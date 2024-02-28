Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.39 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 83.50 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 81.57 -1.40 -1.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.874 +0.066 +3.65%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.266 -0.078 -3.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 117 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.266 -0.078 -3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.38 +1.71 +2.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.51 +1.61 +1.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.40 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 821 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.54 +1.02 +1.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.01 +0.84 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 274 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.62 +1.29 +2.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.02 +1.29 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.27 +1.29 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 71.12 +1.29 +1.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.87 +1.29 +1.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 75.37 +1.29 +1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.81 +1.09 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.46 +1.09 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.00 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.88 +1.09 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 3 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 9 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 11 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 6 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 12 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

U.S. Has Launched 230 Attacks on Houthis Over Red Sea Disruption

90,000 NATO Troops Mobilize in Biggest Exercise Since Cold War

90,000 NATO Troops Mobilize in "Biggest Exercise" Since Cold War

NATO launched its "largest military…

A Look Inside Iran’s Shadowy ‘Axis of Resistance’

A Look Inside Iran’s Shadowy ‘Axis of Resistance’

Iran is using a network…

Kremlin Warns of Escalation if NATO Troops Fight in Ukraine

Kremlin Warns of Escalation if NATO Troops Fight in Ukraine

The Kremlin warns of inevitable…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

By ZeroHedge - Feb 28, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • Multiple Israeli reports suggest that Houthis have damaged four underwater communications cables between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti, impacting internet connectivity between Europe and Asia.
  • While some cable operators have confirmed damage, others have not yet determined the cause, leading to conflicting accounts of the extent of the damage inflicted by the Houthis.
  • Repairs to the damaged cables could take up to eight weeks, with analysts warning of the high-risk environment in the region due to ongoing Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, raising concerns about further disruptions.
Join Our Community
Red Sea

There are new reports saying Yemen's Houthis have knocked out several underwater telecommunications cables linking Europe and Asia, however, some of the accounts of the extent of damage remain conflicting.

Multiple Israeli publications are reporting Monday that four underwater communications cables between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have been damaged in recent months - the result of Houthi sabotage. The reporting appears to have originated in Israel's financial daily outlet Globes.

But one industry publication cautions, "One cable operator has confirmed damage to a cable in the region, but said it didn’t know the cause yet." Reportedly only the Seacom operator has issued confirmation that it has had cable issues at Djibouti.

According to the Israeli media report:

Three months after the Houthis began attacking merchant ships, the Yemenite rebels have carried out another one of their threats. "Globes" has learned that four submarine communication cables have been damaged in the Red Sea between Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Djibouti in East Africa.

According to the reports, these are cables from the companies AAE-1, Seacom, EIG and TGN. This is causing serious disruption of Internet communications between Europe and Asia, with the main damage being felt in the Gulf countries and India.

Other impacted cables are operated by the companies Tata, Ooredoo, Bharti Airtel, and Telecom Egypt, but these did not issue immediate comment or confirmation as to the reported damage or outages.

But the Seacom outage is now being confirmed by NetBlocks...

Israel's Globes says repairs could take up to eight weeks, but the waters in the region remain high risk due to what are now daily Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. The Houthis have lately made veiled threats they could take out the underwater fiber optic cables.

"The repair of such a large number of underwater cables may take at least eight weeks according to estimates and involve exposure to risk from the Houthi terror organization," the report says. "The telecommunications companies will be forced to look for companies that will agree to carry out the repair work and probably pay them a high risk premium."

Analyst Alberto Rizzi has explained that "at low depths, trained divers/ship anchors are enough to damage them" and that "Bab-el-Mandeb/Aden is a chokepoint where damage can impact multiple cables at once."

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kremlin Warns of Escalation if NATO Troops Fight in Ukraine
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage
Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled
Green Chemistry Breakthrough: Researchers Create Ethylene from CO2

Green Chemistry Breakthrough: Researchers Create Ethylene from CO2

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com