting their purchase decisions through a green lens, while ESG, triple-bottom-line, and impact investing are putting the environment front and center for many investors.

And if the carrot isn’t enough for some businesses, there is the stick. The EPA recently gave vehicle engine manufacturer Cummins nearly two billion reasons to help improve air quality, in a settlement the agency is calling “the largest civil penalty in the history of the Clean Air Act and the second largest environmental penalty ever.”

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World's Most Polluted Countries Revealed
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory
Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point
Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
Russia Targets Kharkiv in Major Offensive After Kyiv Attacks Refineries

Russia Targets Kharkiv in Major Offensive After Kyiv Attacks Refineries

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com