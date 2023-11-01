Gold Nears $2,000 Amid Global Tensions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.83 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.04 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.00 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.491 -0.084 -2.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.201 -0.017 -0.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 80.52 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.201 -0.017 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.48 -2.03 -2.27%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.49 -1.56 -1.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.22 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Basra Light 702 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.05 -0.54 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.00 -0.42 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 155 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 56.17 -1.29 -2.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.17 -1.29 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.42 -1.29 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 73.87 -1.29 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.02 -1.29 -1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.27 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.25 -1.29 -1.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.60 -1.29 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -1.25 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.51 -3.23 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wasting money down under
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India Swaps Russian Crude For Saudi Oil As Discount Dwindles

Yen's Dramatic Slide Triggers Unexpected Gold Rush In Japan

Yen's Dramatic Slide Triggers Unexpected Gold Rush In Japan

As the Japanese yen's value…

China’s Gold Buying Spree Continues For Seventh Consecutive Month

China’s Gold Buying Spree Continues For Seventh Consecutive Month

China continues its seven-month streak…

Gold And Silver Shine As Global Safe Havens

Gold And Silver Shine As Global Safe Havens

Gold and silver prices rise…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold Nears $2,000 Amid Global Tensions

By Metal Miner - Nov 01, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Central bank gold purchases remain strong, with demand up 8% in Q3, even as gold ETFs see a decline of 139 Tons.
  • Amid currency fluctuations, local gold prices surge in countries like India, potentially impacting festive season sales.
  • China's net gold imports decreased by 11% in September, while in India, high prices could limit festive and wedding season purchases.
Join Our Community
Gold

Via Metal Miner

 

For decades, gold has remained the best-performing asset class, providing double-digit returns for investors. True to form, gold demand this quarter remains above the long-term average as precious metal prices continue to move in response to global events. According to the World Gold Council (WGC), gold buying by central banks also continues at a scorching pace. And while jewelry demand declined a wee bit due to high prices, it was a mixed bag on the investment front. 

According to Council data, demand for the yellow metal was up 8% in Q3, just ahead of its 5-year average. That said, it was still down 6% year-over-year. Meanwhile, at 337 tons, central bank buying rates were the third-strongest ever, though still not as high as the 459 tons seen during the same period last fiscal. To date, buying by central banks was up 14% compared to 2022. Total demand, too, was up 6%, year-over-year. Nonetheless, gold ETFs lost 139 Tons in Q3, which was comparatively smaller than the same period last year. Finally, gold mining produced a record 971 Tons in Q3, boosting global supply to 1,267 Tons. This represents an increase of 6% year-over-year.

Gold Surges Past Other Precious Metal Prices

Many countries, including India, saw higher local gold prices, mostly due to currency weakness against the U.S. dollar. On Tuesday, spot gold was down 0.2% to U.S. $1,992.79 per ounce in early trade. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to U.S. $2,002.10. That said, these prices are still quite high when compared to spot prices on Oct 6, which averaged $1,809.50. According to a report in cnbctv18.com, bullion prices remain on track for an 8% rise in October, the highest increase since last November.

Historically, many investors see gold as a crisis commodity. For this reason, prices tend to surge upward whenever there is geopolitical conflict or any form of economic downturn. During such times, physical gold and gold-backed securities tend to outperform. Of course, inflation is another major driver. 

For now, global prices continue to hover in the “psychological range” of U.S. $2,000. This term refers to the range at which human psychology and behavior tend to influence trading more than other factors. Still, some analysts say the chances of gold going past the nominal historic high reached in August 2020 remain elevated as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. 

For the uninitiated, a wide range of factors often affect gold bullion costs as well as other precious metal prices. These range from geopolitical problems and macroeconomic factors to currency movement and the overall cost of mining and refining. 

What’s Up in India & China?

Generally speaking, gold prices remain on the upswing in the Indian market. However, the very high price could prove to be a buying barrier during the country’s ongoing festive season. A recent Reuters report quoted the WGC as saying this development could result in the lowest buying volume of the last three years. That said, the report indicates that a drop in purchases would mean a rally in global bullion prices.  Historically, India sees the highest sales of gold in the December quarter, coinciding with festivals like Diwali. The same goes for the wedding season, when buying gold is believed to be auspicious.

In India, local gold prices were up by about 20% compared to last year. But by WGC’s own reckoning, demand in this quarter may be low when compared to the 274 metric tons seen during the same period of 2022. Furthermore, analysts say the price could be the major differentiator. If it drops in the next few days, gold uptake may see a boost. For instance, during the July-September quarter this year, consumption was up 10% in jewelry and investments. But in the quarter prior to that, demand fell by 3.3% to 482 metric tons. 

The Reuters report indicates that demand could eventually fall to about 700 metric tons in 2023, a three-year low. For reference, last year, it was 774.1 MT. Recent reports indicate that Chinese dealers offered the U.S. $5 per ounce discount on domestic prices. Still, the country’s net gold imports declined about 11% this September, lower than the previous month. Overall, the WGC forecasts that the uptick in bar and coin demand in India and China would continue this quarter, but due to different reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gold And Silver Shine As Global Safe Havens
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs
Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand

Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand
Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now

Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now
Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com