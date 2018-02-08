The World’s Largest “Virtual Power Plant”

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 60.53 -0.62 -1.01%
Brent Crude 1 hour 64.81 -0.70 -1.07%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.698 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 59 mins 59.25 -0.74 -1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.30 -0.53 -0.82%
Urals 18 hours 62.72 -1.56 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 -1.57 -2.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 -1.57 -2.38%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.97 -1.23 -2.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.698 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.93 -1.95 -3.05%
Murban 18 hours 65.38 -1.95 -2.90%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 61.80 -1.40 -2.22%
Basra Light 18 hours 59.83 -0.53 -0.88%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 64.87 -1.53 -2.30%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Girassol 18 hours 64.75 -1.44 -2.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.30 -0.53 -0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 32.62 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.04 -0.75 -2.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.29 -0.60 -0.95%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.64 -1.60 -2.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.99 -1.60 -2.78%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.79 -1.60 -3.24%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.79 -1.60 -3.24%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.54 -1.60 -2.71%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.94 -1.40 -2.21%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.79 -1.60 -3.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 -1.57 -2.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 18 hours 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.57 -0.18 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.10 -0.64 -1.15%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 57.60 -0.64 -1.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.05 -1.60 -2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min Mariner East 2 Pipeline Construction Restarts
  • 2 hours U.S. Looks To Sell 15% Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve
  • 2 hours U.S. Looks To Sell 15% Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve
  • 4 hours Tesla Books Lower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss
  • 6 hours Eni, Total Make Promising Gas Discovery Offshore Cyprus
  • 8 hours Canada Oil Group Tells Alberta, B.C. To Get It Together
  • 15 hours Britain’s Most Important Oil Pipeline Down Again
  • 20 hours Moody’s Pegs Venezuela in “Deeper Phase” Of Financial Insolvency
  • 1 day ONGC Prepares To Offload $5 Billion In Assets To Pay Debts
  • 1 day Total Works On Iran Gas Project Despite Uncertainty Over U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 day Rystad: Statoil’s Sverdrup Cost Reduction Outshines U.S. Shale
  • 1 day Aramco, Petronas Set To Raise $8B Loan For Malaysian Refinery
  • 1 day Petrobras Ready To Sell Troubled US Refinery
  • 2 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
  • 2 days Colombian Oil Field Shuts Down After Threats, Attacks on Facility
  • 2 days Africa’s No.2 Oil Exporter Wants To Diversify Into Gold
  • 2 days Halliburton Challenges Schlumberger On Patents
  • 2 days Big Oil, Meet Your Next Rival: The Flying Car
  • 2 days Mexico’s Obrador Steps Up Oil Nationalism Rhetoric
  • 2 days Gulf Of Guinea Pirates Release Oil Tanker Crew
  • 3 days Energy Stocks Face Two Days Of Tough Sell-Offs
  • 3 days Total Enters Guyanese Offshore Drilling Game
  • 3 days Iraqi Forces To Secure Iranian Border Areas For Oil Shipments
  • 3 days Indian Oil Tanker Missing Off West Africa Feared Hijacked
  • 3 days Tesla Threatens To Pull Out Of Hong Kong Over EV Incentives
  • 3 days ISIS Tries To Attack Libyan Oilfield
  • 3 days Chevron To Export First Condensate From Wheatstone LNG
  • 6 days Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans
  • 6 days U.S. Investors Seek Approval For Large Payout In Petrobras Corruption Scandal
  • 6 days Iraq Arrests ISIS Oil Chief Near Syrian Border
  • 6 days Chevron Q4’s Earnings Underwhelm
  • 6 days Oil From Sunk Tanker May Have Reached Japan
  • 6 days Washington Further Facilitates Oil Drilling on Federal Lands
  • 6 days Exxon Dissappoints With Q4 Earnings 
  • 6 days Mexico’s Obrador Reiterates Plan To Review Oil Contracts
  • 7 days Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks
  • 7 days Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter
  • 7 days Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 7 days Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 7 days Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator

Breaking News:

Mariner East 2 Pipeline Construction Restarts

Alt Text

New Breakthrough Boosts Solar Fuel Efficiency

A new breakthrough from researchers…

Alt Text

Chernobyl Disaster Site Transformed Into Massive Solar Plant

Just 100 meters from the…

Alt Text

Solar Innovation Could Solve Africa’s Water Problem

Droughts in Africa are a…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

The World’s Largest “Virtual Power Plant”

By ZeroHedge - Feb 08, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Solar

After building the world's largest lithium battery in Australia nearly 40 days ahead of schedule, Tesla has announced plans to build the world's largest "virtual power plant" by outfitting 50,000 homes in South Australia with solar panels and Tesla battery storage units over the next four years, slashing participants' energy bill by 30 percent.

Beginning with a trial of 1100 Housing Trust properties, a 5kW solar panel system and 13.5kWh Tesla Powerwall 2 battery will be installed at no charge to the household and financed through the sale of electricity.

Following the trial, which has now commenced, systems are set to be installed at a further 24,000 Housing Trust properties, and then a similar deal offered to all South Australian households, with a plan for at least 50,000 households to participate over the next four years. -ourenergyplan.sa.gov.au

Over 6,500 households have already applied for the 250MW program (which will provide the panels for free), tweeted South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill on Monday.

The AUD$32 million ($25 million USD) project bankrolled by taxpayers and a state-funded technology grant will be recovered by selling the electricity to customers on the grid. “We will use people’s homes as a way to generate energy for the South Australian grid, with participating households benefiting with significant savings in their energy bills,” says South Australia’s premier Jay Weatherill. “More renewable energy means cheaper power for all South Australians.”

Related: Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Price predicts utility bills for participating households will be slashed by 30 percent. The installations will begin with 100 households in a low-income housing community. Those systems should be completed by the end of June. Then another 1,000 systems will be installed in similar properties by the end of the year.

After that, another 24,000 Housing Trust residents will be offered the opportunity to join the program, followed by 25,000 more households over the next 4 years. Minister for Social Housing Zoe Bettison said the decision to install the systems in Housing Trust homes would assist the most vulnerable. “We know that people in social housing can often struggle meeting their everyday needs and this initiative will take some pressure off their household budget,” she said. -cleantechnica.com

South Australia's 1.7 million residents regularly suffer power outages and energy reductions, with several major incidents leaving people without power following storms and a massive heat wave. 

Off to a good start

Tesla's lithium battery storage project has already proven its worth; after the 129 MWh installation was activated on December 2, the Loy Yang coal power plant - one of the largest in Australia, went offline - depriving the grid of 560 MW of electricity, enough for 170,000 homes. Within 140 milliseconds, the Tesla "Hornsdale Power Reserve Battery System" kicked in, providing the grid with 100 MW of power - buying grid operators enough time to reroute other power sources and make up for the shortfall. Utility customers were largely unaffected. 

“That’s a record and the national operators were shocked at how quickly and efficiently the battery was able to deliver this type of energy into the market,"said State energy minister, Tom Koutsantonis, who added "Until now, if we got a call to turn on our emergency generators it would take us 10 to 15 minutes to get them fired up and operating which is a record time compared to other generators.”

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Solar Innovation Could Solve Africa’s Water Problem
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil
Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

 U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

 The Oil Rig Count Rises Once Again

The Oil Rig Count Rises Once Again

 Solar Innovation Could Solve Africa’s Water Problem

Solar Innovation Could Solve Africa’s Water Problem

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com