Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.29 -1.02 -1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 87.51 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.88 -1.07 -1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.619 +0.267 +7.97%
Graph up Gasoline 19 mins 2.222 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 81.81 -3.03 -3.57%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.222 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.51 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.05 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.41 -0.83 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 700 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.59 -0.83 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.42 -1.12 -1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 154 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.41 -3.23 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.46 -3.23 -3.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.71 -3.23 -3.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.41 -3.23 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.61 -3.23 -4.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.06 -3.23 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.31 -3.23 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -3.23 -4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -3.23 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -3.00 -3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wasting money down under
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

North Korea's Covert Role In Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

North Korea's Covert Role In Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

A report from the Royal…

Biden Seeks Over $100 Billion In Aid For Ukraine And Israel

Biden Seeks Over $100 Billion In Aid For Ukraine And Israel

President Biden is preparing to…

Are Cold War Treaties Beginning To Crumble?

Are Cold War Treaties Beginning To Crumble?

Russia is considering "de-ratifying" the…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

By ZeroHedge - Oct 31, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Between 2015 and 2021, China increased emergency liquidity swaps to several Belt and Road countries, with some receiving medium-term loans of at least $1 billion for balance-of-payment support.
  • Mongolia's external debt to China was at 24% of its GNI in 2021, and 60% of China's overseas lending in 2022 supported nations in financial distress, up from 5% in 2010.
  • China's development loans carry stricter terms compared to other international sources, including higher interest rates and shorter repayment durations.
Join Our Community
Yuan

As China's Belt and Road Initiative enters its second decade, the country has been celebrating with much pomp and many global leaders in attendance.

But, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, China's high-level infrastructure and international development program has not been free of controversy

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy has identified a major rise in emergency loans to countries having difficulty repaying debt taken on as part of Belt and Road projects.

Additionally, China's loan conditions and transparency practices are being criticized by the researchers.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Between 2015 and 2021, China extended substantial emergency lines of liquidity swaps to Belt and Road countries like Mongolia, Egypt, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Turkey, many of them being rolled over and often increased for several years in a row. Oman, Angola and Venezuela as well as some of the countries mentioned above also received medium-term loans of at least $1 billion each as balance-of-payment support in that time frame.

Mongolia's high debt to China became a problem when the mineral-rich country fell on hard times after the 2000s commodities boom fizzled out. In 2021, its external debt to China still stood at 24 percent of gross national income, one of the highest ratios in the world. Both big Belt and Road borrowers, Pakistan and Egypt had to accept large-scale bailouts from China while their economies have been flailing. The share of China's borrowers in distress has increased so steeply in recent years that 60 percent of the country's overseas lending portfolio supported these countries in 2022, up from just 5 percent in 2010.

In 2015, bailouts from China shot up to almost $30 billion, from just around $11 billion the year before, as China upped its emergency loans to distressed Argentina by more than $8 billion. The country only joined Belt and Road in 2022 but did borrow from Beijing before that. The same year, China also provided $10 billion as a balance-of-payment support to Venezuela.

While going into debt to finance large-scale infrastructure projects is not unusual for countries around the world, China's development loans have less favorable conditions than those of other available sources, for example the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank or Paris Club countries. This includes higher interest rates and shorter repayment windows, which can become a problem especially for poorer countries. The same is true for Chinese bailout loans, which the IFW Kiel found to typically carry an interest of 5 percent as opposed to the 2 percent rate the IMF charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Expands Central Asian Footprint With Billion-Dollar Agreements
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs
Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand

Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand
Germany And France Finally Compromise On Nuclear

Germany And France Finally Compromise On Nuclear
America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com