OPEC+ To Extend Its Oil Cooperation Agreement

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.62 +0.26 +0.37%
Brent Crude 2 hours 79.83 +0.05 +0.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.141 +0.003 +0.10%
Mars US 2 hours 74.17 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 4 days 78.15 -0.10 -0.13%
Urals 4 days 75.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.51 +0.88 +1.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.51 +0.88 +1.15%
Bonny Light 19 hours 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 74.17 +0.49 +0.67%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.141 +0.003 +0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 76.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 19 hours 79.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 75.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 19 hours 78.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 78.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 19 hours 78.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 78.15 -0.10 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 35 mins 29.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 17.28 +0.57 +3.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 60.28 +0.57 +0.95%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.38 +0.57 +0.83%
Sweet Crude 4 days 38.28 -0.93 -2.37%
Peace Sour 4 days 36.78 +0.57 +1.57%
Peace Sour 4 days 36.78 +0.57 +1.57%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.78 +0.57 +1.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 44.03 +0.57 +1.31%
Central Alberta 4 days 36.28 +0.57 +1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.51 +0.88 +1.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 4 days 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 7 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 4 days 63.07 +0.47 +0.75%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.57 +0.47 +0.72%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.88 +0.47 +0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 1 hour Knoema: Crude Oil Price Forecast: 2018, 2019 and Long Term to 2030
  • 1 hour Nuclear Pact/Cold War: Moscow Wants U.S. To Explain Planned Exit From Arms Treaty
  • 1 hour Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 1 hour Merkel Aims To Ward Off Diesel Car Ban In Germany
  • 11 mins A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 11 hours Get on Those Bicycles to Save the World
  • 17 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 1 day Owning stocks long-term low risk?
  • 1 day The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 20 hours Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 8 hours Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 11 hours Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 17 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!

Breaking News:

U.S. Warns Russia Against Trying To Help Iran Skirt Oil Sanctions

Alt Text

Oil Market Volatility Set To Soar This Month

With the U.S. pulling out…

Alt Text

Fear Will Drive Oil Prices Higher In 2018

Oil prices are governed by…

Alt Text

Russia Unfazed By U.S. Oil Sanctions

Western sanctions on Russia’s energy…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC+ To Extend Its Oil Cooperation Agreement

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 22, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC

OPEC’s biggest producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia hopes that the cartel and its Russia-led non-OPEC partners in the production cut deal will sign an ‘open-ended’ cooperation deal when they meet in Vienna in December, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Russian news agency TASS in an interview published on Monday.

Asked to elaborate on the OPEC/non-OPEC plans about the future of the production cut deal, which expires at the end of this year, al-Falih said that the OPEC+ alliance has been working for nearly two years, and “we want to sign a new cooperation agreement that is open-ended.”

“That does not expire after 2020 or 2021. We will leave it open. And what we would like to do is continue for OPEC and non-OPEC to work together. And the difference is that there will be no fixed term for the agreement, which allows us to bring production up or down. It should not have fixed production target,” al-Falih told TASS.

Such open-ended deal would allow the participants to regularly coordinate and share information and views about the oil market, supply and demand, and what kind of intervention the alliance needs to make, if any, al-Falih said, pointing to an alliance that could be coordinating a large part of the world’s oil supply for years, and maybe decades, to come.

Many countries have expressed a willingness for closer cooperation with OPEC without joining OPEC, the Saudi minister added.

“And we respect this approach. Russia is one of those countries,” al-Falih said.  Related: U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

The Saudi energy minister hopes that when OPEC and allies meet in Vienna on December 7, they will be able to sign that long-term ‘open-ended’ deal, which would begin “in January 2019 and it will allow us to intervene to rebalance the market in any appropriate time from January onward.”

Looking to 2019, al-Falih said that there were many uncertainties in both demand and supply, with demand that could slow down with trade wars, weak emerging markets and currencies, and possible supply declines from Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Venezuela, and Mexico.

“I think there are many uncertainties about 2019 that it is very premature for us to say what we will do. The only certainty for 2019 is that we need to be ready to act promptly and effectively,” al-Falih told TASS.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Implications Of A Fractured U.S., Saudi Alliance
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

 Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com