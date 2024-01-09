China Sanctions 5 U.S. Defense Firms Ahead of Taiwan Election

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.23 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 77.59 +1.47 +1.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.85 +1.68 +2.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.164 -0.026 -0.82%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.077 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.46 -1.32 -1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.46 -1.32 -1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.21 -0.73 -0.92%
Chart Mars US 67 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.077 +0.001 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 77.06 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 75.94 +2.07 +2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 771 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 79.26 +2.53 +3.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 79.27 +2.33 +3.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.21 -0.73 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 224 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 50.17 -3.04 -5.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.92 -3.04 -4.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 71.17 -3.04 -4.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 61.02 -3.04 -4.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 57.27 -3.04 -5.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 57.27 -3.04 -5.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 60.02 -3.04 -4.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 59.77 -3.04 -4.84%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 57.52 -3.04 -5.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.46 -1.32 -1.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 -3.04 -4.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.00 -3.04 -4.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.55 -3.04 -4.43%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.25 -3.00 -4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.25 -3.00 -4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.25 -3.00 -4.27%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

API Reports Unexpected Decrease in U.S. Crude Supplies

Will The U.S. And Turkmenistan Finally Grow Closer?

Will The U.S. And Turkmenistan Finally Grow Closer?

Energy-rich Turkmenistan and the U.S.…

Energy Tops The Agenda As Turkmenistan’s Leader Heads To Beijing

Energy Tops The Agenda As Turkmenistan’s Leader Heads To Beijing

Turkmen President Berdymukhammedov arrived in…

Xi’s Geopolitical Playbook, Explained

Xi’s Geopolitical Playbook, Explained

After three years of Covid…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Asia
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Sanctions 5 U.S. Defense Firms Ahead of Taiwan Election

By ZeroHedge - Jan 09, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • China has unveiled sanctions against five American defense firms.
  • The targeted companies are involved in recent and ongoing US arms deals and sales to the self-ruled island of Taiwan.
  • Chinese state media as BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.
Join Our Community
China US

In a major move by Beijing which appears timed to send a strong message just ahead of Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, China has unveiled sanctions against five American defense firms.

The targeted companies are involved in recent and ongoing US arms deals and sales to the self-ruled island of Taiwan. They've been named in Chinese state media as BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.

A Sunday statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the sanctions are "In response to these gravely wrong actions taken by the US." It said recent arms sales "seriously harm China's sovereignty and security interests, undermine the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

China has of late ramped up its anti-independence messaging, with Chinese President Xi Jinping in his annual New Year's Eve address stressing that Taiwan would "surely be reunified" with the mainland.

The US State Department just last month approved the latest US-Taiwan deal, a $300 million sale of military equipment for Taiwan's defense information technology sector.

But these new sanctions are being widely seen as mostly symbolic, given these major defense firms don't typically do business in China to begin with.

"The sanctions will freeze any property the companies have in China and prohibit organizations and individuals in China from doing business with them," the Foreign Ministry specified in an online statement.

Beijing is also sending strong signals to the United Kingdom as well with the following surprise, and very bold move:

China has detained the head of an overseas consulting firm for allegedly spying on the Asian nation for the British government, putting renewed focus on an industry targeted by Beijing’s national security crackdown.

China’s spy agency said Monday that the U.K.’s MI6 intelligence service employed the consultant from a “third country” to carry out espionage activities. The alleged spy, surnamed Huang, provided the U.K. with state secrets and intelligence, according to the Ministry of State Security’s [MSS] official WeChat account.

The MSS alleges the man "entered China several times under instructions to use their public profile as a cover to collect China-related intelligence for Britain... and seek other personnel whom MI6 could turn." China is also claiming to have evidence of Huang's spy activities.

The MI6 building in London, via Reuters

This is but the latest in the long-running tit-for-tat wherein business dealings between the West and China threaten to be severely eroded, also given deepening mistrust, as each side alleges their business executives are targeted by hostile foreign security services.

* * *

Below is a Taiwan election review and what's at stake and what to watch, based on Foreign Policy's 5 Predictions for China in 2024, [emphasis ZH]...

"Taiwan holds a presidential election on Jan. 13, and the year could start with a small crisis in the straits. Current Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te, who serves under President Tsai Ing-wen and is a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), holds a narrow lead in the polls. His election would ire Beijing; he is an advocate for a more independent Taiwan and strongly opposed to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Lai has said he won’t call for formal Taiwanese independence or drop the Republic of China name—a red line for Beijing—he has also said that Taiwan’s sovereignty is “a fact” and reminded his fellow candidates that by Beijing’s standards, they are all pro-independence.

A Lai victory would likely prompt aggressive moves from Beijing, including naval maneuvers and airspace intrusionsReports last week about comments made by Xi  to U.S. President Joe Biden about reunification with Taiwan when they met in November stirred some panic in Washington, but an invasion remains highly unlikely. It would be risky and difficult, especially when China is struggling with other crises.

Even a victory for Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang (KMT) on Jan. 13 may cause some problems. The KMT is more pro-China than the DPP, but it would hardly hand the keys to the island over to Beijing. Chinese officials might overestimate the significance of a KMT election win, seeing it as a sign of China’s influence in Taiwan. Although 17 percent of Taiwanese voters said in a recent survey that China is their main concern, more than twice that number picked the economy."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Azerbaijan and Armenia Discuss border amid Stagnant Peace Talks
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com