3 Questions For OPEC On The Eve Of Extension

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 21 mins 57.30 -0.69 -1.19%
Brent Crude 21 mins 62.53 -0.71 -1.12%
Natural Gas 22 mins 3.179 +0.051 +1.63%
Mars US 5 hours 59.45 -0.64 -1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.31 -0.20 -0.33%
Urals 22 hours 61.06 -0.01 -0.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.46 -0.77 -1.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.46 -0.77 -1.20%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.14 -0.41 -0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.91 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 22 mins 3.179 +0.051 +1.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 60.48 -0.30 -0.49%
Murban 22 hours 63.18 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 59.86 -0.48 -0.80%
Basra Light 22 hours 57.85 -0.67 -1.14%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 62.87 -0.36 -0.57%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.14 -0.41 -0.65%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.14 -0.41 -0.65%
Girassol 22 hours 62.94 -0.41 -0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.31 -0.20 -0.33%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 40.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 47 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 47 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 47 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 47 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 47 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 47 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 47 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 47 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.46 -0.77 -1.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 54.00 -0.75 -1.37%
Giddings 22 hours 47.75 -0.75 -1.55%
ANS West Coast 8 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 51.25 -0.69 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 55.20 -0.69 -1.23%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 55.20 -0.69 -1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 53.75 -0.69 -1.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.44 -0.12 -0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 4 hours OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 5 hours Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 6 hours U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 9 hours Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 11 hours Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 13 hours U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 1 day Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 1 day Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 1 day Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 1 day Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 1 day Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 2 days Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 2 days Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 2 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 2 days Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 2 days New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 2 days CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 3 days Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 5 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 5 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 5 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 5 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 5 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 5 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 6 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 6 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 6 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 6 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 6 days Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 6 days Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 6 days Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 7 days Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 7 days Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 7 days Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 7 days UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 7 days Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 7 days Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 7 days German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid

Breaking News:

Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource

Alt Text

Fuel Crisis Hits Kazakhstan Hard

Amid an ongoing fuel crisis,…

Alt Text

Vienna Is The Ultimate OPEC Smokescreen

While many expect big OPEC…

Alt Text

Oil Price Drop Imminent If Moscow Says “No” To Extension

With the November 30 OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

3 Questions For OPEC On The Eve Of Extension

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 29, 2017, 6:00 PM CST OPEC

On the eve of the OPEC meeting, all signs point to a significant extension of the production cuts, although some key details remain unclear.

In the past, these gatherings in Vienna would typically be dominated by the Saudi oil minister, which for years was Ali al-Naimi, but since 2016 has been Khalid al-Falih. Last year, al-Falih helped engineer the OPEC/non-OPEC production cuts, convincing a group of non-OPEC countries including Russia to come on board and chip in some smaller reductions.

This time around, with Saudi Arabia desperate for higher oil prices ahead of its planned IPO of Saudi Aramco, it is in a weaker position to threaten and cajole laggards, since nobody believes it would follow through on flooding the market with supply. Instead, the one producer on the fence is Russia, which means that Moscow is the one “calling all the shots.”

It was quite a spectacle then on Wednesday in Vienna when all eyes were on Russian energy minister Alexander Novak instead of his Saudi counterpart.

Novak’s soothing words were exactly what the oil market wanted to hear, even if he omitted some crucial details that will have to wait until Thursday’s official meeting. “We have reached in general a mutual understanding,” Novak said in Vienna on Wednesday in a sort of warm-up meeting to the main event on Thursday. “I think we will have” a decision on an extension on Thursday, he added. Related: Oil Majors Are Leading The Recovery Race

Unlike in prior meetings, the range of possible outcomes are narrower. But there are still some key questions yet to be resolved.

1. How long with the extension last? The oil market is putting its money on a nine-month extension, which seems to be the base assumption for most analysts and investors. But there are still rumors that a six-month deal is under consideration. Citi published a research note on Tuesday warning that a nine-month agreement might not come to pass. "Significant Saudi corralling is likely to be needed in order to get a full nine-month extension done," said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup, according to Bloomberg. Citi wrote in its note that it believes the nine-month extension won’t happen. "Our expectation is that something short of a nine-month extension is delivered, likely either a shorter extension or a deferral of the decision until" the first quarter of 2018.

2. Will an extension be conditional on market fundamentals? Russian officials previously pushed for a delay in a decision until early next year in order to assess the need for an extension. OPEC wants to lock in an extension right now. Another idea that Russia floated was a way to tweak the agreement depending on supply/demand fundamentals. As a result, the group could agree to an extension through the end of 2018, but with the caveat that the agreement could be revisited at the next official meeting in June.

3. Will there be an exit strategy? Bloomberg reported that one of Russia’s hang-ups was the lack of an exit strategy. Russian officials are concerned about overshooting and pushing up oil prices too far, which could cause its currency to appreciate more than the government wants. Also, unlike most OPEC members, Russia has private oil companies that want guidance on what to expect next year. Normally, OPEC does not signal its intentions to wind down coordinated action, but Russia wants some answers. "We will talk about it," Kuwaiti Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq said Tuesday.

At the pre-meeting on Wednesday, Almarzooq gave a bit of a pep talk to inspire action. He said that since September, the oil market “has continued to strengthen and is evidently on the path to rebalancing,” but that more work was needed.

Related: Is This The End Of Nuclear Power In The UK?

“Let us not take this positive momentum as a reason to sit back and relax. Rather, let us be energized by the progress we have made, and continue to push onward until we reach our final goal,” Almarzooq said. “We are clearly on the right path, but there is still work to be done to bring the remaining inventories down to the latest five-year average, at which point we can say we have reached our objectives of a balanced and stable global oil market.”

After Russia’s apparent agreement to some sort of extension, the oil market can likely rest easy that they won’t be hit with an unexpected surprise. Still, there are some crucial details that everyone is waiting for, which will have important effects on the oil market in 2018.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Meet The World’s Most Powerful Bitcoin Backers

Next Post

Vienna Is The Ultimate OPEC Smokescreen
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 Oil Prices Could Jump To $80 Next Year

Oil Prices Could Jump To $80 Next Year

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com