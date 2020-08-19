Could The GNA Ever Successfully Control Libya’s Oil?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 34 mins 42.62 -0.31 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.08 -0.29 -0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.433 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 44.28 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 44.55 +0.85 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.74 +0.16 +0.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.433 +0.007 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 43.84 -0.64 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 44.08 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 44.56 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 47.60 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 44.30 -0.31 -0.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 45.39 -0.30 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 30.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 33.37 -0.05 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 42.12 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 43.52 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 39.57 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 39.42 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 37.67 -0.05 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.33 +0.71 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 36.88 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 46 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 22 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 1 day Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 7 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 1 day Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 2 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 11 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 23 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 days Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.

Breaking News:

Russia Complies 100% With OPEC+ Production Cut Quota

The Decisive Battle For Libya’s Oil Has Begun

The Decisive Battle For Libya’s Oil Has Begun

General Khalifa Haftar has announced…

Turkey Headed For An Unexpected Victory Libya's Oil War

Turkey Headed For An Unexpected Victory Libya's Oil War

Against all odds, General Haftar’s…

Russia And China Face-Off For Nuclear Dominance In Africa

Russia And China Face-Off For Nuclear Dominance In Africa

Russia and China are facing…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Africa
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could The GNA Ever Successfully Control Libya’s Oil?

By The Jamestown Foundation - Aug 19, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Introduction The success of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in forcing the withdrawal of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) from northwestern Libya has led to a temporary détente in the conflict. As GNA officials contemplate an assault on the strategic city of Sirte, divisions have resurfaced between Tripoli’s numerous militias. These divisions indicate the significant internal difficulties the GNA will likely face, regardless of further military success.

Tripoli’s Militias

Since its creation in 2015, the GNA has relied heavily on myriad militia groups. These groups not only provide security in GNA territory, they also make up the majority of its fighting force against the LNA. In return, militia groups have gained access to state institutions and increased funding, which has bolstered their influence and power.

Despite apparent alignment with the GNA, ideological orientations and loyalties vary among the militias. The inter-militia differences within the GNA have been exacerbated by the increasing presence of foreign militias—notably the Syrian militants flown in by Turkey to strengthen military support in the conflict against the LNA.

Rivalries between domestic militia groups temporarily halted due to the existential threat posed by the LNA’s 15-month assault on Tripoli. Since the LNA’s withdrawal from Tripoli on June 4, however, signs of divisions have resurfaced. On July 8, GNA-funded militia groups clashed in the Janzur neighborhood of Tripoli. Ten militants were killed in these clashes, apparently over access to energy infrastructure. Further inter-militia clashes occurred on July 31 in the Ain Zara neighborhood of southern Tripoli following an argument over the purchase of fuel. The latter incident forced the GNA Ministry of the Interior to establish patrols in Ain Zara to maintain security.

Related: Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Inventories Dwindle
 The increased presence of foreign militants has also affected the inter-militia balance. The changing demographic caused by the influx of Syrian militants has provoked fears of a major divide in the GNA camp. Hundreds of Syrian militants were filmed holding up the Turkish flag and pictures of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Janzur in August. While no clashes have occurred between foreign and domestic militias, a Tripoli security source stated that tensions between the two groups have increased due to differences in ideology and allegiance.

The Battle for Sirte

With the frontline of the civil war solidified around Sirte in the center of Libya, GNA forces are now stretched over an expanse of 400 kilometers. Some of the more nominally GNA-aligned militias will be able to take advantage of the increased security vacuum to solidify control and power. Territorial encroachment and competition for assets are a major driver in inter-militia conflict, and clashes are likely to intensify over the coming months.

The resultant instability could also be intensified if an escalation occurs in the battle for control of Sirte. Due to its key strategic location, major GNA stakeholders, such as Turkey, will bolster the GNA’s military capabilities ahead of any future battle to ensure victory. Rather than relying on domestic militias, Turkey and the GNA are likely to increase reinforcements from abroad. Both Turkey and the GNA prefer to resort to foreign militias because it reduces their dependency on domestic militias looking to benefit from a future political settlement.

However, the increased dependency on foreign militias will further destabilize security in GNA territory. Domestic militias are likely to become increasingly resentful as they are crowded out and replaced by their foreign counterparts. The more these militia groups fear they will not benefit from a country controlled by the GNA, the more they will be open to defection to the LNA or other actors. Even without defection, their decreased involvement in the conflict may lead some militias to focus their profit-making efforts elsewhere, whether through increasing control over state assets in GNA-controlled territory or through other criminal activities, such as movement taxes and kidnapping.

Related: Is This The Next Major Market For Russian LNG?

This potential instability makes it imperative for the GNA to establish control over or disarm its militias. While the United States has intensified calls for security sector reform and militia disarmament, the GNA has not shown a real willingness, let alone the capability, to carry out these reforms.

GNA Security Sector Reform

Security sector reform is also vital for the stability of the GNA in the long-term. Militia groups may have played a prominent role in the GNA’s recent military successes, but their influence harms the GNA’s political legitimacy. The GNA cannot showcase itself as a democratic, civilian-led, rule-of-law state while unaccountable militia groups wield significant and independent control. Until the GNA achieves a monopoly on the legal use of force by its various actors, it will struggle to establish itself as a legitimate political force.

The GNA will face significant difficulties if and when they decide to carry out the reforms. Incorporating militia groups into a coherent and unified security force while coercing other militia groups to disarm remains a massive task. Such an undertaking is unlikely to be viewed as an attractive option while negotiating an imminent and potentially crucial battle over Sirte.

Delaying reform until the GNA takes control of Sirte, however, would be equally problematic. Control over the city would give the GNA access to significant oil revenue, which could lead to a flurry of militia attempts to divert a percentage of the profits. Likewise, the increased delay in undertaking reform would allow militias further time to entrench control and extend power.

By Jacob Lees Weiss via Jamestown

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia And China Face-Off For Nuclear Dominance In Africa
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.
Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend
Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021

Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021
Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com