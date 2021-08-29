What Would A World Without OPEC Look Like?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.40 +0.66 +0.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 73.64 +0.94 +1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.474 +0.086 +1.96%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.147 +0.038 +1.80%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.345 +0.070 +3.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 67.04 +1.27 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.345 +0.070 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.45 +0.69 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.38 +0.82 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.34 +1.82 +3.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 53.92 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 66.42 -0.94 -1.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.82 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 63.27 -0.94 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 63.07 -0.94 -1.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 65.97 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 61.42 -0.94 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 68.46 +3.51 +5.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 62.69 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.81 +0.38 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 16 mins Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 4 days Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

Libyan Firm Stops Oil Production On Lack Of Funds

The Decisive Battle For Libya’s Oil Has Begun

The Decisive Battle For Libya’s Oil Has Begun

General Khalifa Haftar has announced…

Putin Eyes Profit Over Influence In Africa

Putin Eyes Profit Over Influence In Africa

While Russia has been playing…

China Takes The Lead In This Emerging Energy Frontier

China Takes The Lead In This Emerging Energy Frontier

Russia and China are rushing…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Africa
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Would A World Without OPEC Look Like?

By Irina Slav - Aug 29, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A few years ago, as U.S. shale oil production soared towards 11 and then 12 million bpd, turning the country into the world’s largest oil producer, it was fashionable to start imagining that OPEC was becoming irrelevant. It took a pandemic to refute that argument; and now, OPEC is more relevant than ever. Yes, the cartel is riddled with internal rifts and disagreements, with much speculation about a breakup. And it’s fair enough to consider what the world would look like without OPEC. 

The short answer is, of course, that it would look quite different. With no oil cartel to control prices, every country with oil reserves would be free to exploit them at will, pumping to the maximum to take advantage of any opportunity to grow their market share—something that some OPEC members would very much like to be doing right now but cannot because of cartel obligations.

Without OPEC, oil prices would be a lot more volatile than they already are, even now, in some of the most uncertain times since oil began being used on a global scale. This, of course, would be boon for the new generation of day traders who are already having a disproportionately large effect on oil prices simply because of their numbers, with trading made as easy as playing Candy Crush. 

As Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring and Rozencwajg, told Oilprice, “If OPEC were dissolved tomorrow there would undoubtedly be massive near-term price volatility.” However, Rozencwajg added that longer-term volatility was likely to suffer a lot less excess, comparing the 30-year historical volatility of crude to the same indicator for Henry Hub gas prices.

Related: JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets

Without OPEC, the security of the global oil supply would be a lot shakier than it is now, as well. One might argue that in the energy transition world, with oil losing relevance fast, this should not be of any serious concern; but in fact, oil is not losing its relevance so fast. It will be around for decades to come.

Yet, with OPEC members on the loose, free to produce as much oil as they want or can, there may be less incentive for oil companies to invest in new production to secure future supply, and this would increase supply insecurity over the long term, says Rozencwajg.

An Oxford Institute for Energy Studies’ report from last year looked at how the world would have looked if OPEC hadn’t been around between 1990 and 2018.

The analysis of data showed that global oil production would have been substantially higher with no cartel to keep it under control. It also suggested that oil supply shocks resulting from geopolitical events would have had a much greater impact on oil prices in a world without OPEC because in such a world everyone would be pumping at capacity, meaning they would have no spare capacity to tap and fill the gap in supply.

For instance, if there was no OPEC, when drone attacks on the Khurais field took 5.7 million bpd off Saudi oil production in 2019, there would have been a supply shock and prices would have jumped much higher than they actually jumped in the wake of the attacks. 

In fact, at the time, some analysts were forecasting $100 Brent prices; but there were also more sober minds that said there was no reason for oil to rise so high given that some OPEC+ members could increase production and that U.S. shale would do the rest. But if all OPEC+ members were pumping at capacity, it would have been up to U.S. shale to supply the difference and that would have taken a while.

As the Oxford Institute notes in its report, “Historical evidence shows that OPEC’s spare capacity has had a smoothing effect on global oil price movements, with prices under the counterfactual scenario exhibiting much sharper cycles both on the upside and the downside. For instance, in a world without OPEC spare capacity, the price would have risen by $110/b, from $51.6/b in 2010 to $161.7/b in 2012, compared to $30.7/b in the actual world.”

A world without OPEC would also likely see an even more disciplined oil industry. As one Wall Street Journal analysis from 2016—the previous oil price crash—suggested, when OPEC stopped trying to control prices and went for market share, prices slumped and investments were slashed. This is, of course, what happens during every oil crisis; but with no OPEC, this aspect of the crisis—stricter capital discipline—may have become the norm.

So, increased price volatility, stricter spending discipline in the industry leading to lower supply security in the future, and, as the Wall Street Journal noted in its analysis, an increased presence of hedge funds and other speculators in oil markets would be some of the post-OPEC features.

This would be a world with probably much more dramatic price swings and also a world of even deeper oil dependence for already oil-dependent economies, as these states would have a lot less motivation to diversify away from their principal source of budget revenues. For all the power OPEC has been resented for wielding on global oil markets, it seems that without it, things may have been worse.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Oil Pipeline That Will Expand China's Influence In Africa
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens
All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost

All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost
Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage

Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com