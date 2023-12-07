Azerbaijan and Armenia Discuss border amid Stagnant Peace Talks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.66 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.39 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.13 -0.74 -0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.591 +0.022 +0.86%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.022 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 34 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.022 -0.008 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.92 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.56 -1.05 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.87 -3.74 -4.76%
Graph down Basra Light 738 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.90 -3.75 -4.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.26 -3.62 -4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 191 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 44.38 -2.94 -6.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 71.53 -2.94 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.78 -2.94 -4.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 60.28 -2.94 -4.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 56.98 -2.94 -4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 61.58 -2.94 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 55.13 -2.94 -5.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 59.61 -3.66 -5.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.46 -3.66 -5.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.25 -3.25 -4.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Australian Firms in Merger Talks to Create $52-Billion Energy Giant

Can China Secure Its Long Term Goals In Afghanistan?

Can China Secure Its Long Term Goals In Afghanistan?

China was one of the…

Is China's High Investment-Led Growth Model Sustainable?

Is China's High Investment-Led Growth Model Sustainable?

China's economy is facing a…

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Recent intelligence reports from Germany,…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Asia
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Azerbaijan and Armenia Discuss border amid Stagnant Peace Talks

By Eurasianet - Dec 07, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • On November 30, the state commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation met for the fifth time.
  • The meeting did not engender hope among observers for progress toward any actual demarcation work and toward the ultimate aim of signing a peace agreement.
  • The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been at a crossroads for a while, especially since Baku's full takeover in September of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Join Our Community
Azeri border

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to discuss the delimitation of their mutual borders as part of wider talks on a peace treaty that show little sign of progress. 

On November 30, the state commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation met for the fifth time at the Ijevan (Armenia) - Gazakh (Azerbaijan) section of their border. The commissions are chaired by deputy prime ministers Mher Grigoryan from Armenia and Shahin Mustafayev from Azerbaijan. 

After the meeting, the foreign ministries of the two countries released nearly identical statements. 

"The sides continued the discussion of border delimitation issues and touched upon a number of organizational and procedural issues," the Armenian ministry reported

"The parties have reached preliminary agreement on the text of the Order for organization and conduct of sittings and joint working meetings" between the commissions, it further said, adding that they have also arranged to "commence the elaborations to agree upon the draft Regulation on joint activity" of the commissions and agreed to "intensify the conduct of the meetings."

That indicates the meeting was at least more productive than the last one in July, after which the foreign ministries only reported that their discussions would continue. 

Related: Saudi Arabia Admits for First Time to Delays in Some Vision 2030 Projects

However, the meeting did not engender hope among observers for progress toward any actual demarcation work and toward the ultimate aim of signing a peace agreement. 

"Sadly, short meeting and we can understand why. Five meetings since the border commissions first met in May 2022 and they still haven't agreed on how to regulate and hold them," British journalist Onnik Krikorian, who has long covered the peace process, wrote on X. "Yeah, 'intensifying' the process might be a good idea." 

The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been at a crossroads for a while, especially since Baku's full takeover in September of Nagorno-Karabakh, the territory that had been at the heart of the dispute between the two countries for more than 30 years. 

After that, it looked like there were no more barriers to reaching a peace treaty between the two countries, with the de facto Armenian government in Nagorno-Karabakh initiating its own dissolution and Armenia accepting the territory as part of Azerbaijan. 

Nowadays the sides have been disagreeing over who should mediate their disagreements. 

While Armenia has been seeking to pivot away from Russia and toward the West, Azerbaijan has been rejecting Western countries' involvement in the peace process. Since September, Azerbaijan has been airing grievances against France and the U.S., both of which had been mediators in the conflict ever since the 1990s, when the First Karabakh War was being fought. Azerbaijan resents Paris and Washington's objections to the September offensive and the subsequent Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh. 

Azerbaijan has expressed preference for resolving the conflict within the region - either bilaterally or through the mediation of countries like Georgia, Turkey, and Russia. 

Meanwhile, an OSCE meeting of foreign ministers was convened on the same day as the border talks. The top Azerbaijani and Armenian diplomats were both there but did not meet. 

In his speech to the Council, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia's assertion that, after Azerbaijan's "ethnic cleansing" of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku is eying an attack on Armenia.  

"Even after having this done [seizing all of Karabakh] the claims of the Azerbaijani side were not halted. Now the entire sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia has become the target of our neighbor. This, coupled with continuous hatred, military rhetoric, use of force and threats of use of force, refusal to come to the meetings organized by various international actors, including the U.S. and the EU, illustrates that this country is not sincerely interested in peace and stability in our region."

For his part, Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov said that all the Karabakh Armenians left of their own volition and were free to stay in their homes. He accused Yerevan of needlessly dragging out the peace process and railed against "biased and one-sided actions by certain third parties [that] seriously affect the process."

"Despite all the challenges, Azerbaijan remains committed to the soonest resumption of direct negotiations to finalize the peace agreement. We publicly offered Armenia to meet on the mutual state border, or in an impartial and neutral third country." 

By Heydar Isayev via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production

U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production
Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com