Saudi Arabia Admits for First Time to Delays in Some Vision 2030 Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.23 +0.85 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.15 +0.85 +1.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.48 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.565 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.041 +0.010 +0.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 34 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.041 +0.010 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.92 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.56 -1.05 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.87 -3.74 -4.76%
Graph down Basra Light 737 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.90 -3.75 -4.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.26 -3.62 -4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 190 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 44.38 -2.94 -6.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 71.53 -2.94 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 69.78 -2.94 -4.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 60.28 -2.94 -4.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 56.98 -2.94 -4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 61.58 -2.94 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 55.13 -2.94 -5.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 -0.75 -1.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.16 -1.03 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 21 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Admits for First Time to Delays in Some Vision 2030 Projects

Orban Says Ukraine's EU Accession Not Currently In Hungary's Interest

Orban Says Ukraine's EU Accession Not Currently In Hungary's Interest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban…

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

This new design for a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Admits for First Time to Delays in Some Vision 2030 Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 07, 2023, 8:20 AM CST

For the first time, Saudi Arabia acknowledges that some of the projects of its Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy away from oil are being delayed to avoid pressures on the economy.

The Kingdom, the world’s top crude oil exporter, needs more time to “build factories, build even sufficient human resources,” Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan told Bloomberg on Thursday.

“The delay or rather the extension of some projects will serve the economy,” the minister added.

“There are strategies that have been postponed and there are strategies that will be financed after 2030,” Al Jadaan told Bloomberg without specifying which projects are being delayed.

Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank in the third quarter by 4.5% year-over-year, due to lower oil production and activities, the General Authority for Statistics of the world’s top crude oil exporter said at the end of October. The flash estimates of the authority showed that lower oil activities dragged down the economy into the first quarterly decline since the beginning of 2021.

Earlier this year, the IMF said that Saudi Arabia’s economy is set to markedly slow down this year from last year’s 8.7% growth due to the oil production cuts the world’s top crude exporter is implementing in a bid to “stabilize the market.”  

In the budget statement for 2024 issued this week, Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry said that it expects a budget deficit of 1.9% of GDP for the 2024 fiscal year.

During the first half of 2023, Saudi Arabia’s domestic product of oil activities decreased by 1.3% due to the voluntary cut of oil production, the ministry said.

Due to the voluntary oil production cuts, real GDP growth for FY 2023 is expected at just 0.03%, thanks to a 5.9% increase of non-oil activities.

The initial estimates for FY 2024 indicate a 4.4% growth of real GDP, again driven by the growth of non-oil activities GDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Flagship Crude Oil Falls Below the $60 Price Cap

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com