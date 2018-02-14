Saudi Arabia, Russia Ink 3 Huge Energy Deals

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.06 +0.46 +0.76%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.66 +0.30 +0.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.029 +1.12%
Mars US 3 hours 58.60 +1.51 +2.64%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 20 hours 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Mexican Basket 3 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.029 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 59.13 -0.50 -0.84%
Murban 20 hours 62.63 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 58.58 +0.93 +1.61%
Basra Light 20 hours 59.53 +1.63 +2.82%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.46 +1.01 +1.62%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Girassol 20 hours 63.43 +0.91 +1.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 34.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.69 -1.70 -4.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.59 -1.20 -1.91%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.19 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.19 -0.65 -1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.44 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 59.14 +0.65 +1.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.59 -0.10 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 57.00 +1.25 +2.24%
Giddings 20 hours 50.75 +1.25 +2.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.24 -0.12 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.20 +0.10 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.15 +0.10 +0.18%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.15 +0.10 +0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.70 +0.10 +0.19%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.20 -0.10 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Exxon sues the suers in climate-change case
  • 3 hours Self-Flying Passenger Planes
  • 3 hours Tesla vs. China--Who Will Be Victorious?
  • 3 hours Fannie Mae loses $6.5 billion in 4Q on tax change
  • 9 hours Texas company illegally charged Energy Dept. $2.5 million in expenses
  • 9 hours Inflation up 2.1%. Ouch.
  • 3 hours Blockchain May Be The Key To A Sustainable Energy Future
  • 3 hours Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 8 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 4 hours US oil supertanker about to load first export cargo
  • 9 hours Ripple is on a tear ...
  • 9 hours Will We Be Able to Pay Tax in Cryptocurrency Soon?
  • 9 hours UAE Launches The World's Longest Zipline
  • 8 hours SpaceX Successfully Launched the World's Most Powerful Rocket
  • 3 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 8 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Shell Extends Credit To Inspire Energy Holdings

Alt Text

Putin Predicts West Will 'Tire' Of Sanctions Soon

President Vladimir Putin has told…

Alt Text

Iranian President Orders Armed Forces To Divest All Energy Assets

Iran President Rouhani ordered his…

Alt Text

Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

Venezuela is becoming an increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia, Russia Ink 3 Huge Energy Deals

By Cyril Widdershoven - Feb 14, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia hits bullseye, IPO and LNG deals cements geopolitical cooperation Russia

Hidden by the fog of the ongoing oil market volatility and the Turkish adventures in Syria, OPEC leader Saudi Arabia has been cementing its geopolitical position for years. In Riyadh meetings this week between Saudi and Russian officials, major energy deals were sealed, changing the regional constellation dramatically. At the same time, the geopolitical shift of the century now starts to bear fruit.

Russia has directly offered to invest in the upcoming Aramco IPO, supporting the efforts of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to diversify the economy of the kingdom. During the meetings, not only new Saudi investment deals in Russia were sealed, but also the commitment of several Russian investment parties in the Aramco IPO. 

After weeks of receiving a hell of a beating in the press (analysts started to doubt that it would ever happen), not only positive news has come from the NYSE and LSE, but also — as expected — from Russian institutions.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the main Russian sovereign wealth fund, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), stated in Riyadh that he expects that a Russian and Chinese joint investment fund, working in conjunction with several major Russian banks, will be part of the Aramco IPO. He also indicated that other Russian financial institutions and investors are very interested to take a part of the 5 percent of Aramco being offered in the IPO. 

These statements are a significant boost for MBS and his IPO advisors, as the participation of a Russia-China investment fund also shows the interest of Chinese parties in the stakes. While Chinese parties are expected to be willing to hand over tens of billions, Dmitriev’s statements have widened the scope. Russian and Chinese parties will not only involve the expected oil and gas companies, but others as well.

Goldman: Investors Grow Wary Of Another Oil Price Rally

In addition to the Aramco IPO, the warm relationship between Moscow and Riyadh, already displayed in the current production cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC, now also reaches a level targeted by Putin and MBS last year: a full-fledged investment relationship focusing on the Russian oil and gas sectors, including LNG. The latter has been likely to happen since mid-2017.

Russian sources close to the Kremlin stated to the press that Saudi Aramco, which was already invited before to take part in LNG projects in Russia, will enter into a major investment scheme for Arctic LNG-2. Last year, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that Aramco was invited to invest in the Novatek-led venture. It could be a slip of the tongue, but al-Falih stated at the same time that [this investment deal] would become a part of Aramco’s gas strategy. With a targeted capacity of 18 million tons per year, the project is expected to be onstream in 2023.

The IPO and Artic LNG-2 news partly overshadowed the fact that other major energy deals were also made. Dmitriev told the press that the RDIF, Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Aramco will soon sign other investment deals.

One of these other deals is investment in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling, a major independent driller. It’s a dream come true for Russian drillers, as they’ve been vying for on- and offshore drilling projects in Saudi Arabia for years, but without success. Even attempts by Putin-linked Gazprom Drilling to enter the Saudi market haven’t been successful until now.

Investment streams aren’t just flowing one way, as Russian parties want to enter the Saudi downstream sector. Russia’s largest petrochemicals giant, Sibur, has a $1 billon deal in the kingdom.  In October 2017, Riyadh and Moscow set up an $1 billion energy investment fund.

The creeping-yet-steady cooperation between the former adversaries should be continuously assessed. Even though several Russian oil oligarchs have said that they see Russia soon leaving the OPEC deal, current investment discussions block any hasty decisions.

Related: Is History Repeating Itself In Oil Markets?

Russia and Riyadh also have other common interests, mainly related to regional Gulf-based issues, such as Syria, Iran and Iraq. The opening offered by the young Saud Crown Prince MBS is valued by Putin, as it gives Moscow a direct inroad to oil and gas market price setters, while also undermining the historical U.S. dominance in the region. 

Since oil and gas are linked to stability or war, the current Russian-Saudi cooperation is also based on these different angles. Energy cooperation will be linked or intertwined with future security arrangements and defense contracts. Aramco’s IPO, LNG and OPEC are paving the way for a possible bearish position in the Kingdom of Oil.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Iranian President Orders Armed Forces To Divest All Energy Assets
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

 Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com