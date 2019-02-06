Oil Markets React Lukewarm To Venezuela Supply Outage

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.00 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 35 mins 62.69 +0.71 +1.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.677 +0.015 +0.56%
Mars US 34 mins 59.61 +0.65 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
Urals 18 hours 59.60 -0.86 -1.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.677 +0.015 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 3 days 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.93 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 3 days 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.49 +0.40 +0.64%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Girassol 18 hours 63.32 +0.76 +1.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 16 days 42.66 -0.90 -2.07%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 50.81 -0.90 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 31 days 53.66 -0.90 -1.65%
Sweet Crude 16 days 51.36 -0.90 -1.72%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 16 days 50.91 -0.90 -1.74%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 days 53.16 -0.90 -1.66%
Central Alberta 16 days 48.66 -0.90 -1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 50.50 +0.50 +1.00%
Giddings 18 hours 44.25 +0.50 +1.14%
ANS West Coast 6 days 63.30 +1.34 +2.16%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.96 +0.35 +0.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.46 +0.35 +0.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -1.50 -3.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.36 -0.90 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 7 minutes Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 12 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 16 minutes Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 6 hours Fight for No1: U.S., China Take The Lead In Race For AI
  • 5 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 16 hours Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 19 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 6 hours Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 22 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 22 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 23 hours Saudi Struggles as Foreign Workers Leave
  • 22 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 hours Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 5 hours Denmark: "In One Generation, Our Country Has Changed"
  • 5 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
Alt Text

U.S. May Have To Back Off Iran Sanctions Again

The U.S. might have to…

Alt Text

Venezuelan Oil Crisis Could Lead To Pirates In The Caribbean

The potential United States oil…

Alt Text

Libya’s Oil Future Depends On This Huge Oil Field

Libya’s oil future hinges on…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Markets React Lukewarm To Venezuela Supply Outage

By Irina Slav - Feb 06, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Venezuela

When Washington announced its latest sanctions against Venezuela, targeting specifically state oil company PDVSA, there was worry—and hope, depending on perspective—that this will push crude oil prices higher. What happened in fact was a lukewarm price reaction to the news that effectively suspended Venezuelan heavy crude shipments to U.S. refiners.

The reason for this lukewarm reaction, according to Reuters’ Amanda Cooper and Alex Lawler, is that there is abundant heavy crude production capacity elsewhere in the world and any gap in supplies caused by the sanctions against Venezuela will be only temporary, to be quickly filled by producers ranging from Canada to Saudi Arabia.

To date, Venezuela exports about 1 million barrels of crude daily, the Reuters reporters note. However, Saudi Arabia alone has spare capacity of 1.8 million bpd that it could tap to help fill in this gap. Canada’s production could rise too, despite a provincial cap aimed at stabilizing the prices of local crude grades.

By the way, prices for Canadian crude have risen substantially; so much, in fact, that it is becoming less attractive, with the discount of Western Canadian Select to West Texas Intermediate narrowing to less than US$10 a barrel this week. Yet even with such a narrow discount, Canadian heavy remains one of the most accessible alternatives to Venezuelan crude for Gulf Coast refiners. Related: Hedge Funds Drop Shorts On Crude Oil

Besides the spare production capacity, there is also heavy crude in the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve that can also be used to replace Venezuelan heavy at local refineries. In other words, the drama anticipated by some industry observers following the announcement of the sanctions may have been a little premature.

The implications from this situation for the Venezuelan government are quite serious. If it can’t export crude to the United States, then the Maduro government does not have a lot of leverage in the fight for power with the opposition, led by Juan Guaido who declared himself interim president as per the Venezuelan constitution, and called for new elections.

Related: Oil Prices Drop After Touching 2019 High

Now, it seems, the most important thing is whether the army will remain loyal to the Maduro government or whether it will switch allegiance to Guaido. The Associated Press reported yesterday several South American countries plus Canada, calling themselves the Lima Group, have urged the Venezuelan army to allow food and medicine to enter the crisis-stricken country but also to swear allegiance to Juan Guaido. The prevailing opinion seems to be that whoever the army supports will win in the fight for power.

While what media like to call the international community seems to be firmly with Guaido, the Maduro government still has the support of Russia and China, including military support. Russia has already criticized the EU and the United States for embracing the opposition leader and while China has been more measured in its response to the latest developments, it has a vested interest in Venezuela’s oil wealth, not just for practical consumption purposes, but also as part of its strategy for growing its international influence. This situation suggests any resolution to the Venezuelan crisis will not be easy to achieve.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Venezuelan Oil Crisis Could Lead To Pirates In The Caribbean
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb
OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

 The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com