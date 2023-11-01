Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.92 +0.48 +0.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 84.63 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.70 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.497 +0.003 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 33 mins 2.189 +0.004 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 79.74 -0.78 -0.97%
Chart Gasoline 33 mins 2.189 +0.004 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 85.72 -1.76 -2.01%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 86.59 -1.90 -2.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 87.89 -0.33 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 702 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 87.88 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 88.67 -0.33 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 155 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.17 -1.29 -2.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 83.17 -1.29 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.42 -1.29 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 73.87 -1.29 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.02 -1.29 -1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.27 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.25 -1.29 -1.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.60 -1.29 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -1.25 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.51 -3.23 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

American October LNG Exports Highest Since April

China And Russia Vie For Influence As Middle East Crisis Escalates

China And Russia Vie For Influence As Middle East Crisis Escalates

China and Russia have adopted…

EU Unveils Global Gateway To Rival China's Belt And Road

EU Unveils Global Gateway To Rival China's Belt And Road

The European Union has unveiled…

Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

As China's Belt and Road…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

By Eurasianet - Nov 01, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Armenia relies significantly on Russia, with 40% of its exports going there and vast dependence on Russian basic goods, gas infrastructure, and labor remittances.
  • Russia's recent decision to postpone recognizing Armenian driver's licenses is seen as a political maneuver and a signal of potential economic sanctions.
  • While trade between Armenia and Russia has grown, much of the increase is due to Armenia re-exporting Western goods to Russia, deepening Yerevan's economic ties and potential vulnerabilities.
Join Our Community
Armenia Russia

Armenia's relations with its strategic partner Russia are getting worse and worse and its leaders seem to desire a shift in geopolitical orientation towards the West. 

But a look at Russia's powerful levers over the country makes that kind of thinking seem delusional. 

And Moscow has begun dropping hints of how much economic pain it can inflict on Armenians. 

Armenian officials offer assurances that all is fine on the economic front, but economists and businesspeople are increasingly worried about possible consequences of the political tensions.

About 40 percent of Armenia's exports go to Russia, and Yerevan's dependence on Russia for basic goods is overwhelming. 

Gazprom Armenia, the local subsidiary of the Russian state gas company, owns all of the country's gas distribution infrastructure. Imports from Russia of grain and petroleum products also enjoy a near monopoly. 

Armenia's economy is heavily dependent on migrant laborers sending their wages back home from Russia. In 2022 money transfers from Russia accounted for 3.6 billion dollars out of the total 5.1 billion entering the country.

Warning shot fired

On 24 October the lower house of the Russian legislature, the Duma, postponed debate on a bill that would have recognized Armenian driver's licenses for business and labor purposes. The move was widely seen in Armenia as politically motivated and a hint of the economic sanctions that Moscow could implement in a bid to bring its wayward junior partner to heel. 

 In fact, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin all but directly said that the decision was linked to what he called the Armenian government's failure to take steps toward granting official status to the Russian language.

 Many Armenian labor migrants find work in Russia in the service industry, including as taxi drivers. They have long sought relief from bureaucratic headaches through the recognition of Armenian driver's licenses. Now that seems less likely than ever. 

Economist Suren Parsyan believes the Russian MPs' decision amounts to a "warning shot."

"This is just a gesture for now, one that could be followed by harsher measures if political relations deteriorate," Parsyan told Eurasianet. 

Economic dependency grows

The steady worsening of political ties between Armenia and Russia has had an inverse relationship with the two countries' growing economic cooperation over the past year and half or so. (Eurasianet reported on the same trend in April.)

After the U.S. and EU imposed sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine, Armenia became one of several countries through which Western products have been entering Russia. 

In 2022 the volume of trade between Armenia and Russia nearly doubled, reaching 5.3 billion dollars, according to Armenia's state statistics agency. Armenia's exports to Russia nearly tripled, from 850 million dollars in 2021 to 2.4 billion dollars the following year. Imports from Russia were up 151 percent, reaching 2.87 billion dollars. 

The trend continues apace. The total trade volume for January-August, 2023 surpassed 4.16 billion dollars, a record level since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Exports from Armenia to Russia in this period totaled 2.3 billion dollars and for the first time exceeded the import figure, which stood at 1.86  billion dollars.

Unsurprisingly, most of Armenia's exports to Russia these days are in fact re-exports of Western products that Moscow is no longer able to get directly. 

Armenian Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan recently framed the centrality of re-export in the structure of trade with Russia in stark terms: He said that while exports to Russia were up 215 percent for the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year, re-export accounted for 187 percentage points of this growth while exports of Armenian products accounted for just 28 percentage points. 

The overall effect is that, since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has greatly strengthened its positions in Armenia's economy. And many worry that this growing dependence on Russia could greatly limit Armenia's room for maneuver in the political arena.

"The fact that 55-56 percent of exports to Russia are not raw materials but finished goods, speaks to Armenia's high degree of dependence. And in these conditions, if Moscow introduces sanctions, they will be very painful for Armenia," said Suren Parsyan, the economist, adding that there is little prospect for redirecting these goods to Western markets. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Quality standards are different there. It would require overhauling whole sectors of the economy, which is a complicated and time-consuming process. And during this time many businesses would close, which would cause growth in unemployment and a worsening of the overall social-economic situation," Parsyan said.

He added that he has not seen any real attempts by the Armenian authorities to diversify the country's economic relations and reduce its dependence on Russia. 

Economics not influencing politics

There is no sign that Armenia's increased economic cooperation with Russia is having any influence on the growing political crisis between the two countries, according to analyst and director of the Caucasus Institute, Aleksandr Iskandaryan.

He pointed to Prime Minister Pashinyan's recent statement that Armenia does not intend to change its foreign policy vector despite its displeasure with Moscow's refusal to support Yerevan in the conflict with Azerbaijan as well as Pashinyan's recent remark to The Wall Street Journal that Armenia does not benefit from the presence of roughly 10,000 Russian soldiers on its territory. 

"The thing is that, so far, this crisis has not gone beyond the level of discourse. There have been no institutional changes in Armenian-Russian relations. They [such changes] are spoken about, they're discussed, but Armenia remains a member of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, Commonwealth of Independent States and Eurasian Economic Union. If and when relations deteriorate at the institutional level, interactions will deteriorate at the institutional level as well," Iskandaryan told Eurasianet. 

By Arshaluis Mgdesyan via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

Next Post

Kyrgyzstan’s $4.7 Billion Central Asian Railway Faces Major Funding Setback
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs
Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand

Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand
Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now

Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now
Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com