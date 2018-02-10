Ambitious TAPI Pipeline Grows Closer To Completion

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 22 hours 59.20 -1.95 -3.19%
Brent Crude 22 hours 62.79 -2.02 -3.12%
Natural Gas 22 hours 2.584 -0.113 -4.19%
Mars US 22 hours 57.20 -2.05 -3.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.69 -1.61 -2.50%
Urals 3 days 62.72 -1.56 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.14 -1.06 -1.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.94 -1.03 -1.84%
Natural Gas 22 hours 2.584 -0.113 -4.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.83 -1.10 -1.78%
Murban 2 days 64.28 -1.10 -1.68%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.78 -3.02 -4.89%
Basra Light 2 days 57.91 -1.92 -3.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.66 -1.21 -1.87%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.14 -1.06 -1.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.14 -1.06 -1.63%
Girassol 2 days 63.69 -1.06 -1.64%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.69 -1.61 -2.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 32.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 30.15 +1.11 +3.82%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 61.65 -0.64 -1.03%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.00 -0.64 -1.02%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.35 -0.64 -1.14%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.15 -0.64 -1.34%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.15 -0.64 -1.34%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.90 -0.64 -1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.30 -0.64 -1.03%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.15 -0.64 -1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 3 days 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
ANS West Coast 4 days 65.93 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.10 -0.64 -1.15%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.60 -0.64 -1.10%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.16 -0.89 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Canadian solar companies sue US over tariffs
  • 6 hours Diplomacy On Display - Dialogue between N and S Korea
  • 1 day Saudis not winning diplomatic war on Qatar
  • 22 hours What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?
  • 6 hours Who Will Succeed Putin?
  • 2 days US solar industry lost nearly 10000 jobs in 2017
  • 2 days Twitter announces first-ever profitable quarter
  • 1 day EPA Penalties Decline From Last FY
  • 6 hours Belgian Company Created Whirlpool Turbo Machine - 24/7 Energy Power
  • 1 day Dow drops another 1000 points, Jim Rogers calls 'doozy' bear market
  • 2 days IBM and Walmart Using Blockchain to Keep Food Fresh
  • 6 hours Blockchain Technology Officially Enters the Oil and Gas Industry
  • 2 days SpaceX Successfully Launched the World's Most Powerful Rocket
  • 2 days Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 23 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days Fire Sale: Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Breaking News:

Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Alt Text

Putin Predicts West Will 'Tire' Of Sanctions Soon

President Vladimir Putin has told…

Alt Text

China Set To Launch Yuan-Prices Oil Futures Next Month

In a move that could…

Alt Text

Ukraine Looks To Boost Domestic Nuclear Capacity

Ukraine is looking to boost…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

EurasiaNet.org provides information and analysis about political, economic, environmental and social developments in the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, as well as in…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ambitious TAPI Pipeline Grows Closer To Completion

By Eurasianet - Feb 10, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Pipeline

It is the natural gas pipeline project that many have long said could never happen. But the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India pipeline, or TAPI for short, is taking another important step forward this month with construction of its most precarious section.

If it is ever completed, the bulk of the Afghan component of TAPI will run abreast of the 557-kilometer (346-mile) Kandahar-Herat highway before turning off right along the road to the Pakistani city of Quetta.

In perhaps one of the most important fillips to the entire undertaking in recent years, Saudi Arabia has reportedly committed to providing it with “substantial investments.” That is what officials in Ashgabat are saying, at least, although the nebulousness of the Turkmen government makes the precise nature of that commitment unclear.

Maksat Babayev, the Turkmen deputy prime minister with the portfolio for energy issues, announced at a January 19 government meeting that the funds in question have already been disbursed by the Saudi Fund for Development.

“Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia are among those nations possessing huge reserves of natural resources, and that creates favorable conditions for expanding interstate cooperation in the field of fuel and energy as well as in other sectors,” Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said during the same meeting.

The Saudi Fund for Development did not respond to emailed requests for confirmation of or elaboration on Turkmenistan’s assertions. Turkmen officials have not revealed how much money the Saudis have purportedly provided nor to what part of the project the funds have been allocated.

TAPI is nothing if not ambitious. The entire route would span 1,814 kilometers (1,127 miles), starting from the Galkynysh mega-field and terminate in the fortress town of Fazilka in India’s Punjab State. The pipeline would be able to carry up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas every year. Of that volume, India and Pakistan would buy around 14 billion cubic meters apiece, with the remaining 5 billion going to Afghanistan.

