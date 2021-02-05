Military Takes Full Control Of Myanmar

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 56.96 +0.73 +1.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 59.45 +0.61 +1.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 -0.064 -2.18%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 56.68 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 45 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 -0.064 -2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 58.43 +0.86 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 58.50 +0.69 +1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 54.77 -0.11 -0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 59.77 +0.37 +0.62%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 58.12 -0.25 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.73 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 44.46 +0.61 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 44.73 +0.69 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 55.23 +0.54 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 56.63 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 52.23 +0.89 +1.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 52.28 +1.09 +2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 54.13 +0.84 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 50.73 +0.89 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 50.18 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 17 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 5 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 28 mins Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 2 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 3 hours GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 20 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 16 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 6 hours Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 2 days JACK MA versus Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

Oil Major Total Buys Texas Solar Projects

Why The Iran-China Oil Alliance Is So Important

Why The Iran-China Oil Alliance Is So Important

Following the skirmish between Indian…

How The Coup In Myanmar Will Impact Energy Markets

How The Coup In Myanmar Will Impact Energy Markets

Myanmar’s military coup has become…

How China Is Capitalizing On The Coronavirus Chaos

How China Is Capitalizing On The Coronavirus Chaos

As the coronavirus keeps a…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Asia
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Military Takes Full Control Of Myanmar

By Editorial Dept - Feb 05, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Myanmar is a huge investment for China. We’re talking about billions of dollars in infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines, mines, and a deepwater port--not to mention a massive amount of trade. 

Those billions of dollars in projects are now under threat, with a coup on Monday that saw the country’s military overthrow leader Aung San Suu Kyi and place her under house arrest, and then proceed to take control of the internet, most notably by blocking Facebook. 

Now, the military is in control under the protection of a one-year state of emergency. 

The coup was timed to coincide with the convening of a new Parliament that came out of November elections in which the military party suffered severe losses but claimed voter fraud (with no evidence). 

The coup is not in China’s interests, but Beijing will certainly seek to make it so. Yes, China and Russia have blocked the UN from issuing a joint condemnation, but now it’s about damage control. China wants stability for its billions of dollars in projects. It doesn’t want to rock the boat now. The specter of U.S. sanctions would indeed rock that boat. China is non-interventionist. It’s not bothered by democracy vs. military junta. It’s bothered by its inability to implement its soft power and watch its projects be derailed. So, whatever ensures the smooth completion and operation of those projects is the path China will pursue. 

Nor is it just China that has an interest in Myanmar from an oil and gas perspective. French Total SA, Australia’s Woodside Petroleum, and Posco International are all leading exploration projects here. There is no indication yet that these companies will pull up stakes or halt projects, but it will be difficult for their reputations to handle it. There will certainly be pressure on them. The massive growing trend of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing is no joke. Not even close. These days, the reputational damage can inflict severe pain, and no doubt these Western companies are quietly waiting to hear what the global jury comes back with. 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How The Coup In Myanmar Will Impact Energy Markets
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told
The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom

The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom
These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com