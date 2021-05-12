The Oil Pipeline That Will Expand China's Influence In Africa

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.70 -0.38 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.93 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins SellBuy 2.975 +0.006 +0.20%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.057 -0.012 -0.59%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.145 -0.016 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.21 +0.25 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.21 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 68.44 +1.37 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 65.98 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.145 -0.016 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 64.54 +1.26 +1.99%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 68.81 +0.64 +0.94%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 68.10 +1.36 +2.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 68.44 +1.37 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 68.44 +1.37 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 69.14 +1.37 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 52.90 +1.23 +2.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 52.43 +1.11 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 64.28 +0.36 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 65.68 +0.36 +0.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 61.78 +0.56 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 59.63 +0.91 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 59.63 +0.91 +1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 61.73 +0.46 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 64.78 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 59.58 +0.46 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.21 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 62.75 +1.00 +1.62%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.00 -1.40 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 60.03 +0.80 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.98 +0.80 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.98 +0.80 +1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 62.75 +1.00 +1.62%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.62 +0.38 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 16 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 21 mins Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 13 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 16 hours 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 23 hours Joe Biden's Presidency

Breaking News:

ExxonMobil Sets Higher Guyana Oil Production Target

Could The GNA Ever Successfully Control Libya’s Oil?

Could The GNA Ever Successfully Control Libya’s Oil?

The GNA’s recent success in…

Turkey Headed For An Unexpected Victory Libya's Oil War

Turkey Headed For An Unexpected Victory Libya's Oil War

Against all odds, General Haftar’s…

Russia And China Face-Off For Nuclear Dominance In Africa

Russia And China Face-Off For Nuclear Dominance In Africa

Russia and China are facing…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Africa
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Pipeline That Will Expand China's Influence In Africa

By Simon Watkins - May 12, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Central to the expansion of Chinese and Russian influence via Iran into the space in the Middle East vacated by the U.S. since former U.S. President Donald Trump initiated a pullback from the region is the ongoing rollout of a pan-regional power network.

This complements and augments existing oil and gas development and transport links between Iran and Iraq and then into the rest of the Iran-controlled Shia Crescent of Power and beyond, further necessitating as it does the installation of extensive permanent infrastructure connected to the network and extensive permanent security personnel to protect these assets. In this context, Egypt’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister, Mohammed Shaker, stated last week that his country is seeking to strengthen its electricity exchange with its neighbours as part of plans to become a regional energy hub.

There are two key factors relating to Egypt that make it an especially valuable addition to the extension of Iran’s sphere of influence in the Middle East, which almost exactly reflects China’s geopolitical plans based around its ‘One Belt, One Road’ (OBOR) multi-generational power grab plan. The first factor is that Egypt has long regarded itself as a leader in the Arab world, most notably highlighted in the modern era with the Suez Crisis in 1956 that ended the British occupation of the Suez Canal transport route, the formation with Syria in 1958 of the new sovereign entity, the United Arab Republic, and the various Arab-Israeli wars over the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s that featured Egypt as a central protagonist until a peace treaty was signed between Egypt and Israel in March 1979.

Related Video: COVID Threatens Oil Sands Supply from Canada

Although Egypt has since flirted with the U.S. this has principally been done to ensure a steady flow of money from Washington, to guard against Israeli meddling in the country, and most recently to counter the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in domestic Egyptian politics. The second factor is that Egypt is not just politically part of the Middle East but is geographically and politically part of Africa as well, which means in practical terms that it is an essential transit point for oil, gas, and anything else, that Iran (and China) might want to move into that continent from the Middle East.

A case in point in this context is the extension of the existing oil pipeline that runs from Iraq’s Basra into Jordan’s Aqaba. Only recently, Iraqi and Egyptian officials discussed the possibility of extending the pipeline to Egypt as this would be “an important addition and a new outlet for Iraqi oil exports to North Africa,” according to representatives of the two negotiating teams. The original idea for the Basra-Aqaba route was that it should run around 1,700 km and would not include Israeli land or sea territory. December 2019 saw an announcement from Iraq’s Oil Ministry that it had completed the prequalifying process for companies interested in participating in the pipeline project.

The first phase of the project will include the installation of a 700-km pipeline with a capacity of 2.25 million barrels within the Iraqi territories. The second phase will include the installation of a 900-km pipeline in Jordan between Haditha and Aqaba, with a capacity of one million barrels. For Iran, this will allow another alternate Iraq/Iran oil export line to the historically vulnerable Strait of Hormuz route, to add to the current plans for the Guriyeh-Jask pipeline and plans to roll out a pipeline to Syria as well. It will also provide another ‘cover’ route for Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil, which can then be shipped easily both West and East. There are a number of options for this Iraq-Aqaba-Egypt pipeline route, even the favoured ones that avoid any Israeli land or sea threats, including a very short route following the same ground as one of the Arab Gas Pipeline flows: from Aqaba to Taba, and then if required up north to Arish and then west to Port Said.

Related Video: Massive American Pipeline Shut Down in Cyber Attack

In keeping with these broader aims, as part of his announcement last week, Egypt’s Shaker also confirmed that a study into an electrical interconnection project with Iraq was underway. This would augment Egypt’s existing power links with Jordan in the East, Libya in the West and Sudan in the South. Shaker added that his Ministry is considering raising the capacity of the electrical interconnection line with Jordan during the current year, with the aim of increasing power exports between the two countries that have been linked since 1999 through a line with a capacity of 400 megawatts (MW). Concomitant with this, Shaker underlined last week, is that Egypt is also looking at ways of raising the capacity of electrical interconnection with the countries of the Mashriq (an area of Western Asia and Eastern North Africa, comprising Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen) and the Arab Mahgreb (a broad trade and economic union, comprising Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia). Indeed, the Egypt-Jordan electricity link as long been a part of a larger project (the ‘Eight Countries Electric Interconnection Project’), with major parts of it already completed.

Given these existing multi-layered links into Jordan, Syria, and Iraq, to name but three, Egypt will be linked into Iran as well by default. This is due to the fact that Iraq derives between 30 percent and 40 percent of all of its own resources for its power grid from Iran. The two countries only recently signed a two-year deal with Iraq to supply it with electricity, the longest such deal signed between them. Just after this, Iran’s Energy Minister, Reza Ardakanian, stated that Iran and Iraq’s power grids have become fully synchronised to provide electricity to both countries by dint of the new Amarah-Karkheh 400-KV transmission line stretching over 73 kilometres, which also ‘paves the way for increasing energy exports to Iraq in the near future from the current 1,361 megawatts per day now.’

He added that Iranian and Iraqi dispatching centres were fully connected in Baghdad, the power grids were seamlessly interlinked and that Iran had signed a three-year co-operation agreement with Iraq ‘to help the country’s power industry in different aspects’. At the same time, it was announced by the Iranian Electrical Power Equipment Manufacturing and Provision Company that Iran’s electricity exports to other neighbouring countries in the previous Iranian calendar year reached over 8 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), a mean average increase of 27.6 percent year-on-year. In the meantime, Iraq’s Electricity Minister, Majid Mahdi Hantoush, announced that not only is Iraq currently working on connecting its grid with Jordan’s electricity networks through a 300-kilometre-line – a project that will be finished within two years -  but also plans have been finalised for the completion of Iraq’s electricity connection with Egypt within the next three years. This, in turn, he added, would be part of the overall project to establish a joint Arab electricity market.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could The GNA Ever Successfully Control Libya’s Oil?
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About

The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About
Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings
Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?

Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?
Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com