Completion of the pipeline is currently slated for 2020, although other than Turkmenistan, none of the countries involved have yet done any construction. Some hardened skeptics question whether the Turkmen section is even real. No international journalists have been allowed anywhere near works and state media has produced little by way of documentary evidence of their engineers’ efforts.

That outside help would be needed to help cover the $10 billion-plus bill was evident from the outset. As leader of the Isle of Man-based TAPI Pipeline Company construction consortium, state-run Turkmengaz is supposed to be stumping up 85 percent of equity. And yet Turkmenistan shows every sign of being utterly broke — the result of chronic economic mismanagement and flagging global prices for energy commodities in the past few years. The other consortium members — the Afghan Gas Corporation, Pakistan's Inter State Gas Systems and India’s GAIL — have been similarly constrained or circumspect in declaring their spending intent.

In October 2016, Turkmenistan revealed that it had borrowed $700 million from the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank to fund building work on TAPI. For other credit, much hope is being placed in the Asian Development Bank, whose board of directors last year approved a five-year Country Partnership Strategy that would, among other things, help with the trans-Afghan pipeline.

“Going forward, ADB will continue to support the project, including the possibility of providing financial advice, financing shareholder equity in TAPI pipeline company, and non-sovereign loans, and credit enhancement,” the bank said in a statement, without providing project-specific figures.

Related: The World’s Largest “Virtual Power Plant”

The ground-breaking ceremony in Afghanistan has been scheduled for February 23. Officials in Kabul are adamant everything is in place and are rubbing their hands at what they predict will be the $500-million transit-fee windfall due to them once deliveries begin.

“We have undertaken the necessary arrangements in the security sector and provided facilities for the implementation of the project, a special team has worked on it,” Abdul Qadeer Mufti, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, was quoted as saying by TOLO News last month.

As analysts who have monitored the project closely over the years note, however, the start to work in Afghanistan could easily prove a false dawn. Large amounts of money will be needed for long-term protection, as well as construction — Kabul has previously said it will put together a 7,000-man force to keep TAPI safe.

“If the Afghan sector is ever finalized, there are serious questions about the capital needed to ensure security across the route, which goes through some of the country's most unstable areas,” Luca Anceschi, a lecturer in Central Asian studies at the University of Glasgow, told Eurasianet. “I still haven't seen any detailed, up-to-date information about pricing arrangements and gas quotas to be purchased by Pakistan and India.”

Indeed, the confidence evinced by Afghan officials appears to fly in the face of the realities on the ground. A recent study by the BBC maintained that Taliban forces are active in around 70 percent of the country. Most crucially, anti-government militants have outright control over districts that TAPI will be required to traverse.

It isn’t just Afghanistan that has security headaches. Pakistan’s Balochistan province is likewise beset by a long-running insurgency centered in part on demands for a greater share in the nation’s financial resources.

Anceschi said that there may well be more to Riyadh’s financial commitment than meets the eye.

“Saudi involvement may bring more capital to the struggling consortium but, in this context, construction works are probably just a smokescreen for some non-transparent management of TAPI funding,” he said.

As if to confirm such concerns, there have been unsettling developments in Pakistan, where TAPI consortium member Inter State Gas Systems has fired five top executives following their efforts to expose alleged irregularities in the gas sale agreement.

Given its location and route, TAPI is inevitably freighted with geopolitical significance. Historic enmity between India and Pakistan has regularly cast the viability of the entire enterprise into doubt.

Related: Nearly Half Of All Public Buses Will Be Electric By 2025

And then there is the matter of Iran, another gas giant pursuing its own pipeline project in the area.

The extent of delays on the Iran-Pakistan-India route, dubbed the Peace Pipeline, puts even TAPI, an idea that has been kicked around since the early 1990s, in the shade. Still, Tehran insists the vision will be realized and has downplayed the likelihood that the Turkmen project will pose undue competition.

"The implementation of the project to supply gas to India to compete with the Peace pipeline is unlikely," Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as saying by state media on January 30.

Zanganeh implicitly suggested that TAPI might be an attempt by Saudi Arabia — and the United States — to sabotage Iran’s goals in the region.

“Ultimately, all obstructions aimed at preventing the strengthening of Iran's position on the global energy market will fail,” he said.

By Eurasianet

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Putin Predicts West Will 'Tire' Of Sanctions Soon
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

EurasiaNet.org provides information and analysis about political, economic, environmental and social developments in the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, as well as in…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com